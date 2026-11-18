Josh D’Amaro plans to spend $26 billion on Disney’s movies, shows and sports in fiscal 2027 while targeting about $3 billion in annual operating savings by fiscal 2029. The juggling act is at the center of his first year-end plan as CEO. He is also changing how investors can judge streaming’s contribution to the business.

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The business D’Amaro now runs generated $25.9 billion in revenue in the three months ended Oct. 3, up 16 percent year over year. An extra reporting week contributed approximately $1.63 billion to that total.

Beginning with fiscal 2027’s first quarter, Disney will stop separately reporting entertainment subscription-streaming operating income, having already stopped disclosing subscriber counts. That business earned $824 million in the three months ended Oct. 3, more than double a year earlier, including about $160 million from the extra week. The change removes a separate profit measure just as D’Amaro increases content spending.

Disney says the change reflects how it manages Entertainment as a whole, with content earning money across distribution platforms, licensing and consumer products. It plans additional Entertainment revenue disclosures while dropping the separate streaming profit measure.

Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester, questions the decision.

“First it stopped reporting streaming subscribers and now profitability. Disney told investors for years to judge streaming on profitability but now they’re, essentially, blending streaming performance into its larger entertainment business,” Proulx says. “On one hand it’s indicative of the convergence of entertainment platforms, but it’s way too soon to, effectively, suppress a key streaming performance indicator.”

D’Amaro’s spending and savings choices

D’Amaro succeeded Bob Iger on March 18. Disney’s efficiency program was already underway last quarter. The company expects the savings primarily to fund future growth, with some eventually adding to profit.

These efficiencies have human costs. Disney recorded $392 million in severance charges in fiscal 2026. In April, the company began cutting about 1,000 positions across marketing and other businesses, according to Reuters; the news agency reported another few hundred cuts in human resources and technology in September.

“Changes like these are not easy, and they affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company,” D’Amaro said on the Nov. 17 earnings call.

The planned content spending represents an increase of about 9 percent from fiscal 2026, including sports rights, international programming and the timing of film production. This year’s theatrical releases gave Disney a boost: Pixar’s Toy Story 5 crossed the $1 billion global mark, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 pulled in nearly $700 million worldwide. D’Amaro also pointed to early presales for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, due in theaters Dec. 18.

D’Amaro is also looking overseas for growth. Disney plans to roughly triple its delivery of local originals over the next three years, following engagement growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. That expansion is one reason for the higher content budget.

D’Amaro is also leaning into the promotional power and reach of live sports through ESPN. Super Bowl LXI in February will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and Disney+.

D’Amaro emphasized how Disney’s franchises feed the parks and cruise lines. The Experiences division’s operating income rose 20 percent to $2.25 billion in the three months ended Oct. 3, including approximately $180 million from the extra week. Projects such as Tropical Americas and the Avengers Campus expansion were announced in 2024, when Iger was CEO and D’Amaro led Experiences.

Disney wants viewers to linger on Disney+

The disclosure change comes as Disney’s streaming ad business faces pressure on pricing. Advertising revenue rose 6 percent to $931 million in the three months ended Oct. 3, with the extra week and more impressions offsetting lower rates.

“Across the market, the amount of streaming ad inventory has exploded as nearly every major streaming service, except Apple TV, is chasing ad revenue,” Proulx says. “Advertisers have lots more choice as to where and how they make their streaming media buys, which puts downward pressure on ad rates.”

Disney is also trying to reshape engagement within Disney+ through short-form video. It plans to begin incorporating TikTok creator content in December under a partnership announced Aug. 5. Proulx remains unconvinced that user-generated content and clips will pull viewers away from the social platforms.

“Disney’s short-form video strategy is starting to take shape as it tries to up engagement on its Disney+ app,” Proulx says. “I’m doubtful Disney, or any other streamer, can successfully siphon traffic from TikTok or Reels with UGC or clips—but they could if they lean into exclusive original microdramas, but that’s yet to be announced.”

D’Amaro’s larger content budget falls in fiscal 2027, before the full annual savings are targeted to arrive in fiscal 2029. Investors will get more detail on Entertainment revenue but lose a separate profit measure for judging streaming’s role in that spending plan.