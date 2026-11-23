Jeremy O’Brien co-founded PsiQuantum to build a quantum computer that runs on light. Along the way, his team developed an optical switch it could sell to A.I. data centers while that computer is still under construction.

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“AMD could accelerate their path to profits.”

That’s how Alan Ho, CEO of quantum computing startup Qolab, sums up his rival’s deal with AMD in an interview with Observer.

O’Brien, now executive chairman, guides the company’s strategy and key partnerships. Victor Peng, the former AMD president who succeeded him as CEO, told Bloomberg Television on Nov. 20 that optical switching could lower computing costs. When PsiQuantum unveiled the switch in October, it said it was offering samples to prospective customers. It disclosed no orders.

Under the tie-up announced Nov. 12, the chip giant said it and PsiQuantum will design the hardware and software for systems that pair quantum processors with conventional computers.

As part of the deal, AMD plans to buy a stake in PsiQuantum. The companies haven’t disclosed the sum or announced that the investment has closed.

AMD will provide central and graphics processors, programmable chips and software, while PsiQuantum will contribute its silicon photonics technology. The appeal for O’Brien is that the chips his team uses to steer light can be made on standard silicon wafers.

The companies already have a project in drug research. They used AMD graphics processors to simulate molecules of interest to cancer researchers, according to their announcement.

Scaling quantum computers

Developers are taking different approaches. Some use trapped ions or superconducting circuits. PsiQuantum uses photons, particles of light, to carry qubits, the quantum counterpart of ordinary bits.

Ho, whose startup develops superconducting processors, sees two ways AMD could help PsiQuantum.

The first involves hardware PsiQuantum already uses. AMD makes field-programmable gate arrays, chips researchers can reconfigure after they’re made.

Correcting errors is the holy grail of scaling these computers for real-world use. In a Nov. 10 research paper, the team described using one of AMD’s chips to work out, from a pattern of measurements, which errors most likely occurred.

Where the two systems meet

Ho traces AMD’s expertise in programmable chips to Xilinx, which Peng led before AMD acquired it for $49 billion in 2022. Peng stepped down as AMD’s president in 2024 and joined PsiQuantum as interim CEO two years later. The company made the appointment permanent in July.

Before co-founding Qolab in 2022, Ho was head of product at Google Quantum AI. He says he has known Peng and the PsiQuantum team since their early career days.

“We tackled the hardest problems first—at the architectural and chip level,” O’Brien said when PsiQuantum raised $1 billion in September 2025. This October, the company received a conditional federal loan commitment of up to $150 million to expand manufacturing and prototyping in Milpitas, Calif. The loan is subject to financial, legal, regulatory and technical conditions before it can close.

“Not all Quantum Computers will be standalone systems,” says Ho. “Some quantum processors could be integrated into supercomputers that already run on AMD chips.”

A market for optical switches

Ho would not venture a sum for AMD’s planned investment. He thinks AMD could put more money in if PsiQuantum meets certain milestones. “They may even buy them,” he says. Neither company announced buyout talks.

The second way AMD could help, Ho says, is by finding buyers for PsiQuantum’s optical switches. In October, the startup showed a device with eight inputs and eight outputs that steers light from one port to another. A data center can change where the signal goes without first converting it to electricity.

“PsiQuantum’s near-term focus is on optical switches,” André König, chairman and founder of the industry network OneQuantum, tells Observer. He says AMD’s distribution network and its expertise in chip packaging could help PsiQuantum reach buyers. The companies haven’t announced a distribution deal.

Ho calls optical switches “the glue” that lets servers talk to each other.

“There is more and more data being transferred as LLMs get bigger and bigger,” he says of large language models. “By providing its distribution technology, AMD can give PsiQuantum an alternative revenue path.”

O’Brien, a former physics professor at Stanford and Bristol, is still racing to build a commercially useful, million-qubit quantum computer.