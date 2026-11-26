Builders Vision founder Lukas Walton bought into Chicago’s United Center this year. One of its parking lots is being converted into a music hall that can hold 6,000 people. The arena’s owners have a building permit for the hall, part of a $7 billion redevelopment on Chicago’s West Side.

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The Chicago Bulls announced on June 26 that Lukas and Samantha Walton had purchased minority stakes in the team and arena. Neither the price nor the size of their stakes was disclosed. The couple bought out existing limited partners.

Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf welcomed the Waltons in a statement that day.

“Together with our partners at the United Center, the Wirtz family, we are fully aligned in our vision for the Bulls, the United Center campus and the future of the West Side,” he said.

In 1985, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and an investor group bought the Bulls for about $16 million. Forbes valued the team at $6.7 billion in October. The Waltons’ stake won’t change who runs it. The Reinsdorfs retain control of the Bulls. The Reinsdorf and Wirtz families retain control of the United Center and the 1901 Project, according to Covington, the Waltons’ law firm.

So why choose the Bulls for an investment?

“The Chicago Bulls are as iconic as the city itself, and this transaction reflects our dedication to the city’s future,” the Waltons said in their joint statement. They also cited the Reinsdorf and Wirtz families’ plans for the West Side.

What the arena owners are building

The $7 billion project calls for redeveloping more than 55 acres around the arena. Plans include 10 acres of public recreational and community space, about 5,000 mixed-income homes and shops. The developers expect the music hall to open in 2028. They estimate the full project will create 63,000 construction jobs and 12,000 permanent positions. The city permit puts the cost of the music hall itself at $177.3 million. The hall’s first hire was Matt Rucins, a veteran of Chicago clubs Schubas and Lincoln Hall. He’s already talking to artists and promoters about who might play the room.

“This project is about more than just development,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said at the June 3 groundbreaking. “It’s about investing in people and neighborhoods.” The arena owners are also inviting college teams to draw up plans for a later phase. Registration for the Eisenberg Foundation’s design competition closes Dec. 6. Teams will present their proposals on April 10.

The Waltons’ other ties to the West Side

Walton’s interest in Chicago is not new. The Walmart heir founded Builders Vision in 2018. He was already its executive chairman in September, and in November the firm named interim CEO Matt Knott to the job permanently. Through its Good Neighbor and Food Systems programs in Chicago, Builders Vision supports small businesses and access to fresh food. It has reported nearly $165 million in grants to Chicago-based organizations since 2019 and support for 16 community development projects.

The Bulls purchase was personal. The grant money takes a different route. Builders Vision Philanthropy is one of the funders of North Lawndale Fresh. In 2026, that group awarded Faith in Place $100,000 for construction and startup costs at Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church. The church’s community kitchen is meant to give West Side residents a licensed place to start food businesses.