It’s easy to be cynical about the current state of Maybach. The once-storied luxury brand has been reduced to a hyphen at the end of Mercedes, turning it into a glorified trim level. Mercedes-Maybach-branded cars might come with Bentley-like price tags, but they still have the same three-pointed stars on their hoods as a $45,000 CLA-Class sedan. If buyers look at the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 and deem it unworthy of its $240,000-ish sticker, they do have a point. But if they drive a Maybach, instead of just looking at what it gets them on paper, they might change their minds.

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That’s because the drop-top Maybach has something that doesn’t show up on a spec sheet: character. It’s delightfully, refreshingly old-school and offers an experience that grows on you the longer you’re behind the wheel. The silhouette looks plucked from the 1920s and ’30s, with hints of vintage Bugattis and, well, Maybachs. That long hood and those massive wheels create a gloriously long dash-to-axle ratio, which combines with a low roofline and short rear deck to evoke century-old grand touring cars. It looks like a car Jay Gatsby would drive if he traveled through time to today.

Small changes, big difference

There’s no denying that the design is mostly the same as every other Mercedes SL-Class—even the entry-level, four-cylinder SL43. However, the Maybach-specific grille, gorgeous monoblock-style wheels and multiple Maybach logos add more visual theater than you might think. It’s the sort of car that gets better looking the longer you look at it. Even the seemingly endless logos go from obnoxious to playful after a while, and playful is something you don’t often find in cars anymore.

The SL680’s visual value proposition does start to crumble when you get inside, though. Not that it isn’t lovely. It’s quite lovely, indeed. But it’s a quarter-million-dollar car, so it had better be lovely. The problem is that it isn’t that much nicer inside than any other SL. Take the center console trim. It’s plastic. As are the steering wheel stalks. And the piano-black plastic buttons get smudgy with fingerprints in roughly two seconds. For this much money, your fingers should touch nothing except cowhide (or some vegan alternative), metal or wood. It’s a nice cabin, but it isn’t Bentley-nice, even with the Bentley price.

Admittedly, the interior has a handful of spectacular details once you look past its surprisingly pedestrian materials. The pedals, for example, are metal with black accents and Maybach logos, and they’re gorgeous, like perfectly preserved cast iron relics. The seats are near-perfect: supple and supportive, with rich leather, heating and cooling and even an air scarf to keep your neck warm while the top is down on chillier nights. Behind them are two beautiful leather parcel shelves where extra seats would be in a normal SL-Class, giving your expensive luggage a cozy place to rest without getting scuffed.

Of course, the mixed-bag interior is likely only a problem for the snobbiest of potential buyers. Should it be better at this price point? Yes, but it’s still a great place to spend hundreds of miles crossing county lines.

The SL680 isn’t trying to be a sports car

Speaking of crossing county lines, this car is a proper grand tourer. Too many modern grand tourers end up too sporty or too stiff, packing too much power and performance, forgetting that they aren’t sports cars or supercars, but lazy long-distance cruisers. The SL680 avoids that trap, though the steering is heavier than you might expect. Big luxo-barges tend to have featherlight steering, which belies their heft and ends up feeling overly artificial, but not in the Maybach. Its front end bites well, and it’s accurate enough, but you’ll never mistake it for a sports car. When you do eventually snake it through a few corners, you’re guided by the long hood ahead of you, with the faintest glimpse of its three-pointed star peeking up above the horizon. It almost feels naval, as if you’re guiding a ship by its figurehead. The large-diameter steering wheel appropriately accentuates that sensation. Yet despite the nautical vibes, you can hustle the Maybach surprisingly well if you want to, even as it never lets you forget its softer grand touring nature.

And holy hell, can this thing tour. Its suspension is remarkably supple for something so low and with such big wheels. Credit Mercedes for the excellent chassis and Maybach for the brilliant suspension tuning, because the SL680 is smooth like butter, with nary a creak or rattle from the cabin, even with the top down over harsh bumps. In its comfiest “Comfort+” setting, it’s wafty and lazy. In its sport mode, it’s still soft but firms up just enough to squash any body roll.

Under the long hood is a typical Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, with 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. In an age of 1,000-horsepower electric sedans, the Maybach seems weak by the numbers. But in reality, its punchy V8 is sensational. It can’t keep up with some of its rivals, but it makes a muscular, burbly V8 rumble that becomes surprisingly sonorous for a twin-turbo engine as the revs climb. And there’s just enough thrust pushing you into the back of your seat to make it feel special and exciting. This is an engine to be enjoyed, not built to impress those outside the cabin.

If there’s a complaint with its powertrain, it’s that sometimes the transmission is a bit lazy. Mercedes’ ubiquitous nine-speed automatic is a fine transmission in most applications, and it works beautifully most of the time here, but it seems to be intentionally tuned for slower, calmer shifts. If you want to sprint through an Alpine pass, shifting at redline, it won’t give you the response you might be looking for. Exacerbating the lazier shifts is that, in anything other than its sport mode, throttle response is a bit delayed, which can be annoying if you’re trying to hurry out of a junction. But in its defense, you can tune an Individual mode to have the throttle response of sport mode with a comfier ride.

The perfect weekend getaway ride

Those are all minor quibbles. The Maybach SL680 is a sensational cruiser that makes its passengers feel special because Mercedes got the most important things right from the beginning. Even though it’s a two-seat roadster, it has a surprisingly capacious trunk, with several storage cubbies inside. You’ll never feel cramped, or wonder where you’ll put your weekenders. And you can drive with the top down, and windows up, at 80 m.p.h. and still have a perfectly normal conversation with a passenger. Hell, you can take a Bluetooth phone call at highway speed without issue. Never once will the Maybach make you feel inconvenienced, and it’s an excellent road trip companion, which is exactly what you want from a GT car.

The SL680 reminds me a lot of the R129 Mercedes SL-Class, in that it feels as solid as a bank vault, is fast but not absurdly so and impresses with the quality of its ride and drive, rather than tech or gadgets. The exterior can look a bit obnoxious, but that monogrammed hood is a $6,500 option box you don’t have to check. Keep it a single, handsome paint color, like the “Manufaktur” Surf Blue, and the two-door Maybach is all class.

Forget counties; you can cross continents in the Maybach SL680 and feel every bit as fresh at your destination as you were at mile one. And you’ll have a smile on your face the entire time. So while it isn’t perfect, the Maybach takes you back in time with an old-school GT experience that feels both ageless and upscale. You’ll want to dress up to drive it, as every trip feels like a special event, and there’s no putting a price tag on that.

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