A pair of underpants emblazoned with a quote by Toni Morrison scandalized the residents of London this fall. These are the work of the late, great Pope.L, but my favorite work of his consists of the crawls he did on his stomach, most famously the one from the Statue of Liberty to the Bronx. These began in the late 1970s, a key part of the work being the New Yorkers who step over the artist, assuming him to be homeless. Underpants didn’t always factor into his oeuvre, but in my favorite version of the performance he is dressed as Superman.

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It’s hard to imagine the performance anywhere else, and place takes center stage as well in “Divination: Beverly Buchanan & Dionne Lee,” a new show at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Buchanan (1940-2015) is best known for the cast concrete fragments she called “frustula,” the five large environmental sculptures she built in Georgia between 1979 and 1986 and the small shack sculptures that occupied her later decades. What is here is what was never meant to be shown: her photographs of fragments abandoned in the woods, a journal and letters, most of it on loan from her papers at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art. Dionne Lee (b. 1988) grew up on the Upper West Side with Central Park for her own wilderness. Included here are her silver print Rock Drawings and four new pigment prints from the trip she and CAMH senior curator Rebecca Matalon took to Buchanan’s Marsh Ruins in Brunswick, Georgia. A printout of Buchanan burning three of her shacks in a wheelbarrow has hung in Lee’s studio for years, next to images of Ana Mendieta and Yoko Ono.

"Divination: Beverly Buchanan & Dionne Lee"

Artists: Various

Venue: Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Address: 5216 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX

Through: February 14, 2027

Abandoned Sculpture Off Pea Ridge Road, Monroe Co., Georgia (1982) consists of eight photographs and a handwritten page affixed to loose-leaf notebook paper, reproduced here across eight frames. You could call it the plot of the show. On Friday, August 27, 1982, Buchanan and her studio assistant came across what Buchanan described in her journal as “primitive graves” on the grounds of Job Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Monroe County. The sequence opens on three overgrown, untended graves and then cuts to Buchanan herself hauling a cast concrete block out of the open door of a sedan, a clapboard house in the trees behind her. Then we see three blocks set in a row in the grass at the base of a tree trunk, one for each of the interred. A July 1977 journal entry reveals she’d been planning an action like this for five years; a 1978 gallery statement lists among her dreams “to place fragments in tall grass where a house once stood but where, now, only the chimney bricks remain.” When she returned the following summer a road was being graded nearly up to the graves, and she loaded the blocks back into her car. These are minimalist monuments, and ones that could be picked up and driven away, which is the kind of erasure they were about.

This is in conversation with Lee’s Castings (2022), a triptych of gelatin silver prints, each seven by five inches, in which a pair of outstretched hands, a rock hanging in midair and the rock’s shadow are parceled out across three frames so that the eye has to reassemble the throw. Casting is what Buchanan did to concrete, and it means to throw, but most importantly it’s a pastime involving runes, for the magically enabled among us. Lee is a trained darkroom photographer, and her blacks are deep enough that the rock’s implied presence feels as strong as its actual presence. To exist in America today is to feel cast out from somewhere.

The postcard reproduction of Buchanan’s Ruins and Rituals (1979) is the show’s only glimpse of the first of her five large environmental sculptures. On one of her drives around Macon she found four concrete foundation blocks lying partly buried and erupting through the ground; she had them hauled to the Museum of Arts and Sciences there, where the piece still stands, and treated their surfaces with pigment and etched into them. Buchanan scattered smaller frustula at their feet and sank another in the Ocmulgee River. The works of these two artists seek to hide the influence of humanity, merging the natural and unnatural until it seems that places sometimes generate their own pain, spontaneously.

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