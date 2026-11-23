Jensen Huang got back his job as Nvidia’s president and CEO and his seat on its board on Nov. 22, when directors voted to reinstate him. The chipmaker announced the unanimous decision the next morning. Its board said that after meeting with Huang, it was satisfied he had been candid and could lead the company. Government officials had also given directors information that convinced them his return posed no national security risk, according to the board.

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“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said in the company’s Nov. 23 announcement. Harvey Jones stays on as board chair. Colette Kress, who ran Nvidia as interim CEO, remains its chief financial officer.

Nvidia’s directors accepted Huang’s resignation on Nov. 11. The New York Times had reported on allegations about Huang’s personal relationships, including one with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The Times cited five people who had worked at Nvidia in its reporting on Powell, according to Reuters, which said it could not immediately verify the report. The board’s continuing investigation concerns a separate question: whether a foreign intelligence operation targeted Huang.

Five days to a reversal

After more than three decades with Huang at the helm, plenty of people wanted him back. The Washington Post reported that the Stand With Jensen open letter drew more than 200,000 signatures, including about 10,000 people the organizers identified as Nvidia employees. Kress gave them little reason to expect a reversal. “The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen,” she told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Nov. 17. Five days later, the board did just that.

Jacob Bourne, an analyst at eMarketer, compared the board’s reversal to Sam Altman’s brief ouster from OpenAI. Huang’s departure had rattled an industry that had come to identify Nvidia with its co-founder, Bourne wrote in a statement emailed to Observer. His return raises questions about “the outsized influence of individual leaders over the future of AI,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump took some credit for bringing Huang back. He told CNBC on Nov. 23 that he had spoken with Huang the night before and believed his intervention with Nvidia had mattered. Nvidia’s directors gave their own account of the meetings and the government’s input. Nvidia shares rose roughly a third in early trading on Nov. 23.

The questions still open

One question for the board concerns its handling of workplace conduct. Observer asked Nvidia whether it had investigated the reported relationship with Powell. Nvidia’s public statement describes a committee of independent directors that hired outside counsel to investigate possible foreign targeting. It does not say that committee investigated the Powell allegation.

Not everyone welcomed Huang’s return. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asked the administration to identify which officials had given Nvidia’s board input and what they had said. She also called for answers from Huang and the board about compliance with U.S. export controls.

Huang is back, but he’s still facing scrutiny outside the company. On Nov. 19, California Attorney General Rob Bonta served Nvidia with a subpoena over whether its chips or confidential information had reached China and what the company had told investors. Bonta’s office said on Nov. 23 that Huang’s return left those questions open.

On X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his own verdict on the board’s U-turn: “The mistake has been corrected.”