During a recent meal at NR, a popular ramen spot on the Upper East Side known for its creative drinks, I encountered their tomato, plum and strawberry cocktail. It tasted like a meal within a drink, thanks to umami from the tomatoes and an almost Jolly Rancher-esque punch from the fruit. It wasn’t the only decidedly savory cocktail I’ve seen on a menu as of late, and I’m not just talking about a martini with extra olives. Suddenly, New York bars and restaurants are offering everything from salad-inspired drinks to inventive edible accompaniments.

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It’s not just the latest cocktail trend. Some of the world’s most renowned cocktail bars are leaning in, finding new ways to experiment with flavors and bring fresh flavors to the bar. Forget about millennial favorites from a decade ago, like the overflowing Bloody Mary stuffed with okra and sometimes even bursting with sliders for a boozy brunch, or the classic extra-dirty martinis overflowing with blue cheese olives. Now, New York’s chicest cocktail bars and restaurants are serving everything from the Butterface, a butter chicken-inspired drink made with ghee-washed mezcal, chili-infused Empirical Ayuuk and garam masala spices, to Schmuck’s Bread With Tomatoes, or Pan con Tomate (not to be confused with a Bloody Mary), which is crafted by combining vodka with filtered tomato water.

There’s also the famed Caesar Salad Martini at Shy Shy, which is served with a crisp romaine lettuce leaf as a garnish and is taking NYC by storm. After all, nothing says girl dinner like a Caesar salad and martini (with fries, of course), so why not combine them? In a world where the sweet treat reigns supreme as the perfect way to treat yourself, a savory cocktail offers its own unique way to indulge.

In the age of GLP-1s, diners are not only eating less, but also drinking less. According to recent studies cited in The New York Times, Ozempic can curb alcohol use, so ordering one (perhaps more decadent) drink instead of a whole pile of lukewarm vodka sodas is of the utmost importance. Bonus points if said drink can double as a snack.

At Altair in Midtown, restaurant-goers regularly order up innovative drinks like the Marsala, made with wild mushrooms and red beets, to spice up their dinners. Renwick Hospitality Group Bar Director Miguel Munoz tells Observer he has seen “an uptick in diners enjoying smaller portions” and even offers an Aperitivo Box at Italian restaurant Lulla for “diners who want small tastes but don’t want to miss out on the experience of a full meal.” Munoz believes the rise in savory cocktails reflects the need to keep pushing boundaries, quipping, “We might be collectively bored as a species, but our drinks don’t have to be boring.”

At Italian-American restaurant San Sabino, the sister spot to Don Angie, husband-and-wife duo Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli offer the Scottie’s Martini, also known as the garlic bread martini. The dining duo wanted to create a savory martini that captured the flavor of garlic bread by using vodka fat-washed with olive oil and infused with toasted garlic, oregano, Calabrian chilies and bread scraps in butter. They mix the vodka with a splash of hot cherry pepper brine for a spicy kick, and add coconut aminos and saline solution for savoriness. The cocktail truly becomes a meal thanks to garnishes: giant Gordal olives stuffed with feta and chopped hot cherry peppers. Even better? It reduces food waste by using bread trimmings.

Don Angie also has a savory cocktail called the Two Yoots, inspired by prosciutto and melon, made with Banks, a funky rum, and fat-washed with prosciutto. The name is a nod to My Cousin Vinny, one of Scott and Angie’s favorite movies, and Joe Pesci’s New York pronunciation of two youths.

“We’re seeing guests move away from super sugary cocktails toward drinks that are more balanced and less sweet,” Rito says, calling savory “a great canvas for creativity.” She appreciates playing with ingredients like olive oil, brines, cheese and even prosciutto, which “pair well with food, so the drinks feel like part of the meal rather than a separate entity.”

Some drinks come with a snack of their own. Chef Michael White’s Midtown Italian restaurant, Santi, focuses on multisensory, texturally driven cocktails that are paired with an edible component. The Carciofi alla Romana is inspired by Rome’s iconic fried artichoke; this herbaceous cocktail blends oregano- and basil-infused vodka with Italian amaro, olive leaf liqueur, honey and lemon, finished with rosemary aromatics. It is paired with a crisp fried artichoke over chestnut honey and fennel pollen, designed to echo the cocktail’s earthy depth while adding crunch, warmth and aromatic lift.

Greenpoint hot spot Arthur has also gone all-in on the savory martini revolution with the Brioche Martini. It’s inspired by what Charlotte Mirzoeff rightfully considers the best part of the meal: the bread basket. The cocktail features butter-washed Isolation Proof gin, whey eau de vie (a cheese byproduct for a savory cream cheese quality), dry vermouth, Mugicha Roasted Barley Tea from Tokyo and Castelvetrano olives.

Mirzoeff’s goal “was to create something familiar that ‘scratches the itch’ of a martini but has another layer,” which she tells Observer has even won skeptics over.

Marshall Minaya, the beverage director at Lolita NYC, is known for his focus on innovative cocktails based on his belief in the importance of terroir: he thinks that spirits should reflect the soil, climate and the maker. At Lolita, the Pico de Gallo Vesper is made with Mexican gins, vodka, fortified wine, pico de gallo brine and lemon oil. He also serves up the Birria Old Fashioned, created using birria-washed raicilla, blanco tequila, sage, bitters and saline. Minaya tells Observer that while guests might not understand the vibe of what’s coming with the Pico drink, they “understand the language.”

For bartenders, raiding the pantry and crafting cocktails made with unusual savory ingredients offers a way to experiment with flavor and guarantee they pair perfectly with dinner. And for New York City diners who have grown weary of another basic martini or Bloody Mary, they offer another way to make a meal feel memorable—not to mention something special to show off on social media. Now, savory drinks are the main course.