Lachlan Murdoch has refinanced the short-term loan behind Fox’s $22 billion Roku acquisition with bonds maturing as late as 2066. The Fox Corporation CEO completed the media merger on Nov. 6. Now he has to connect Roku’s platform, which reaches more than 100 million global streaming households, with Fox and its streaming subsidiary Tubi.

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Murdoch used an $8.4 billion bridge loan, a $2 billion term loan and cash on hand to finance the acquisition. Fox closed its seven-part bond offering on Nov. 13 and used the proceeds, together with cash, to repay the bridge loan in full, according to a filing that day.

Murdoch is targeting $400 million in annualized savings within two years by eliminating duplicate operating expenses. His company also expects the acquisition to boost free cash flow per share by the second full year after closing.

At the Nov. 6 closing, Roku stockholders were entitled to receive $95.30 in cash and 0.9799 Fox Class A shares for each Roku share. Murdoch’s team said Roku would remain open to other streaming services. Its priority, Murdoch said in the closing announcement, was “reinforcing the openness and choice that is the essence of the Roku platform.”

The U.S. Department of Justice closed its investigation on Nov. 6 after Fox committed to keeping Roku an “open and neutral content partner.” Fox pledged to carry non-Fox content for at least three years, avoid discrimination in search results and let users rearrange apps on the home screen. It also promised commercially reasonable access to data products and to maintain existing contractual firewalls protecting rivals’ sensitive data for at least three years.

Alongside Murdoch and his colleagues, Roku founder Anthony Wood joined the board of directors at Fox. Wood was also named co-chair of the newly formed Fox Digital Platforms, which includes Roku, Tubi and Fox One. Paul Cheesbrough serves as Wood’s fellow co-chair as well as CEO of Fox Digital Platforms.

Inside the $8.4 billion bridge loan and beyond

Roku had not borrowed against its credit facility at the end of September. Fox took out an $8.4 billion short-term loan, or bridge facility, from Morgan Stanley and other banks to fund a portion of the cash needed for the acquisition.

Rather than keeping the $8.4 billion bridge facility, Murdoch replaced it with long-term bonds. The offering generated about $8.32 billion after discounts and estimated expenses; Fox added cash to retire the bridge loan. These bonds are due in seven series ranging from 2029 through 2066. Institutional investors able to purchase the bonds include hedge funds, pension funds and insurance companies, among others.

Fox increased a two-year term-loan facility from a banking syndicate led by Morgan Stanley from $1 billion to $2 billion to help finance the deal. Roughly $2.02 billion in available cash on hand at Fox and $2.39 billion at Roku also contributed to the financing.

The streaming audience behind the deal

Murdoch is financing that expansion against Fox’s latest financial results. In the three months ended Sept. 30, Fox posted 22 percent revenue growth to reach $4.6 billion, driven by a 47 percent boost in advertising revenue.

“Fox’s America’s Game of the Week is the number one show in all of television with an average of nearly 25 million viewers,” Murdoch said on the Nov. 2 earnings call. He also said the NFL Thanksgiving Day game would stream live on Tubi, where revenue grew 35 percent year on year.

Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News “had difficult ratings comparisons to last year” leading up to the midterm elections. He added that it finished the quarter as the most watched cable news network. Still, operating expenses across Fox jumped 11 percent, driven largely by sports programming rights amortization and production costs for the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Fox One, a news and sports streaming platform launched last year that runs consumers $19.99 per month, sees seasonal, sports-based shifts in subscriber counts. Murdoch said 97 percent of Fox One subscribers don’t have cable, helping offset subscriber losses in the traditional pay-TV business. He cautioned that sports seasonality could prevent Fox One from always replacing those subscriber losses.

With the Roku deal, Murdoch “bought the front door to the television,” Dan Page, global head of media and licensing partnerships at TikTok, wrote on LinkedIn. “The next media war won’t be won only by whoever owns the best programming. It will be won by whoever controls discovery, data, advertising and payment before the viewer even decides what to watch.”

Murdoch, for his part, is counting on what Page called the front door to the television to justify the long financing bill.