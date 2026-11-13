Jensen Huang, Nvidia and the Danger of Placing Too Much Power at the Top

It’s been a turbulent week for A.I. giant Nvidia and its now-ex-CEO, Jensen Huang. At the time of writing, Huang has resigned, leaving the world’s second-most valuable company rudderless, headed up on a temporary basis by chief financial officer Colette Kress. Reports surrounding Huang’s personal conduct and extramarital affairs have raised questions about the relationship between a leader’s public image and the reputation of the company they run. For three decades, Huang has been synonymous with Nvidia. The company’s co-founder and longtime CEO became its public face and a central force in its strategy and decision-making, presiding over an unusually flat management structure with no public succession plan.

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This is a dangerous strategy, as evidenced by Nvidia’s tumbling share prices following Huang’s resignation. When total power is concentrated in a single person, the organization effectively puts all its eggs in one basket. If that person makes a serious mistake, the consequences are far-reaching, affecting employees, investors, customers and stakeholders.

At the peak of his success, Huang’s public persona was a significant part of Nvidia’s identity. Admired by peers and investors, a close ally to President Trump and known for his demanding management style and exceptionally high standards, he became closely associated with the company’s rise. But when a leader’s personal reputation comes under scrutiny, the image they have built can become a liability for the organization itself. If a leader’s judgment is called into question, stakeholders may begin to question the judgment behind the business, too.

Huang exemplifies what I would describe as a classic charismatic leader: someone who builds a powerful following through personality, confidence and personal authority. When things are going well, these types of leaders can undoubtedly add immense value, inspiring employees to pursue ambitious goals while attracting widespread attention in their sector from investors, customers and the media. When things go wrong, this type of business hierarchy can prove extremely unstable.

Strategic decisions should not rest on one individual alone. In the event of a crisis, investors, employees and customers need reassurance that a company has a plan in place to maintain continuity with minimal disruption. The lack of succession planning and concentrated leadership at Nvidia has led to a rapid fall in confidence. Even when a business has a recognizable “face,” a collective approach to leadership behind the scenes is far more stable.

Collective leadership isn’t just better equipped to deal with disaster. Overall, it can create a more productive organization where employees feel valued and have a meaningful voice. Democracy, trust and relationships are central to this approach, alongside a shared sense of purpose. People have the space to express their views, air their grievances and participate in decisions about a company’s direction. This psychologically safe environment allows individuals to contribute more fully and flourish. Bringing together a range of viewpoints and life experiences can also help businesses become more agile in volatile marketplaces.

The leaders who head these businesses are relational, rather than driven by ego or the pursuit of ultimate power. Their teams are motivated and autonomous, and they understand the importance of creating working environments centered around human connection. One of the defining attributes of this management style is that the leader doesn’t necessarily need to have all the answers. Instead, they create the conditions for a team to make meaning and solve problems together, rather than simply transmitting instructions from the top down.

The key word in all of this is trust. A leader’s actions can strengthen or erode the confidence that employees, investors and customers place in an organization. For Jensen Huang, that confidence carries a particular weight. Nvidia is a technology company at the center of the A.I. boom, when questions about reliability, accountability, privacy and transparency are already testing public confidence in A.I. systems. A company asking the public to trust its technology must also demonstrate that it can be trusted to govern itself. When that trust rests too heavily on one individual, the stakes become particularly high. While businesses may believe they benefit from a charismatic leader, relying too heavily on one person’s reputation and judgment can create significant vulnerabilities.

Corporate governance structures can compound these risks. In the case of Nvidia, had Jensen not resigned, he could have been pushed out due to the way the company’s shareholdings are structured. The company has a single-class share structure, meaning its shareholders generally have one vote per share, including Huang, affording him limited protections from actions of the board. That differs from companies such as Meta and SpaceX, where dual-class or multi-class share structures give leaders Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and select insiders voting power disproportionate to their ownership. Such arrangements can make it harder for shareholders to hold powerful leaders accountable. The concentration of influence in a single individual can therefore take form through a leader’s personal authority, the company’s organizational culture or its formal governance structure.

We are living in a time of prolonged polycrisis, where multiple, interconnected disruptions—geopolitical instability, technological acceleration, climate change, economic volatility and profound social change—create overlapping pressures. Top-down, ego-centric leadership is not well-equipped to weather these storms. Relational leadership places greater emphasis on humanity, practicality and shared responsibility. No one person can be expected to get everything right, and when a leader gets something spectacularly wrong, a collective approach can help contain the fallout and protect the many other people affected. Ultimately, resilient organizations are those that have built the relationships, trust and shared capacity to withstand the loss of any one leader.

Dr. Poornima Luthra is an Associate Professor at Imperial Business School and author of Relational Leadership: How Trust, Collaboration, and Human Connection Drive High-Performance Organisations, out now, Thinkers50 Publishing.