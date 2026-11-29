José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones are closing in on what could be the biggest purchase in WNBA history.

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The investors are nearing a deal to buy the Los Angeles Sparks from controlling owner Mark Walter for $705 million, Sportico first reported on Nov. 19. If completed at that price, the purchase would be more than twice the $300 million Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta paid for the Connecticut Sun earlier this year, setting a new WNBA sales record. The proposed sale has not been finalized and remains subject to league approval.

The comparison isn’t quite apples to apples. When Walter put the Sparks on the market, he was seeking about $700 million for the team and its new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, Bloomberg reported. However, accounts differ on whether the facility is actually included in the $705 million deal now under discussion.

Either way, the price suggests Feliciano and Jones see significant growth potential in the franchise. The Sparks are three-time WNBA champions in one of the country’s largest media markets, although they finished 16-28 this season and have missed the playoffs six years in a row. That leaves Feliciano and Jones with both an established Los Angeles brand and plenty of room to build on it.

The price would value the Sparks at roughly 23 times their 2026 revenue, according to Sportico. By comparison, the pending $12.5 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers would value that team at about 20 times its annual revenue.

Feliciano and Jones are already major sports owners

The potential Sparks purchase would not be Feliciano and Jones’ first major move into professional sports this year.

Feliciano is the co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Clearlake Capital. Jones is an investor who leads their family office, the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, which manages the couple’s investments. Together, they are majority owners of MLB’s San Diego Padres. They took control in August through a $3.9 billion transaction that Sportico reported was the largest sale in MLB history. MLB owners unanimously approved the transfer, with Feliciano designated as the Padres’ control person.

Their sports holdings extend beyond baseball. The couple holds a minority investment in the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

A Sparks purchase would further expand that portfolio, but it would sit outside Clearlake. Front Office Sports reported that Feliciano and Jones would buy the franchise in their personal capacities.

Why wealthy investors are piling into sports

Feliciano and Jones’ pursuit of the Sparks comes as more ultrawealthy families add sports to their investment portfolios.

Bank of America’s 2026 study of 355 U.S. family office decision makers found that 35 percent were already invested in sports franchises or related opportunities, while another 31 percent were interested in adding them. The same study found that family offices ranked private equity and direct company ownership as their two biggest opportunities for creating wealth.

Feliciano and Jones already have a foot in both worlds. Feliciano built his career in private equity, while the couple has expanded into team ownership through the Padres and Timberwolves. Buying the Sparks would add another major franchise to investments that already span baseball and basketball.

The potential acquisition would also connect Jones more closely to her native Los Angeles while extending the couple’s growing sports portfolio into the WNBA.

What Feliciano and Jones could bring to Los Angeles

Feliciano and Jones have not laid out their plans for the Sparks, but their first months as Padres owners show how they approach sports ownership. They have said they plan to take an active role and invest in innovation, the fan experience, and stronger connections with the team’s supporters and community.

Their stated goals in San Diego also emphasize long-term success. In a joint statement after their Padres acquisition was approved, Feliciano and Jones said, “Our ambition is clear: to bring a World Series championship to San Diego and build an enduring organization capable of competing for championships year after year.”

They have started putting those priorities into practice in San Diego. Earlier this week, Feliciano and Jones participated in the Padres’ annual Thanksgiving food distribution for more than 1,000 families. Jones described growth and continual learning as central to their ownership strategy, while Feliciano said they wanted to expand the club’s community involvement.

Still, their work with the Padres is not necessarily a blueprint for the Sparks. Feliciano and Jones have yet to say publicly where they would invest first, what changes they would make or how they would seek to grow the Sparks.

At $705 million, however, the price puts significant weight on the franchise’s growth potential. Feliciano and Jones would not just be paying a record price for what the Sparks are today. They would be paying for what the franchise could become.