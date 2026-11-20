New York’s November auctions produced some remarkable results, led by Vincent van Gogh’s Châtaigniers en fleurs, which sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's, and Wassily Kandinsky’s Betonte Ecken, which achieved $85.8 million at Christie’s. Both established new auction records for their artists. Across Christie's, Sotheby’s and Phillips, the major sales brought in more than $2 billion, including $777.8 million in a single evening at Sotheby’s, the highest nightly total in the house’s history.



But the results were uneven. Some works attracted sustained competition and sold well above their estimates, while others by established artists sold below expectations or failed to find buyers. The contrast was apparent not only between different sales, but sometimes within the same evening.

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Last November, I wrote about the importance of major private collections returning to the market, bringing works that had been unavailable for decades. That continued this season, with collections assembled over many years providing some of the week’s most significant offerings. Their success demonstrated that collectors are prepared to make substantial commitments when presented with works they particularly want. What remains less clear is how far that demand extends beyond the relatively small number of works that attract the greatest attention.

I think that’s the more interesting question coming out of these auctions. The totals tell us how much art was sold, but the differences in bidding offer a closer look at how collectors are making decisions, and what those decisions may tell us about the market ahead.

Following some extraordinary headline results as well as a number of underwhelming performances and unsold lots, what is the overall health and mood of the art market coming out of this week?

I think these auctions provide encouraging evidence of strength in certain areas of the market, but I’m not sure they establish a broad-based recovery. Collectors are clearly prepared to commit substantial capital, particularly for major works of Modern art, but the differences in bidding suggest that confidence isn’t extending equally across artists, periods or individual works.

There were some very strong results. Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale achieved $626.6 million, with 92 percent of lots sold. Sotheby’s opening contemporary sales brought in $378.7 million, and Phillips achieved $104.4 million, an increase of 55 percent over its equivalent sale last November. But those totals don’t tell the whole story. Sotheby’s Blaquier-Arrieta collection sold all 12 works, yet its $412 million total, including fees, fell slightly below the presale low estimate. Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale sold 91 percent of its lots, but its hammer total fell below the aggregate low estimate.

I would distinguish between the financial success of the sales and the breadth of demand they revealed. Some works generated determined competition among several collectors, while others sold with limited bidding, sometimes supported by guarantees.

The mood, as I read these results, was one of considerable interest but also discrimination. Buyers were prepared to spend, but they weren’t necessarily prepared to accept the price expectations attached to every work. We have evidence of substantial buying power. Whether that represents a sustained recovery across a wider range of the market is something we’ll need more time to establish.

What does the performance of major single-owner collections, including the Herbert Lust and Clive Davis collections at Christie’s, the Theodore and Ruth Baum collection at Sotheby’s and Dick Hedreen’s holdings, tell us about the importance of provenance, curation and the appeal of private collections to today’s buyers?

These collections are particularly interesting because they reflect decades of collecting, often with a level of personal involvement and conviction that gives the works a history beyond their individual importance. Herbert Lust is a wonderful example. He was a scholar and friend of Alberto Giacometti, and that relationship gives the works he collected a particularly meaningful provenance. Giacometti’s Figure, demie grandeur (no. 2), offered without reserve at Christie’s, sold for nearly $26 million. The Lust collection contributed approximately $42 million to the evening sale, while works from the Clive Davis collection brought $32.6 million.

At Sotheby’s, the Baum collection achieved $109.9 million, with all 24 lots sold. Dick Hedreen’s holdings contributed another $115.2 million to the evening’s results.

I think collectors appreciate the history and judgment behind these collections. There is a distinction between a work that has simply belonged to a prominent collector and one whose ownership history contributes to our understanding of the work itself. But I wouldn’t suggest that distinguished provenance automatically produces a premium. The Baum collection was entirely guaranteed, and approximately one-third of its lots hammered below their low estimates. That doesn’t diminish the importance of the collection, but it does remind us that a successful sale and strong competition for every work are different things.

An important collection isn’t necessarily a collection of works that the market will value equally. Collectors build according to their own interests, relationships and convictions, and those choices give a collection its character. Some works may be outstanding examples of an artist’s achievement, while others may be particularly meaningful within the context of the collection.

For families and estates considering a sale, there is a lesson here. The history of a collection deserves to be carefully researched and presented, but the individual works still need to be evaluated on their own merits. Provenance can contribute to a work’s appeal; it doesn’t replace questions of quality, importance and price.

The week produced several major records, including Wassily Kandinsky’s $85.8 million result at Christie’s and Vincent van Gogh’s $190.4 million sale at Sotheby’s. What separates the works that can still command these extraordinary prices from other blue-chip material?

At these price levels, collectors aren’t simply buying a Kandinsky or a Van Gogh. They’re considering a particular painting that may represent an especially important moment in the artist’s career.

