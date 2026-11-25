Skiers and snowboarders wait all year for the first big storm. In the meantime, local businesses on and near the mountains spend all year preparing for it. By late summer, rental shops are placing inventory orders. Restaurants, inns and shuttle services are hiring staff and setting schedules. Significant expenses go out the door before the first lift ticket is sold, and three of the biggest factors in how the winter goes are largely out of any owner’s hands: snowfall, overall weather and the economy.

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This creates a particular challenge for businesses built around a short, unpredictable season. A late opening can delay revenue, a warm stretch can keep customers away and a strong holiday weekend doesn’t necessarily make up for a slow January. Owners can’t control the weather, but they can control how prepared their businesses are for whatever kind of winter arrives. Planning early creates options. Waiting usually reduces them. Here’s what that preparation looks like.

Plan cash flow for more than one winter

When most of a year’s revenue comes in over a few months, a late opening or a rainy (as opposed to sunny or snowy) holiday week is hard to make up. Start with a cash-flow projection based on past seasons, then run it again under different conditions. What if the season starts late? What if sales fall 20 percent below plan? What if variable costs rise significantly? Comparing each of those scenarios with the original projection shows how much cushion the business has, when cash could get tight and which expenses might become difficult to cover.

That work doesn’t have to mean long nights in a spreadsheet. This is an area where technology can help. Without a major investment, A.I. tools can now handle much of the math and forecasting, allowing owners to spend less time calculating and more time deciding what the numbers mean for their business.

Decide now what you’ll do if the season falls short, including which orders to hold, which hours to cut and which purchases to delay. The worst time to make those calls is during a slow January weekend with payroll due on Friday. A plan made in the offseason gives owners more room to respond without making rushed decisions that could affect customer service or the ability to operate.

Line up credit before you need it

Seasonal businesses spend before they earn. A ski shop pays for boots and boards in the fall. A slopeside restaurant covers training wages before the crowds arrive. An inn handles maintenance and upgrades during the quiet months. These expenses are part of getting ready for the season, but they can put pressure on cash reserves long before revenue picks up.

Credit built around steady monthly revenue doesn’t fit that pattern. A line of credit structured around the business’s actual cycle, drawn ahead of peak season and paid down as revenue comes in, covers the gap without draining reserves. It can also give owners flexibility when the season starts later than expected or customers take longer to spend. Have that conversation with your lender in the offseason, while there’s still room to plan rather than react.

Size investments for an average year

A record winter makes it tempting to sign a bigger lease, add another fleet of rental skis or double next year’s order. Those commitments, however, stay in place even when the snow doesn’t. Base fixed costs on a typical season, not the best one, and keep the extras flexible through smaller first orders, mid-season reorders or short-term equipment rentals. That way a strong year is a bonus and a weak one isn’t a crisis.

Hire with flexibility built in

Staffing is one of the largest preseason costs, and finding and training seasonal workers takes time. Start early, and build a team that can adjust as demand changes. A small core of experienced year-round employees, supported by seasonal staff whose hours flex with business volume, lets a ski school, brewpub or rental counter scale up on a powder weekend and scale back during a thaw without carrying full payroll through a slow stretch.

Scheduling is another area where better information can make a difference. A.I. tools can help forecast staffing needs from bookings and past sales, giving owners a more informed starting point than guesswork alone. Those forecasts still need to be weighed against local conditions and managers’ experience, but they can help businesses avoid both overstaffing and being caught short when customers arrive.

Keep an eye on the economy, not just the forecast

Snow isn’t the only factor for good business on the slopes. When the economy tightens, household budgets shrink. Visitors may still come to the mountain, but they spend more carefully: shorter trips, fewer meals out and leaning on old or thrifted gear instead of new purchases.

Owners should track what customers are spending, not just how many come through the door. Those patterns can help businesses adjust inventory, staffing and pricing before a change in spending becomes a larger problem.

Work with your neighbors

No ski-town business operates alone. The shop depends on the lodge filling rooms. The restaurant depends on the mountain’s open terrain. A visitor who comes for a weekend will likely spend across several businesses, making the health of the local economy a shared concern. Cross-promotions, shared packages and simple referrals between nearby businesses keep customers moving through town and spread the benefit of a busy weekend.

Small business owners have a habit of betting on themselves, often trusting their own judgment more than the economy around them. Ski-town owners make that bet every year. Planning turns it into a calculated one.

That planning doesn’t start in the fall. It starts when the lifts close in April. Take a hard look at what the winter’s numbers showed, decide which costs need to stay fixed and set next season’s commitments before anyone knows what the snow will bring. Then sit down with your business banker or financial advisor to make sure your cash flow, credit and investment plans are ready for any kind of winter.