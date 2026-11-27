Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants companies to buy Copilot for whole teams. On Nov. 19, Microsoft spelled out its offer for employers that buy at least 300 Microsoft 365 E7 licenses on a new subscription through a reseller. Eligible buyers have until March 31, 2027, to take up the offer and six months to spend the $7,500 in credits. At Microsoft’s U.S. list price of $99 per user a month for E7 with Teams, 300 seats come to $356,400 a year before discounts.

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His commercial chief, Judson Althoff, put a price on one assignment. To prepare for a speech at a retail conference, he had Copilot research the subject, put together slides and build a 3D demo. At Microsoft’s Ignite conference in San Francisco, Althoff pulled up his tally: about 10,000 credits, or roughly $100 for that project, according to a Nov. 20 account by licensing adviser Lane Shelton.

Microsoft reported more than 30 million paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats in July. By October, the number of customers with more than 50,000 seats had grown more than eightfold in a year, Nadella told investors. Those counts tell Nadella how many licenses he’s sold. One buyer, Britain’s tax authority, asked staff how much time the software saved them. In a trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot, employees estimated they saved about an hour a week on average. Only 45 percent of the staff randomly assigned a license answered the survey.

At Ignite, Nadella called Copilot the “new operating system for work.” His pitch for Copilot Workspaces was “multiplayer”: a colleague can review a draft, leave a comment and have an A.I. agent pick up the next edit, all in the same workspace. Microsoft opened the feature to customers in its Frontier preview program.

Microsoft is also trying to be the middleman for companies that want to use several A.I. models. Foundry, its platform for building and running agents, had more than 120,000 customers in October. The number building agents with more than one model had grown fivefold in a year, according to the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“Microsoft is directly answering the two biggest questions on every CFO’s mind: how to keep deployment costs predictable and how to prove real return on investment,” Dave McCarthy, a group vice president at IDC who studies cloud infrastructure and data centers, told me via email.

Microsoft is giving buyers a way to check that math. Its Agent 365 Business Analytics preview estimates how long a task typically takes a person and how much of the work Copilot did. A finance chief can compare those estimates with the cost of running the agent. Microsoft began rolling out Autopilot to its Frontier testers at Ignite. On Nov. 24, it opened a preview of dedicated agent accounts to eligible U.S. customers. An Autopilot agent’s account, mailbox and file storage cost 100 credits a month. That comes to $1 at Microsoft’s pay-as-you-go price. The meter also runs when the agent sends email or uses a model to do its work.

“On the cost side, Microsoft is optimizing the entire infrastructure stack so enterprises aren’t forced to throw expensive GPU compute at every task,” McCarthy said. “Just as importantly, Microsoft is building financial accountability directly into its AI tools.”

Cost is only part of the calculation. Days before Ignite, a roughly 24-hour outage disrupted Outlook, Exchange and Copilot. Opening his keynote, Nadella acknowledged how much customers depend on those services. Microsoft declared a “Code Red” to prevent a repeat, according to internal memos Reuters reported on Nov. 24. The company wants its engineers to restore service worldwide within an hour.

Microsoft has one advantage over rivals such as OpenAI. It can put Copilot inside Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and Teams conversations where customers already spend their workday. As McCarthy put it, “Ultimately, the strongest returns come when AI moves out of personal productivity silos and into core business workflows.” Starting Dec. 1, companies can buy Copilot without first buying a qualifying Microsoft 365 subscription. The price of Copilot stays the same. The $7,500 offer still requires the E7 purchase.

Microsoft is making some of those calculations at home. In October, as its spending on A.I. rose, it offered voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees.