Before last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told a roomful of business leaders, “We are here to stay; we are here to grow.” In June, F1 signed a 10-year extension through 2037 for the one race it promotes itself. Saturday’s race sold out, F1 said Monday. To Tiggy Valen, creator of Paddock Project, who attended Thursday’s F1 Business Summit, the message was much the same this time, only more commercial.

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“Vegas always feels commercial, but it feels like there’s so much more this year,” Valen tells Observer. “Like every hotel has a car or a merch store, or something else, and it’s kind of everywhere you turn.” At the track, she spotted a Whoop zone, a massive Nike swoosh and new grandstands.

Valen calls it a “vertical integration experiment.” She thinks F1 gets a closer look at what tickets fans buy and what they want from a weekend in Vegas. F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority put the impact of the 2023 through 2025 races on Southern Nevada’s economy at $3.2 billion. Last year’s race generated $43 million in state and local taxes, according to F1. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that Steve Hill, the authority’s CEO, estimated this year’s impact at around $800 million. Two businesses at Caesars Palace had very different Saturdays. The Nevada Independent’s Howard Stutz found shoppers crowding an F1 merchandise store at the Forum Shops. The Palm, the steakhouse next door, had plenty of empty tables.

Las Vegas is the one race where F1 acts as its own promoter. In most cities, a local promoter pays F1 a fee to stage the race. In Las Vegas, F1 keeps the ticket money and earns revenue from sponsorships and hospitality. It also pays to run the circuit and paddock. Selling out tells you little about what F1 cleared on the Strip. Its owner, Liberty Media, hasn’t disclosed a profit figure for this year’s race. Before the race, tickets for Saturday averaged $781 on the resale site TickPick, down from $889 last year. For Valen, it’s still where F1 can swing big.

And Domenicali is swinging big. F1 counted seven partnership announcements in four days. Whoop signed a four-year deal as F1’s global health and fitness wearable partner. Nike will outfit F1 staff starting in 2027. Apple streamed all of the Las Vegas sessions free in the U.S. and next year will carry every qualifying session and race in F1 Academy, the all-female series, exclusively in the U.S.

What Las Vegas taught F1

But as Valen points out, local relationships have been harder for F1 to navigate. She remembers cab and rideshare drivers grumbling about the Grand Prix in its first two years. When Observer spoke with her Friday, she hadn’t heard that once this time. One change drivers might notice is the temporary bridge on Flamingo Road. Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson told The Nevada Independent it now takes five days to put up instead of 10. In July, the visitors authority approved $10 million a year to sponsor the race from 2028 through 2037. Hill told the board that F1 would pay for permanent infrastructure to shorten setup and teardown.

Despite some missteps, Domenicali has been upbeat about F1’s record in Vegas. He told Liberty investors before the race that one reason F1 wanted to run Vegas itself was to give the sport a reference for its work elsewhere. He credited Las Vegas Grand Prix president Emily Prazer and her team. He expected the weekend to bring in strong revenue and keep costs in check. By Monday, he was talking about the sponsors. The world’s leading brands, he said in a statement, saw F1 as a way “to connect with audiences and shape culture.”

Valen, whose Paddock Project has a partnership with Apple, calls the switch from ESPN to Apple TV a smart risk for F1. She says Apple’s scale, technology and cultural reach offer more long-term potential than a traditional sports broadcaster. The trade-off is accessibility. A casual fan who used to walk into a bar and catch a race on ESPN now has to seek it out. In August, Domenicali said total hours watched were up 13 percent for the season to date. He expects Apple to bid for rights in other countries as they come up.

The question that still hangs over all this business in Las Vegas is who might own F1 longer term. Liberty Media owns Formula 1 today. Greg Maffei, its former CEO, told a Sportico conference this month that he thought F1 could be taken private within two years. Valen figures any owner would still want the American audience.

“I think whether or not F1 has a U.S. parent company, they know the importance of the U.S. market, and they will continue to prioritize it,” Valen says.