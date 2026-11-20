Warren Buffett gave the four foundations his children help run another $5.47 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares on Nov. 16. He has set a target date for giving away the rest of his Berkshire stock. How quickly the money reaches charitable organizations largely depends on his children.

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In Omaha, Richard Webb knows what a Sherwood Foundation grant can cover. In 2025, Sherwood paid Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands $276,987 toward its 2026 operations. Webb, the clubs’ president and CEO, tells Observer that Sherwood has helped pay for programs, buildings and operating expenses.

Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman emeritus, still holds 29.6 percent of its voting power, according to a Nov. 17 securities filing. Of the 9.225 million Class B shares he donated, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received about $2.19 billion worth. The Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation each received about $1.09 billion worth.

The donation follows another gift in July worth about $6 billion, bringing those two contributions to more than $11 billion this year. Buffett aims to transfer his remaining Berkshire shares by Dec. 31, 2034. He wants to increase his annual gifts to the foundations, depending partly on stock market conditions.

The arrangement marks a departure from Buffett’s longtime support of the Gates Foundation, which received more than $47 billion in Berkshire shares over two decades. Under his pledge, the Gates Foundation had to spend the value of his previous year’s gift in addition to its own annual payout. He has given his children’s foundations more latitude.

“They know my views on it, but they can, they can do what they want,” Buffett said in a July CNBC interview. He added that he would reconsider if they strayed too far from his principles, something he said he did not expect.

Two foundations, one chair

The largest allocation goes to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for Buffett’s late wife and chaired by his daughter Susie. Between July and November, it received 12.69 million Berkshire Class B shares.

The foundation reported $1.59 billion in charitable disbursements in 2025, supporting reproductive health, family planning, and education. Its grants included $80.5 million to Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and $60 million to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The foundation’s annual expenses have more than tripled since 2020, reaching about $1.61 billion last year.

At the Sherwood Foundation, also chaired by Susie, the challenge is closer to home. Sherwood paid approximately $296 million in grants in 2025, supporting education, youth programs and community development across Nebraska. Its filing also listed $62.3 million in grants approved for future payment, including $20 million to the Nebraska Department of Education for its literacy leadership network.

The Buffett family’s ties to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands predate Sherwood. In an oral history, Susie recalled that her father and his uncle Fred helped start the local boys club.

The clubs expect to serve about 6,600 young people this year, approximately 1,600 of them daily, Webb says. But rising costs have forced difficult decisions about which programs they can sustain.

“The need is still great,” Webb says, while nonprofits must consider “what we can sustain with the resources we currently have.”

Additional funding could allow organizations to “take calculated risks” rather than planning around tight budgets, he adds. Webb remains in regular contact with Sherwood but cannot say whether Buffett’s latest donation will translate into a larger grant.

Finding partners for bigger grants

For Howard Buffett, who succeeded his father as Berkshire’s chairman in September, the question is how to deploy enormous sums in some of the world’s most difficult operating environments. His foundation, focused on food security, conflict mitigation and human trafficking, reported approximately $513 million in charitable disbursements in 2025.

Ukraine has become one of its largest commitments. By September, the foundation had given Ukraine approximately $1.4 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Associated Press reported. It has helped farmers, financed demining and paid for infrastructure repairs.

At a Devex forum in New York that month, Howard discussed taking greater risks and the difficulty of finding organizations capable of putting a $500 million grant to work, the AP reported.

NoVo, overseen by Peter Buffett and his wife, Jennifer, illustrates another complication. Funding can pass through several organizations before reaching its intended beneficiaries.

NoVo supports women and girls, Indigenous communities, sustainable agriculture and initiatives in New York’s Hudson Valley. It reported approximately $252 million in charitable disbursements for 2024.

That year’s grants included $14 million to Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors for a donor-advised fund. NoVo’s return records the payment to the fund. It doesn’t say when the money reached the organizations doing the work.

Priorities can also change. In 2020, NoVo cut staff and reorganized longstanding initiatives for women and girls, drawing criticism from nonprofits worried about losing support. A foundation’s growing wealth does not guarantee continued funding for every program.

Private foundations generally must make qualifying distributions each year equal to roughly 5 percent of their net investment assets, with adjustments. Some administrative expenses count toward that requirement.

“I’m concerned about how much of this money will actually get spent,” Ray Madoff, director of Boston College’s Forum on Philanthropy and the Public Good, told the Chronicle of Philanthropy in July.

For organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, another billion dollars in a foundation’s portfolio is not the same as another dollar in its operating budget. Buffett has set a timetable for transferring his shares. His children will decide when and where it makes a difference.