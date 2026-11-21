In 1782, Benjamin Franklin was in Paris negotiating a peace treaty between the newly formed United States and Britain. That November, the 76-year-old was suffering from bladder stones, which he called “gravel.” Franklin sent a brief letter to William Petty, the 2nd Earl of Shelburne, then Britain’s prime minister, who favored a conciliatory stance toward the former American colonies, thanking him for sending a medicine that had eased the pain.

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Thank-yous are always welcome, but perhaps the biggest thanks should go to the Earl of Shelburne’s descendants, who held on to the letter for nearly two and a half centuries. It stayed in the family until last year, when it was sold to the George H. LaBarre Galleries, an autograph dealer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The gallery resold it this past summer to a private collector for $50,000.

The letter’s contents are of only passing importance, since Franklin wrote Petty many other letters about the peace negotiations that are of greater interest to historians. But this one was in Franklin’s own hand and bore his signature, and that, along with its content, gives it value. “Correspondence linking Franklin with the Shelburne family provides more than a record of political talks,” gallery director Christopher LaBarre told Observer. “It reveals the friendships and private exchanges that sustained communication during the uneasy shift from war to peace.”

There are collectors of signatures of all kinds of famous people, from athletes, astronauts and performers to leaders of political and social movements, British royalty and U.S. political figures. But a signature is generally worth more when it appears on a document or object that is important in its own right. The baseball Hank Aaron hit for his 755th and final home run in 1976 sold more than two decades later for $650,000, while the hundreds of baseballs he signed over his career usually sell for $150-400. “A letter from George Washington that says, ‘I’m sorry I can’t meet you for dinner tonight,’ might get you $15,000-25,000,” said Gary Zimet, CEO of the L.A. autograph dealer Moments in Time. “A letter from him that reveals his thoughts about how the Revolutionary War was going might go for 10 times that.”

That isn’t to say a Washington signature on its own, known as a “clipped signature,” has no value. This past February, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions sold two clipped Washington signatures: one for $15,000 and the other for $11,562.50. Still, explained Caroline Tamposi, director of historical material at Heritage, a letter written by Washington “is more valuable than a clipped signature because there is more of his writing and a story behind it, but there is no mathematical equation that can be applied. This past June, we sold two George Washington ‘signed letters,’ meaning his secretary wrote them and he signed them, for $35,000 and $18,750, and a letter that he himself wrote and signed, for $187,500.

Autograph buyers are a varied lot. Presidential material tends to attract institutions, often libraries, as well as history buffs, most of them in their 50s or older. For sports figures and musicians, buyers range from their 20s to their 80s, according to dealers in this category. Prices span a wide range: some signed items sell for as little as $100, while others reach the millions. The highest price Heritage Auctions has achieved for an item whose value rested mainly on its signatures was $12.9 million, for a 2007-08 Upper Deck “Exquisite Dual Logoman” basketball card signed by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, which sold in Aug. 2025.

“The signatures of celebrities and athletes tend to bring more on their own than historical or political figures,” Tamposi said. “The first has larger bidding pools and general interest, whereas the second is more cerebral and thus a smaller bidding pool.”

Among historical and political material, documents signed by the Founding Fathers command high prices and fierce competition. “Interest is deep and bipartisan,” according to Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection, a dealer in U.S. historical documents in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. “Both political parties now claim the legacy of the Founding Fathers,” whereas more recent presidents carry an element of divisiveness. “I can’t keep George Washington material in the shop,” he told Observer. “As soon as it comes in, it’s sold.” Washington wrote a great deal, sometimes about repairs to his Mount Vernon home and sometimes pleading with a state governor for more troops. In 2023, Raab sold a letter in which Washington bid farewell to public life, written to a group of citizens after he completed his second term as president, for $500,000.

There is “increasing demand and decreasing supply,” Raab said, adding that “the average Washington sale is $200,000.” Washington was unlikely to have had the collectibles market in mind as he wrote notes and letters throughout his life as a surveyor, soldier and president, but some of his successors did. Abraham Lincoln signed all 48 souvenir copies of the Emancipation Proclamation that were printed for the Great Central Fair in Philadelphia in 1864, where they sold for $10 each to raise money for the medical care and support of Union soldiers. Twenty-six have since been located. Raab got his hands on one and sold it for “six figures.” Ken Griffin, the billionaire art collector and founder of the hedge fund Citadel, bought another at Sotheby's in 2025 for $4.4 million. (At the same sale, he also bought a Lincoln-signed copy of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the U.S., for $13.7 million.)

Not every presidential signature adds value, however. When former President Bill Clinton co-wrote a novel with James Patterson, the two held book signings all over the country, but Clinton’s signature neither raised the book’s retail price nor added to its value on the secondary market. “With Clinton, the market is flooded,” Brad Shafran, owner of Shafran Collectibles, told Observer. A signed letter from Clinton on White House stationery would be more valuable, especially one that touched on an important issue, but those are harder to find. Most letters from U.S. presidents since the early 20th Century were typed and signed by a secretary or with an autopen. (Mechanical copying of official presidential letters dates back to Thomas Jefferson, who used a machine with an arm that held a second quill and copied his letters as he wrote them. The modern autopen, which can produce hundreds of high-quality facsimiles, was first introduced to the White House under Harry S. Truman.) Andrew Johnson’s letters were dictated and signed with a stamp, since his right arm had been badly injured in a train crash in 1857.

Autograph dealers learn to tell which signatures were made by the presidents themselves and which by their secretaries or autopens—or at least they claim that expertise. “I know the inks, the paper, the handwriting,” Zimet said. “I don’t need independent verification from labs. That’s a racket.” Autopens have recognizable patterns of their own, he added, and “no one signs their name the same way twice, let alone hundreds or thousands of times.”

Still, even self-described experts make mistakes. Peter Forman, a dealer in historical documents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, sold collectors White House documents purportedly signed by Warren Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy that were actually signed by their secretaries. He refunded the buyers’ money once the truth came out. “Forgers have been a problem almost as soon as collecting became popular,” he told Observer. “One of the more famous early American forgers was Robert Spring, a bookseller turned forger active before the Civil War.”

LaBarre said, “I own four or five Abraham Lincoln forgeries,” all created by Mark William Hofmann, the notorious Salt Lake City forger who was also a counterfeiter and convicted murderer. (Zimet has a Hofmann forgery of a JFK signature.) He acquired these forgeries of official White House documents, LaBarre explained, “over the course of decades,” adding that the money wasn’t wasted, since “there is a collector base for Lincoln forgeries.”

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