Kandinsky’s Betonte Ecken, painted in 1922–23, comes from a pivotal period in the development of his abstraction, as he moved into the Bauhaus years. It also has a distinguished provenance, having been the first Kandinsky oil acquired by Hilla Rebay, whose collecting was instrumental in the formation of the Guggenheim collection.

Van Gogh’s Châtaigniers en fleurs was painted in May 1890, during the final months of his life. It had remained in the Blaquier-Arrieta collection since 1975. Cézanne’s Arlequin, which sold for $111 million, has an extensive exhibition history, including presentations at major international museums.

I think collectors are prepared to make their largest commitments for works that combine artistic quality, historical importance, rarity and a strong ownership history. The opportunity to acquire something comparable may not arise again for many years. We saw another example at Phillips, where Modigliani’s limestone Tête sold for $44.6 million after a ten-minute bidding contest, substantially exceeding its $35 million high estimate. At Sotheby’s, Hopper’s The Martha McKeen of Wellfleet achieved $47.8 million against an estimate of $20 million to $30 million.

But the results also remind us that even very important works don’t necessarily generate competition beyond expectations. The Kandinsky attracted multiple bidders, while the Van Gogh, despite establishing a new record, hammered at $165 million, below Sotheby’s indicated expectation of approximately $180 million before fees. Cézanne’s Arlequin also sold below its presale estimate at the hammer.

That distinction matters. A record price establishes what a particular work achieved, but it doesn’t necessarily tell us that buyers were prepared to go beyond the seller’s or auction house’s expectations. I wouldn’t interpret these results as establishing new price levels for every work by these artists. At the highest level, the market becomes extremely specific. Collectors are considering not only an artist’s reputation, but the qualities that distinguish one work from another, and whether the asking price reflects those distinctions.

A number of works benefited from renewed institutional attention, including pieces by Wifredo Lam, Ruth Asawa, Yayoi Kusama and Joan Mitchell. How much influence are museum exhibitions, institutional acquisitions and critical reassessments having on auction demand?

Museums have an enormously important role in shaping how we understand an artist’s achievement, although I would be careful about drawing a direct line from an exhibition to a particular auction price. Major exhibitions and new scholarship can give collectors a more complete understanding of an artist’s work and its place in art history. They may bring attention to periods or bodies of work that haven’t received the recognition they deserve, or encourage collectors to look at familiar artists in a different way. That can strengthen conviction, particularly when someone is considering a significant acquisition.

There were several results this week worth examining in that context. Wifredo Lam established a new auction record at Christie’s at $11.6 million. At Sotheby’s, a major looped-wire sculpture by Ruth Asawa sold for $2.4 million, following important institutional attention to her work. Yayoi Kusama’s No. 3P.B., an early painting that had been included in a 1961 Whitney Museum exhibition, achieved $15 million, also a new record. Joan Mitchell’s Green Book of Barbara Guest led the Baum collection sale at $19.3 million.

But these artists have very different histories of institutional recognition and market development. Kusama and Mitchell have had substantial international museum recognition for many years, while the reassessment of Asawa’s achievement and Lam’s place within modernism have followed different trajectories.

I think the more lasting contribution of institutional attention is that it can change how collectors understand an artist’s work, including which periods, subjects or examples they consider particularly important. That can influence demand over time, but it doesn’t mean every work by the artist will benefit equally.

For collectors, the value of this scholarship is that it helps inform their judgments beyond the immediate excitement of an auction result. And for artists’ estates and foundations, exhibitions, research and institutional relationships are part of building a fuller understanding of an artist’s achievement. Their importance extends well beyond any short-term effect on prices.

The Van Gogh’s $190.4 million result followed a last-minute settlement between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the heirs of its former Jewish owner, who argued it had been sold under duress during the Nazi era. What does this case signal about the growing importance of provenance research and restitution in major art transactions, for both collectors and auction houses?

This case is a reminder that provenance is about much more than the prestige of previous owners. It’s also about establishing a clear history of ownership and understanding the circumstances in which a work changed hands.

The painting had belonged to the Berlin publisher Samuel Fischer and his wife, Hedwig. Their heirs questioned whether its sale in 1936 had occurred under duress as a consequence of Nazi persecution. Sotheby’s stated that its research had not established that the sale was forced. The Blaquier-Arrieta family and the Fischer heirs subsequently reached an agreement that allowed the auction to proceed. The terms weren’t disclosed, and the settlement should not be interpreted as a legal determination of the disputed circumstances.

The case illustrates the continuing importance of examining not only confiscations during the Nazi era, but also sales that may have occurred under pressure or duress. These are longstanding concerns in restitution research, and they remain relevant to collections today.

At this price level, a buyer needs confidence not only in the quality and authenticity of the painting, but also in the security of the transaction. An unresolved ownership claim can have implications long after an auction has taken place, affecting future sales and the work’s transferability. This is particularly relevant as important collections pass between generations. Families may have owned works for decades without having fully examined the circumstances of every earlier transaction.

