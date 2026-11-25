Julius Baer CEO Stefan Bollinger has begun returning up to 600 million Swiss francs (about $715 million) to shareholders through a buyback. In its Nov. 23 trading update, the Swiss private bank reported record assets under management. But the bank attracted new money at an annualized rate of 2 percent, half the low end of its 2028 target, and Bollinger still has client accounts to close.

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On Oct. 2, Julius Baer announced the authorization to repurchase shares in the group up to a total value of 600 million francs. Shortly after the announcement, the group’s shares jumped by more than 3 percent. The program began Nov. 2. By Nov. 24, the bank had bought 580,309 shares for 40.3 million francs, about 6.7 percent of the authorization. The board intends to cancel the shares.

The announcement also included an update to the capital distribution policy, covering dividends and share buybacks. The group intends to maintain a dividend payout range between 40 percent and 60 percent of net profit attributable to shareholders under international accounting standards. It aims to raise the dividend per share, absent exceptional circumstances.

Noel Quinn, chairman of Julius Baer’s board, described the policy as “a balanced approach to capital distribution.” The board kept its target for common equity Tier 1 capital, a measure of the bank’s ability to absorb losses, at 15 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The changes follow the conclusion of Swiss financial regulator FINMA’s enforcement proceedings on Sept. 29. The proceedings concerned private debt loans granted to a European group and client relationships linked to two politically exposed Russians. The regulator also found shortcomings in the bank’s risk management and culture as well as breaches of anti-money laundering obligations and supervisory law. Although certain restrictions have been lifted or relaxed, Julius Baer must report to FINMA on its risk and compliance culture through 2032.

Quinn praised the “progress Stefan and the senior management team have made in addressing legacy issues.” The clean-up continues. The client relationships still marked for exit account for less than 2.5 percent of assets under management. Bollinger expects most of those accounts to be off the books by the end of 2027.

According to its 2026 half-year results, Julius Baer reported record net profit of 673 million francs, a 128 percent increase from a year earlier. Assets under management increased 5 percent from year-end to 547 billion francs. By the end of October, assets had reached 553 billion francs. Higher stock prices and a stronger U.S. dollar contributed to 8.5 billion francs in net new client money. Zürcher Kantonalbank had estimated 10.5 billion francs, Reuters reported. Julius Baer shares closed down 1.8 percent at 64.22 francs on Nov. 23, the day the bank reported those figures. They fell another 2.49 percent on Nov. 24 to close at 62.62 francs.

Bollinger had cited “sustained net new money inflows” in his first-half results statement. By October, the annualized growth rate for net new money was 2 percent, down from 2.8 percent in the first ten months of 2025. The bank still aims for 4 to 5 percent by 2028. On the Nov. 23 call, Bollinger said he wanted to free up advisers’ time for clients and offer them investments tailored to local tax rules.

For Bollinger, this makes organic growth and profitability central priorities. His bank has room to make the purchases. At the end of October, its common equity Tier 1 ratio was 19.7 percent if it counted all ten months of unaudited profit and 19.3 percent under the rules that govern what it can report to regulators. The regulatory minimum is 9.5 percent. The bank deducts the cash it spends on buybacks from that capital as it goes.

On the Nov. 23 analyst call, Morgan Stanley analyst Giulia Miotto asked what else Julius Baer could do with that capital if trading volumes limited how quickly it could buy its own shares. Finance chief Pete Burrill told her that 600 million francs was about all the market could absorb over 12 months. He was comfortable leaving the capital ratio above target while the bank pursued new business.