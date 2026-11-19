New York’s November marquee auctions are underway, with the major houses expected to bring in more than $2.4 billion from sales this month. On Nov. 16, Sotheby’s opened the week with $387.7 million in sales, including a Yayoi Kusama work that set a new auction record for the artist at $15 million with fees. Last November, New York’s marquee sales moved more than $2 billion of art in a single week, led by a Gustav Klimt portrait that sold for $236.4 million and became the most valuable work of Modern art ever sold at auction. This autumn’s sales are already being previewed the same way the last ones were reported: as a number. The hammer price, the record, the multiple of estimates. In the art market, the number is the story.

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But the price is only half of what happens when the gavel falls. A record result is also a security challenge, and it is created in that exact instant. The market has extraordinarily sophisticated machinery for deciding what a masterpiece is worth. It has much less to say about what it costs to keep one safe.

Consider what a sale actually does. It takes an object out of one of the most secure environments in the world: an auction house operating around a marquee sale is a genuine fortress. Then it sets that object in motion toward a private owner who will almost certainly not have the same institutional security infrastructure as a museum. The sale attaches a fresh, public, headline-grade valuation to that object. It often makes a matter of public record who now owns it, or at least where it is headed. One of the most consequential moments in a masterpiece’s life is not when it is on the block, under the brightest security the art world can muster. It is the morning after, when its protection becomes one household’s private responsibility.

Much of the world’s most valuable art never reaches a wall at all. The Geneva Freeport is widely reported to hold on the order of a million works, worth by various estimates tens of billions of dollars, in a customs-free warehouse where objects are, in the legal fiction that makes the system work, permanently “in transit.” The precise figures have never been verifiable, which is rather the point. It is one of the largest concentrations of value on earth, and it is built to be largely invisible. That invisibility is often mistaken for security. They are not the same thing. Concealment protects an asset only until someone knows where to look, and the people most likely to know—the handlers, the registrars, the staff who move and catalog these collections—are precisely the ones a serious loss tends to trace back to.

This is the half of the transaction that rarely gets priced. Insurance is often treated as protection, but a premium is not a safeguard. It pays out when something is lost; it does not prevent the loss, and it cannot bring back an object that is, by definition, the only one of its kind. You can insure a Klimt for nine figures and still lose it forever. The valuation may be precise to the dollar. The protection may rest on a courier, a storage contract and the assumption that everyone in the chain is who they say they are.

The vulnerabilities are the quiet ones. Who has access to the work between the saleroom and its new home? Who knows where a private collection is actually kept, and whether that information was ever treated as sensitive? Who still has a key, a code or a credential after they no longer need one? In the security deployments we work on, the failures that matter are almost never the dramatic break-in. They are administrative: an access right that outlived its purpose, a record nobody reconciled, a trusted person whose trust was never checked against a log. The higher the value, the fewer the people who may be able to do real damage, and the more important it becomes to know exactly who they are and what they are authorized to do.

The encouraging part is that this is a solvable category of problem, and the tools for addressing it are becoming more sophisticated. Administrative failures often follow patterns, and pattern recognition is one area where A.I. can help. The credential that should have been revoked three months ago, the access level that quietly widened, the after-hours entry with no matching work order: these are anomalies that technology can help identify, so security teams do not have to find them by hand.

That intelligence belongs within the governed layer where identity, policy and audit already live. A permission granted in one place should not outlive its purpose somewhere else. These capabilities should be introduced in deliberate stages, with a person still reviewing and confirming the actions A.I. proposes. In an environment where a single object is irreplaceable, the point of A.I. is not to remove human judgment. It is to make sure the human is looking at the right thing.

That discipline matters even more as the systems handling these collections become less exclusively digital. High-value storage facilities are automating processes through robotic retrieval, autonomous monitoring and machines that move objects through facilities where fewer people may be physically present. Physical A.I. needs to be governed with the same rigor as human access. Any robot or A.I. agent operating around a collection is a non-human identity with a physical presence. It needs to be enrolled, assigned a clearly defined scope of work, time-limited and revocable, with its permissions recorded and governed under the same policies as those applied to the courier standing next to it. That is the question worth settling before the technology arrives, not after: what a machine is authorized to do, for how long and who can revoke that authority.

None of this is an argument against the auction, which is one of the great engines of the cultural economy. It is an argument for treating both halves of the transaction with the same seriousness. A sale is a price-discovery machine, and the art world finds that endlessly fascinating. It is also a risk-creation machine, and that half is usually left to be sorted out later.

So as the records fall this season, it is worth remembering what the number on the gavel actually represents. It is not the cost of the painting. It is the start of it. The price is what someone was willing to pay to own the object. The better question, and the one the salesroom never asks aloud, is what it will cost, and who will be trusted, to keep it.

Kumar Sokka is CEO of Acre Security.