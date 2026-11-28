Private equity executive, Thomas Clark, is betting that some of the biggest money in baseball will be spent long before anyone reaches the major leagues.

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On Nov. 19, Clark’s firm, Partners Group, agreed to buy a majority stake in Rawlings Sporting Goods, maker of Major League Baseball’s official game gear: balls, gloves, helmets, face guards, and bases. MLB and Rawlings’ existing shareholders will keep what the two companies called meaningful ownership, and terms weren’t disclosed.

Clark, a managing director on Partners Group’s private equity team for consumer goods and products, spoke for the firm in the deal announcement. He confirmed his central role in the vision and execution of the agreement. The Swiss firm manages $79 billion in private equity and more than $186 billion in total assets under management.

Bloomberg reported that the deal values Rawlings at about $2 billion including debt, citing a person familiar with the matter. The seller is Seidler Equity Partners, which bought Rawlings (jointly with MLB) from Newell Brands in 2018 for about $395 million, according to Front Office Sports.

The strategic scope of the deal goes beyond the recognizable branding and the gear worn on the field. Rawlings also owns D-BAT, which franchises 228 membership-based indoor baseball and softball training centers, with plans to open more nationwide. Alongside the Rawlings name the company sells equipment like bats under the Easton, Combat, Miken, Worth and Tanner Tees brands.

Clark is buying a centerpiece of the historical baseball diamond. He called its brands “iconic.” Rawlings, founded in St. Louis in 1887, took over the exclusive contract to manufacture major league balls in 1977 from Spalding, which had held it for the preceding century. Every official ball continues to be stitched by hand, 108 stitches apiece, at a factory in Turrialba, Costa Rica. Rawlings also created the Gold Glove award in 1957, still baseball’s best-known fielding accolade.

Why Partners Group pursued Rawlings

Partners Group found Rawlings through its research into the sports space as an investment theme, according to the firm. Clark said Rawlings’ brands and its network of training facilities help keep people playing the game and carry credibility with players of every age. He also pointed to growing recreational and competitive participation in baseball and softball.

The move could effectively turn Rawlings into a one-stop provider for baseball and softball: selling the gear, running the training and developing players at every level. Partners Group also wants CEO Ron Ostrowski to push Rawlings’ brands into product categories where they’re underrepresented and speed up new product development, according to press releases since the deal announcement.

Ostkowski echoed Clark’s enthusiasm for the company’s broad entrenchment within the tradition-obsessed game of baseball, noting their reach “from youth leagues to the big leagues,” with a “brand portfolio [that] has established Rawlings as a steward of the game.”

The other half of the bet: SEG

Rawlings is Partners Group’s second sports deal in the span of about two months. On Sept. 15, the firm became the largest outside shareholder in SEG, an agency that represents more than 1,000 athletes across soccer, cycling, music, and esports. Kim Nguyen, who heads Partners Group’s private equity services investments, said that deal marked the firm’s entry into the sports space.

Terms were not disclosed here, either. SEG’s net revenue grew about 40 percent a year over the previous three years, Partners Group said. The firm plans to more than double its initial investment so SEG can buy smaller agencies and expand into other sports. Founder Kees Vos and the existing shareholders will remain invested.

Put side by side, the two deals cover both temporal ends of the sports economy: Rawlings brings an established revenue foothold with families who pay for their kids to play and develop, while SEG earns a cut of what professionals are paid to play on the other end of the pipeline.

Partners Group has said it may also invest in sports through royalties and private credit, not only by buying companies outright. Future acquisitions or investments into the category would reinforce the firm’s—and Clark’s—thesis of growth potential within the segment.