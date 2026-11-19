Naver founder and chairman Lee Hae-jin has secured Brookfield’s backing to sell access to Nvidia chips from data centers in South Korea. His company’s first customer, an unnamed U.S. firm that runs A.I. models, signed a contract worth about 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion), Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon said on the Nov. 12 earnings call. It accounts for about 20 megawatts of the 200 megawatts Lee wants the business to operate by 2028.

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Lee’s biggest challenge will be convincing customers to choose Naver over U.S. cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services. Two other rivals, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, were already running Nvidia’s Vera Rubin racks, the chipmaker said on Nov. 17. Naver’s advantage, Choi told analysts, is how quickly it can put new chips to work. The company says it has secured much of the liquid-cooled data center capacity available in South Korea.

Lee announced the expansion in July with Jensen Huang, then Nvidia’s CEO. When Lee met with Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt in September at Naver’s offices in Seongnam, Flatt offered to help find equipment and customers. Brookfield agreed to invest up to $9 billion in the first 200 megawatts. Nvidia made a separate investment, paying $1 billion on Nov. 6 for a 4.13 percent stake in Naver.

Under the Oct. 27 agreement, a Brookfield-funded company will acquire the chips and data centers. Naver Cloud will operate the service and pay fees tied to the revenue it earns. The arrangement spares Lee’s company much of the upfront cost, but Naver has guaranteed its subsidiary’s payments for up to eight years.

Brookfield sees an opening with customers who care where their data is processed. Sikander Rashid, the firm’s global head of A.I. infrastructure, said in the July announcement that companies and governments increasingly wanted access to “trusted, sovereign and scalable AI infrastructure.”

The three companies plan to begin operations at 55 megawatts in the first half of 2027 and scale up to 200 megawatts in 2028. The partners plan to expand into overseas markets in phases, with Naver’s GAK Sejong data center as the hub. Their longer-term goal is one gigawatt.

Competing for the next customer

The first customer’s contract covers two generations of Nvidia chips, the B300 and Vera Rubin. On the Nov. 12 call, Naver finance chief Kim Hee-chul put the term at roughly four to five years, depending on the chip. He declined to give a unit price. Management said negotiations were underway with at least 10 potential customers, including large model developers, for the remaining 180 megawatts of planned capacity.

The partnership is also facing a leadership transition. After Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO earlier this month, chief financial officer Colette Kress took over as interim CEO.

“From a business perspective, it’s business as usual,” Kress said in response to an analyst’s question on Nvidia’s Nov. 17 earnings call about the change in leadership. She was speaking generally about Nvidia’s dealings with its partners.

Brookfield’s financing and Nvidia’s technology can get Lee’s cloud business up and running. What Naver earns will depend on how much of that demand it can turn into long-term contracts. Kim put the wait between installing the equipment and starting service at two to three months. He expects the business to turn an operating profit in 2027.