Jack Dorsey is rolling out A.I. features across Block, from voice-ordering restaurant kiosks to workspaces shared by people and A.I. agents. The Block co-founder and CEO spent $636 million on product development in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 11 percent less than a year earlier. He is expanding features like Cash App Score, Neighborhoods and Square Kiosk while preparing the newly launched Builderlab for outside customers.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The parent company of Square, Cash App and Afterpay generated $6.7 billion in revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up about 10 percent year over year. Gross profit reached $3.2 billion, up 22 percent.

Less than a week after a reported second round of layoffs this year, Dorsey introduced Builderlab, the enterprise platform that serves as a managed ecosystem for A.I. capabilities, at a live keynote in San Francisco on Nov. 10. “We’re building it because we need it ourselves, and we’re opening it because we think the opportunities are much bigger than Block,” Dorsey said at the event. When it comes to the future of companies driven by machine intelligence, he added, “We don’t think that the answer is just another collection of disconnected A.I. applications.”

Block created Builderlab on top of Buzz, the open-source shared workspace where human teammates, A.I. agents and business software can communicate and collaborate.

Dorsey externalized Buzz in July as an alternative to platforms like Slack and Github so customers can host their own A.I. agent workflows. Developers have shared on Reddit that self-hosting Buzz requires “time to troubleshoot” and that it’s “full of bugs.” Its open-source nature lets developers inspect and modify the code.

That choice to build Buzz as an open-source solution was intentional. “Open source is a distribution mechanism for us,” Dorsey said at the Harvard Business Review Innovation Summit on Nov. 12. “It allows a lot of people to see what we’re doing…but also, it’s a signal on: is it valued or not?”

One early Buzz user sees value in the shared workspace. “One substrate can replace the seven tabs…that pretend to know about each other,” M. Talha Sahin, A.I. and machine learning solutions architect for enterprise A.I. platform Practicus AI, wrote about his experience on LinkedIn. “Humans stay in the loop, agents stay in the room.”

With Builderlab’s recent release, public feedback is thin, but Dorsey intends for the platform to make Buzz more usable as a turnkey business workspace rather than just a developer tool. Block’s earlier restructuring plan, completed in the second quarter, reduced its workforce by more than 40 percent and incurred $495 million in charges. Dorsey’s goal is to ship products faster on a leaner team—and exemplify that same concept to enterprise clients that use Builderlab. Block said in its Nov. 3 shareholder letter that it expected its first machine-intelligence revenue in the fourth quarter.

Bringing A.I. to Block’s core fintech ecosystem

Beyond Builderlab and Buzz, Dorsey is banking on expanded features across his fintech businesses. Square on Nov. 12 announced expanded capabilities for Squaremates, an A.I. assistant for U.S. merchants that builds on Managerbot. Squaremates was available through Square Dashboard, but the company said on Nov. 12 that it was temporarily turned off on Square POS, its point-of-sale system.

In mid-October, Block launched Square Kiosk, the brand’s new flagship kiosk for quick-service restaurants that uses A.I. voice, has knowledge of the restaurant’s menu and is designed to keep lines moving.

Last year, Dorsey’s team launched Cash App Score as a pilot for select customers. The feature, which measures a customer’s financial activity to inform access to Cash App Borrow, is now more broadly available in the app. On Sept. 1, Nova Credit announced a partnership to distribute Cash App Score to external lenders through its cash-flow intelligence platform.

Lending remains a capital-intensive part of the business. At Sept. 30, Block had drawn about $1.5 billion on funding facilities secured by consumer receivables and loans, including borrowing tied to Afterpay and Cash App Borrow. Cash App’s monthly transacting accounts were up 4 percent year over year to 60 million in September, while quarterly gross profit rose 27 percent to $2.07 billion. Those gains preceded the November launches.

And in August, Block expanded Neighborhoods, a map-based interface that connects Square merchants with Cash App customers. Block on Aug. 25 said the network had added 30,000 more sellers, up nearly tenfold from June.

Dorsey’s latest launches reflect his view that leaders should build their organizations alongside machine intelligence rather than layering A.I. on top. He said at the Nov. 10 Builderlab launch event, “What kind of company would we build if we were starting from scratch…knowing that machines can participate directly in the work?” In this future, he added, “people become a lot more important.” His next task is to persuade other businesses to adopt the tools he has used to reshape Block.

Dorsey is also prioritizing research that goes much deeper than these A.I. features. Block unveiled Dessa, its full-duplex A.I. voice model—meaning it can listen and speak at the same time—in late October. According to Block, it is trained only on human speech, without text or pretrained models. Dorsey acquired Toronto-based machine learning company Dessa back in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Now, the eponymous voice A.I. tool is making progress, led by a research lab run by Dessa co-founder Ragavan Thurairatnam.

“It’s trained entirely on speech sound, has no knowledge of language,” Dorsey said at the Nov. 12 HBR event. “It just understands sounds, and it tries to predict the next best action and sound.” He described this as a more efficient path than relying on a large language model. Block’s product page describes a model that learned language from speech, without text inputs.

Balancing billions in product development, the funding needed to keep short-term loans running, and a far leaner team is nothing short of funambulism. Block’s growing gross profit gives Dorsey room to keep building. The November releases will have to show what customers are willing to pay for the tools beyond Square and Cash App.