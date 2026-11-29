Rishi Khosla has spent three years building the U.S. lending arm of British digital bank OakNorth, which he co-founded and leads as CEO. Now he wants to move beyond loans and into the everyday finances of the businesses it serves.

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Khosla cleared a major hurdle in his U.S. expansion on Nov. 19, when the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency conditionally approved OakNorth’s plan to acquire Community Unity Bank. The approval makes OakNorth the first foreign digital bank to secure a U.S. national banking charter, the company announced on Nov. 20. The Federal Reserve has also cleared the acquisition of the small Michigan lender.

The transaction has not yet closed. CNBC reported that it is expected to do so by the end of 2026. OakNorth must inject at least $80 million in capital before closing.

The charter would broaden what Khosla can offer American businesses. The new U.S. bank plans to provide business checking and savings accounts, payments, and accounting integrations, according to the announcement. That would put Khosla deeper into the financial services companies use to pay employees and suppliers and manage their cash.

Khosla has already built that kind of banking model in Britain, where OakNorth combines commercial lending with business banking and savings products. The announcement put OakNorth’s global lending at about $24 billion since its 2015 launch, including roughly $3.5 billion lent to American businesses since entering the U.S. in 2023.

The U.S. expansion is significant, though not a leap into an unfamiliar market. OakNorth targets established, entrepreneur-led businesses with $5 million to $100 million in annual revenue, typically providing loans of $5 million to $50 million. The U.S. accounted for about 40 percent of OakNorth’s new lending, making it a major market for the bank even before it adds a full suite of U.S. business banking services.

Khosla sees an opening between small and big business banking

Khosla founded OakNorth to focus on established entrepreneurs whose businesses can be too complex for traditional small-business financing but too small for the services designed for major corporations. His pitch is that companies in this middle ground benefit from financing tailored to their individual circumstances rather than a one-size-fits-all process.

OakNorth combines technology and financial data with lending teams to assess businesses and structure financing around their plans. That model is central to the pitch Khosla is now bringing to the U.S.

“When we founded OakNorth, we set out to build a bank that works around the needs of proven entrepreneurs, rather than expecting them to fit into traditional banking models. We believe ambitious businesses deserve a financial partner that understands where they’re going, not just where they’ve been,” Khosla said in a Nov. 20 OakNorth statement about the U.S. expansion.

More recently, Khosla has pointed to optimism among American businesses, U.S. economic growth, infrastructure spending and investment in A.I. as reasons for expanding further.

Why Khosla wants U.S. deposits

The national charter makes another part of Khosla’s strategy possible. OakNorth would be able to operate its lending and deposit business directly through its U.S. bank rather than relying on partners.

Those deposits would come through accounts such as the business checking and savings products OakNorth plans to offer. A company may take out a loan only occasionally, but it can use a checking account every day to receive revenue and pay employees, suppliers, and other expenses. Convincing borrowers to keep those accounts with OakNorth would give Khosla a more regular role in their finances.

Deposits could also help fund more lending. American Banker reported that OakNorth has been using deposits raised in Britain to fund its U.S. operations. Collecting deposits from U.S. businesses would give the bank a local source of funding as its American loan book grows.

A small Michigan bank gives Khosla a national platform

The scale of Community Unity Bank underscores what Khosla stands to gain from the acquisition. The Michigan lender had about $119 million in assets, $98 million in deposits and one branch as of September. By comparison, OakNorth has already lent roughly $3.5 billion to U.S. businesses since entering the market in 2023.

Once the transaction closes, the resulting institution would operate as OakNorth Bank, National Association, allowing it to provide lending, deposits and other banking services across all 50 states. That timing is notable as foreign digital banks compete for a foothold in the U.S. Overseas rivals, including Revolut and Nubank, are pursuing their own U.S. banking ambitions.

The next test for Khosla is whether those lending relationships can translate into checking, savings and payments business.

For Khosla, the acquisition would turn a one-branch Michigan lender into the foundation for a nationwide business-banking operation. He already knows American companies will borrow from OakNorth. The next test is how much more of their banking business they are willing to give him.