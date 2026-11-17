Affirm CEO Max Levchin wants manufacturers to help retailers win over holiday shoppers by covering the cost of interest-free financing. Brands would subsidize loans on particular products, while shoppers would still pay the sticker price in installments. His network of active merchants grew 48 percent over the past year to approximately 621,000.

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During Affirm’s Nov. 5 earnings call, Levchin said approximately 1 million individual products in the company’s app already carry brand-sponsored financing promotions. He hopes to eventually expand the program to hundreds of millions of products, although he offered no timetable.

The initiative has become a focus of zt1, Affirm’s internal innovation team, where Levchin said he spends a significant portion of his time. Manufacturer-funded promotions are nothing new, but Levchin described a retail industry still coordinating them through spreadsheets, phone calls and individual campaigns. Affirm is developing technology to automate the process across product catalogs, financing budgets and marketing schedules.

The economics explain why Levchin sees an opportunity. Some retailers mark up branded products by just 10 to 15 percent, he said, leaving little room to subsidize interest-free loans. Manufacturers, meanwhile, may have larger margins and marketing budgets they can put toward promotions.

“It makes the retailer look good at someone else’s expense,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, tells Observer.

For manufacturers, the benefits could extend beyond an immediate sale. Saunders says subsidizing financing can strengthen relationships with retailers by demonstrating a willingness to help move merchandise, potentially encouraging stores to order more products in the future.

Who pays for zero interest?

Interest-free financing spreads payments over time without reducing the sticker price, as a traditional holiday discount would.

“Interest-free financing can be seen as a form of targeted marketing,” Ted Rossman, principal consumer finance analyst at Money Management International, tells Observer. “There’s a measurable, direct response and the opportunity to influence a consumer’s purchasing decision.”

The strategy could also strengthen Affirm’s position against competing payment providers. Rossman says a 0 percent offer could help Affirm stand out when a rival lender charges interest or lacks a relationship with the retailer. That gives Levchin another way to compete for transactions and deepen relationships with merchants.

The push comes as Affirm’s broader business continues to expand. In the three months ended Sept. 30, gross merchandise volume (GMV), the total value of purchases processed through its platform, net of refunds, rose 34 percent to $14.4 billion.

Revenue increased 35 percent to $1.26 billion, while net income more than doubled to $164 million.

For the October-to-December quarter, which includes Black Friday and Christmas shopping, Affirm forecasts GMV between $17.9 billion and $18.2 billion. The projection covers its entire platform, not just brand-sponsored financing.

Adobe forecasts that Americans will spend $21.3 billion online through buy-now-pay-later services during November and December, up 6.6 percent from last year.

At a Sept. 8 investor conference, Levchin said the brand-sponsored program was handling hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume, although he did not specify the period or how much revenue the program generated.

The test for manufacturers

Benedict Guttman-Kenney, assistant professor of finance at Rice University, says interest-free financing can draw consumers away from more expensive forms of credit while encouraging purchases they might not otherwise make.

“That increased spending is precisely why merchants offer BNPL,” Guttman-Kenney tells Observer.

But encouraging additional purchases also carries risks. Guttman-Kenney points to gaps in credit reporting that can leave lenders without a complete picture of borrowers’ BNPL obligations across competing providers. That creates the potential for “loan stacking,” particularly during busy shopping periods when consumers may use several lenders. A $200 purchase can feel smaller when presented as four $50 payments, Rossman says.

For Levchin, another challenge is convincing manufacturers that subsidizing financing generates enough additional sales to justify the expense. Saunders says promotions can both create new demand and shift purchases consumers would have made anyway. The balance depends on the brand, its customers and other marketing campaigns.

“Most brands, and retailers, will want some solid evidence that these things are creating new demand and that can be very difficult to prove,” he says.

Affirm has not provided a period-specific breakdown of the program’s revenue or transaction volume. Levchin also declined to identify participating manufacturers during the earnings call, suggesting that finding them in Affirm’s app would be “a good scavenger hunt.” He cautioned that his ambitions for Christmas sales were not included in the company’s financial forecasts.

Levchin wants to turn manufacturer-funded financing into a much larger promotional tool for retailers and brands. But getting manufacturers to foot the bill will require proving that the offers do more than make existing purchases easier. He will have to show that they generate sales that otherwise would not have happened.