For collectors, executors and their advisors, provenance research should begin well before a decision is made to bring a major work to market. Identifying potential questions early allows time to investigate them properly and, where appropriate, seek a resolution. I also think it’s important to recognize that these issues aren’t limited to paintings of exceptional monetary value. The same questions about ownership history and the circumstances of past transactions can arise in collections at many different price levels.

Guarantees and third-party financial arrangements played a visible role in several major sales, with some high-profile works selling at or near their guaranteed low estimates. What do these mechanisms tell us about how auction houses are managing risk and maintaining confidence?

Guarantees are an established part of the major auction business, and they serve important purposes. They provide sellers with greater certainty, help auction houses secure significant consignments and allow some of the financial risk to be shared with third parties. For someone considering the sale of a major work, a guarantee can make the decision to consign much easier. And for the auction houses, these arrangements can be essential to assembling important sales.

Their use was extensive this week. At Phillips, 14 of the 22 lots offered carried guarantees. At Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale, 36 of the 75 lots offered had either third-party or house guarantees. Before the auctions began, Artnet reported that approximately 64 percent of the estimated value of the seven principal evening sales was guaranteed as of Nov. 12.

But these arrangements also mean we have to look carefully at what the results actually tell us. A work can sell successfully under a guarantee without attracting much competition beyond the party that has already committed to it. Another guaranteed work may attract several bidders and achieve a price substantially above its estimate. Both contribute to the auction total, but they tell us different things about demand.

The Modigliani sculpture at Phillips is a useful example. It was guaranteed, but the bidding continued for approximately ten minutes and carried the price well above the high estimate. Other guaranteed works sold with much less competition. A guarantee can secure a sale, but it’s competitive bidding that tells us how deep the demand really is.

I don’t regard guarantees as inherently a sign of weakness. They’re financial tools that can work well for sellers, auction houses and third-party participants. But their prevalence makes it increasingly important to distinguish between the success of a sale’s financial structure and the response of collectors once the bidding begins.

When I’m evaluating auction results for a client, I want to understand not only whether a work sold, but how it sold. How many bidders were involved? Did the price move beyond the estimate? Was the result supported by a guarantee? Those questions often tell us more about the market for a particular artist or work than the sell-through rate alone.

Looking across Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips, what was most surprising about this week’s sales and results, and what are the biggest signals to watch as the market moves into 2027?

What struck me most was how differently collectors responded to individual works, even within the same category or sale. There were sustained bidding contests for some major Modern works, but also important paintings that sold below expectations or attracted relatively little competition.

The Blaquier-Arrieta collection is a particularly interesting example. It produced the highest price of the week with the Van Gogh and sold every lot, yet the collection as a whole fell slightly short of its presale low estimate. Several works attracted limited bidding despite their importance and the collection’s distinguished history.

At the other end of the price spectrum, a small Monet painting at Christie’s attracted approximately 20 bidders and sold for nearly $7 million against an estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. That was a striking demonstration of how much competition can develop for a work that collectors recognize as an unusual opportunity.

Phillips also had a particularly successful evening, led by the Modigliani sculpture. Nearly 90 percent of the works offered had never previously appeared at auction, and many had been held in private collections for decades. The results suggest that the quality and appeal of the material can be more consequential than the size of the auction house offering it.

There were differences among categories, but I would be careful about drawing too sharp a distinction between Modern and contemporary art. We saw very strong results for Kandinsky, Van Gogh, Hopper and Modigliani, along with records for artists such as Aaron Douglas and Mary Cassatt. But there were also substantial results in postwar and contemporary art, including works by Joan Mitchell, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama. At the same time, works by several established contemporary artists failed to sell, and Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale finished below its aggregate low estimate at the hammer.

I think these differences are more revealing than a general conclusion that one category is strong and another is weak. Buyers were willing to compete aggressively for certain works, while declining to meet expectations for others. The results suggest that price, quality and the particular opportunity presented by each work are playing an important role in their decisions.

Looking toward 2027, I’ll be watching whether the supply of important private collections continues, and whether the competitive bidding we saw for certain works begins to extend more consistently across a wider range of material. I’ll also be interested in whether buyers and sellers find greater agreement on price, particularly in areas of the postwar and contemporary market where results have been less consistent.

The prevalence of guarantees will remain an important consideration in interpreting those results. A high sell-through rate tells us that works found buyers, but it doesn’t necessarily tell us how many collectors were competing to acquire them.

Ultimately, I don’t think the next test for the market is whether another masterpiece can achieve $100 million or $200 million. We’ve seen that collectors are prepared to spend at those levels. The more important question is whether the market can generate sustained competition for the many excellent works that fall below that highest price tier. That will tell us much more about the breadth and durability of demand than another record price alone.

Megan Fox Kelly is an art advisor and the host of Reading the Art World, a live interview and podcast series with leading art world authors. The conversations explore timely subjects in the world of art, design, architecture, artists and the art market, and are an opportunity to engage further with the minds behind these insightful new publications. Listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple.