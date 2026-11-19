The art world has a short memory, and what it forgets tends to vanish. Artists without gallery representation have no one to promote them posthumously. Artists whose work isn’t of the moment aren’t included in museum exhibitions. Artists who didn’t sell much, or who didn’t sell to important collectors, are unlikely to be remembered after they die. And women artists and artists of color, whose work and careers may have attracted less attention and fewer buyers during their lifetimes, are often the least likely to be remembered of all.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Against that tide of forgetting, a number of organizations are stepping up to preserve artists’ work and careers. Most recently, the Joan Mitchell Foundation published a guide, Creating Future Memory: Building the Field of Artist Legacy Stewardship, to help older artists and their families and supporters preserve and promote the work created over a lifetime.

“An artist’s legacy is how their work, life and ideas are remembered and contextualized,” Solana Chehtman, director of artist programs at the Joan Mitchell Foundation, told Observer. The foundation offers multiyear fellowships to painters and sculptors in the U.S., as well as six- and 10-week residencies at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans. It also runs Creating a Living Legacy, an initiative that helps artists, their families and estate managers preserve artwork and information about artists’ lives.

An artist’s legacy consists of unsold artworks, archives (diaries, sketchbooks, letters, commission agreements, receipts and records of what was made and sold) and oral histories that tell the story of the artist’s life and career. “Artists and their estates must decide what to keep, what to place institutionally and what to let go,” Chehtman said, and support helps. The art market has an incentive to build and preserve the legacies of commercially successful artists, since archival material adds value to already valuable work. But for artists whose careers have been less stellar, families and, she said, “communities” need to step in to gather the artwork and written records that keep their achievements available for rediscovery.

Chehtman also noted that “women artists and artists of color are disproportionately at risk of being forgotten because the systems that typically preserve legacy—market value, museum collections, institutional attention—have historically excluded them. White male artists still hold the lion’s share of the market and are far more frequently collected by museums, which means their legacies are preserved almost by default.”

According to Chehtman, the foundation’s work is “a form of place-keeping: protecting histories that are disappearing, whether through neglect or active cultural erasure, before they’re lost for good.” Cultural institutions and artists themselves increasingly understand this, and more efforts are on the horizon.

There are several ways that artists’ lives, work and careers can be systematically preserved, starting during their professional training before their careers have even begun. Persuading a 20-year-old art student, or any 20-year-old, to think about retirement or what will happen after their death is no doubt difficult, but the School of the Art Institute of Chicago offers a course called Archives and Legacy as part of its BFA program, which teaches students what archives are and provides hands-on training in cataloging, documentation and collections management. Bennington College’s Creative Legacy Fellowship program places students in any discipline in internships at artist-endowed foundations.

Midcareer artists, meanwhile, need to organize their archives and plan for what will happen to their work and related materials after they’re gone. At a 2025 conference on artist legacy planning, Glenn Phillips, chief curator at the Getty Research Institute, put it bluntly: “Artists, your children do not know what to do. Make a will. There’s nothing more nightmarish than dealing with an estate when there’s no will.”

Cultural organizations have also recognized the need to support artists building their own legacies. The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, for example, established an archive-focused residency for artists, and NXTHVN in New Haven offers training in inventorying and legacy stewardship for artists and curators. And the Baltimore Museum of Art created a special acquisitions committee for the work of local artists. Chehtman predicts that more programs like these will emerge across institutions, as there are plenty of gaps to fill. Universities across the country offer graduate programs in arts management, and both Christie's and Sotheby's offer certificate programs for people pursuing careers in the arts. Legacy planning could be part of those curriculums.

A longer-term goal is changing federal tax and copyright law to benefit artists and their estates. One proposal is a tax break for artists, families or individuals managing estates, in recognition of the personal investment required to bring a legacy to the public. Another is a resale royalty law that would pay artists or their estates a percentage of every secondary market sale of their work. “I think it’s about fairness, and a lot of discussions about fairness right now are a hard sell,” Chehtman said. “That being said, I think we need to keep advocating for it.”

Creating Future Memory surveys organizations large and small that accept artists’ archives. They range from major institutions, such as the Archives of American Art, the Getty Research Institute, the Frick Art Research Library and the Museum of Modern Art Archives, to smaller entities focused on particular ethnic and racial communities. These include the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the South Asian American Digital Archive, Asia Art Archive, the Native American Artists Resource Collection at the Heard Museum’s Billie Jane Baguley Library and Archives and UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center.

The guide also suggests other places where artists and their estates might place archival material, as well as artwork, including “local, regional or university museums or collections with which the artist or collective has existing relationships or ties. Community-based organizations also offer meaningful alternatives—from art centers to hospitals, schools, libraries and other public-serving institutions that can integrate artworks into everyday spaces and audiences.” With the dumpster always looming, artists are also encouraged to consider what the guide calls “more informal pathways,” such as “distributing works among family, friends and neighbors.”

Artists don’t need to be celebrated by the mainstream art market to matter to their communities, Chehtman added. The market naturally preserves the archives of commercially successful artists, and it can bury those who haven’t been as widely recognized. “We’ve heard far too many stories of loss: archives discarded or damaged, artworks destroyed, artists forgotten… When artists don’t have a plan for their work—and when the field lacks the support systems to help them make one—their ideas, and the histories behind them, are at risk of disappearing.”

More in Arts