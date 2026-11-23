Nvidia’s latest earnings report offered a striking measure of the company’s continued strength and an unusually timely test of whether a business can sustain its momentum after the departure of the founder who became synonymous with its success. On Nov. 17, Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 percent from a year earlier, and a net income of $65.3 billion. Both revenue and earnings beat Wall Street expectations. But the results, announced by interim CEO Colette Kress, covered a period before Jensen Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12. Huang’s departure raised questions about corporate governance, national security and the extent to which Nvidia’s leadership and reputation have become tied to a single individual.

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On Nov. 23, Nvidia’s board reversed course and reinstated Huang as president and CEO, effective immediately, restoring him to the leadership position he left less than two weeks earlier. The board also reinstated him as a member of its board of directors. The decision came days after board chairman Harvey C. Jones said the board did not intend to bring Huang back. In announcing the reversal, Jones said the board has “every confidence in Jensen” and is looking forward to working with him as he resumes leadership of the company.

Is there a straight line from founder dependence to long-term corporate profitability, growth and sustainability? On the face of it, Nvidia and Jensen Huang appeared to prove the link. But the company’s current situation suggests that extraordinary growth under a dominant founder does not necessarily mean the business has built the governance and leadership structures needed to thrive without him. Huang’s reinstatement makes the question more pressing: Can Nvidia’s board exercise independent judgment and effective oversight when the company’s leadership and reputation remain so closely tied to one individual?

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang was sent by his family to live with an uncle in the U.S. when he was nine years old. He later studied electrical engineering before moving into microchip design in Silicon Valley. In April 1993, he co-founded Nvidia, initially bringing 3D graphics to PC gaming. By 2006, the company had expanded into general-purpose computing for scientific research and deep learning, generating $2.4 billion in revenue and just over $300 million in profit. More than two decades later, Nvidia became the first-ever company to reach $5 trillion market capitalization, with annual revenue exceeding $215 billion.

Surely this was testimony to the exceptional performance of the CEO, Jensen Huang? Yes and no.

Huang and his co-founders positioned the company well in the semiconductor sector, and Nvidia benefitted from the broader growth in the chip industry, alongside partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The company’s early investment in GPUs also gave it a strong position as demand for more powerful computing accelerated.

With the arrival of ChatGPT from OpenAI in 2022, that demand surged. Cloud providers, including Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon, began investing heavily in the data center hardware needed to train and operate large language models. Nvidia was a major beneficiary, thanks to its dominant position in the market for GPUs used in machine learning and its broader software ecosystem. Huang became the public face of the A.I. boom, the industry’s chief spokesperson and a figure investors associated with the sector’s extraordinary growth. Market enthusiasm intensified, with fear of missing out reaching levels reminiscent of the dot-com boom of the early 2000s. Then the trouble hit.

After reaching a market capitalization of more than $5 trillion in October, Nvidia’s valuation fell sharply in the week surrounding Huang’s departure. By Nov. 20, it stood at approximately $3.4 trillion, a decline of more than $1.5 trillion from its peak. Nvidia’s shares then surged roughly 30 percent in early trading on Nov. 23, following the board’s decision to reinstate Huang, adding to a broader market rebound already underway. The swings represent changes in shareholder value, not a measure of the company’s operating performance. Indeed, its latest earnings show that demand for its product remains strong. But the contrast between the company’s financial results and the turmoil surrounding its leadership calls into question how much of Nvidia’s value rests on the business itself, and how much on confidence in the individual who leads it.

The history of major corporate failures since 2000 offers a cautionary answer. Enron, WorldCom and Lehman Brothers were very different businesses, but each exposed serious weaknesses in corporate oversight. In each case, powerful executives operated with insufficient challenge from their boards, while the pursuit of growth and financial performance obscured risks that ultimately proved catastrophic.

At Enron, Kenneth Lay and Jeff Skilling presided over a company whose complex off-balance-sheet partnerships, including Raptors, were used to conceal losses and distort the business’s financial position. The board approved transactions that should have prompted much greater scrutiny. At WorldCom, chairman and CEO Bernie Ebbers presided over accounting fraud that disguised the company’s deteriorating financial performance. The board failed to provide effective oversight as the company expanded through acquisitions.

At Lehman Brothers, chairman and CEO Dick Fuld exercised extraordinary influence, running the firm like his personal fiefdom. The company accumulated substantial exposure to risky mortgage-related assets and relied on aggressive accounting practices to temporarily reduce reported leverage. As market confidence in Lehman’s financial position declined, the firm’s access to liquidity dried up. Its collapse helped trigger the global financial crisis and prompted government intervention to prevent further systemic damage.

The regulatory fallout from these failures was substantial. In the U.S., the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 introduced stronger corporate reporting and accountability requirements, while creating the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to oversee auditors of public companies. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 introduced further measures to strengthen financial oversight.

In Europe and the U.K., accounting standards and corporate governance requirements also evolved. Changes to international financial reporting standards strengthened the treatment of off-balance-sheet entities, while market transparency and abuse rules were expanded. The U.K. Corporate Governance Code moved to adopt a “comply or explain” model, requiring companies to disclose how they applied governance standards, including those relating to board independence and oversight.

While these changes did not eliminate corporate failures, they tightened the expectation that boards should be composed of capable chairpersons and non-executives who understand the business, exercise independent judgment and hold management to account.

Until Huang’s resignation, Nvidia had no separate board chair. In effect, Huang served as both CEO and a director, while Stephen Neal was the board’s lead independent director. On Nov. 11, the board appointed Harvey C. Jones, who has served as a director since 1993, as its chair. The board also includes other long-serving members, and its directors bring experience from technology, investment, law and other sectors, including former executives from the National Football League and Taco Bell.

Good corporate governance requires a chairperson who can act as a sparring partner for the CEO, maintaining a constructive yet critical relationship, particularly in difficult times. The chair is not a cheerleader for the chief executive. The role is to construct a capable board with sufficient knowledge of the business to horizon-scan and see around corners, helping the company avoid decline or worse.

The allegations surrounding Huang’s departure have made these responsibilities more urgent. Reports of relationships involving a company customer and an employee raise questions about conflicts of interest, internal policies and the adequacy of oversight. Nvidia’s future depends on whether its board can demonstrate that it is independent of any one executive and adequately equipped to oversee the company through its next phase.

The lessons from Enron, WorldCom and Lehman demonstrate that strong results and rising share prices are no substitute for independent oversight. Sustainable long-term growth and profitability require a board that can challenge its CEO and ensure the company can succeed beyond the tenure of any one individual.

Nvidia’s board has chosen to reinstate Jensen Huang. In my view, they should not have done so.

Patrick H. P. O’Sullivan is former chairman of Saga Plc, Old Mutual Plc and the U.K.’s Shareholder Executive and is the author of Behind the Boardroom Door: A Practitioner’s Guide to Corporate Governance, publishing by Routledge on Dec. 23, 2026.