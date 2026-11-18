Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness: These sacred principles are the ethos of our nation, and we hold one truth, in particular, to be self-evident: the right to have a good time. While the particulars of what happiness entailed for our founding fathers differ from today, their ethos remains a guiding light—an unalienable right to pleasure that can never be surrendered to the government. Miley Cyrus is a prophet: From the very beginning, it’s been a party in the U.S.A.

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And nowhere is this pursuit more brazen, unregulated or hedonistic than in Las Vegas. America was founded on strict Puritanical repression and unbridled capitalistic ambition, and Las Vegas is where these opposing forces collide: selling quick marriages and even quicker divorces, and legalizing gambling in 1931, two years before the nation ended Prohibition. While America tried to enforce virtues like chastity and sobriety, Las Vegas was all vice. A kaleidoscopic city built in the middle of the desert, Las Vegas is where you can give yourself permission to abandon the daily grind and indulge your wildest instincts. (And it’s all in service of rampant consumerism, helping the bottom line of corporate sharks—what’s more American than that?)

While the recklessness is socially sanctioned (what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas), the sense of freedom Vegas has to offer isn’t entirely an illusion. “I’m standing in the middle of the desert, waiting for my ship to come in,” Sheryl Crow sang on “Leaving Las Vegas,” and that’s always how I feel when I arrive. (Reader, I’ve traveled to Vegas half a dozen times in the past few years, and no—as you may have guessed—I refuse to be judged for that.) The best thing about Vegas is the anonymity; the outlaw possibilities.

Here, the American Dream takes your weak, your tired, your poor, your huddled masses—and deposits them directly at the slot machines. (The first ones you can find are right at the arrivals gate in the airport.) This mix of F1 racers and rock stars, drunken college kids and inveterate gamblers is utterly, almost patriotically, democratic. Maybe the house always wins, but it doesn’t discriminate, fleecing the high-rollers in penthouses and private jets just as much as the road-trippers drifting in from the desert to play the slots. In the words of noted Las Vegas enthusiast Frank Sinatra: “Las Vegas is the only place I know where money really talks—it says, ‘Goodbye.'”

Sinatra and his crew made the town their own, particularly in its mid-century mafia heyday, after Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel strong-armed ownership of the Flamingo in 1946. I met Sinatra’s lifelong friend, Quincy Jones, in Vegas a couple of years ago, at a private showcase for upcoming artists he managed. He was holding court afterward in the VIP booth and called me over to share some of his own bon mots about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, Rat Pack edition: “‘You have to play harder than you work.’ That’s what Frank always said. And you’ve got to love what you do—you’ve got to feel it. You can’t do it for the money, or it won’t work.” Prioritizing pleasure over earnings suggests a sanguine attitude towards losses, which, as both resident headliner and partial owner of the Sands Casino, Sinatra was well equipped to offset. Singing for his supper and collecting a cut of house earnings drew suspicion from the FBI, and he was forced to surrender his gaming license in 1963.

Las Vegas remains a hotspot for A-list musicians. Residencies have taken on their own lore, from Celine Dion’s legendary 16-year stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Britney Spears’ marathon 248 headline performances at Planet Hollywood. Today, the most exciting performances are held at the Sphere, which is currently hosting the Backstreet Boys, for my fellow nostalgic millennials. The exterior of the 366-foot dome often transforms into a massive, blinking eye that seems to watch over everything on the Strip like the eyes of T.J. Eckleburg in The Great Gatsby.

Fitzgerald’s morality tale of a Midwestern striver borne back ceaselessly into the past is a fitting parallel for Sin City, reflecting the eternal optimism and emptiness of the American Dream. Las Vegas is the embodiment of our idealism and excesses, for better or worse. Why not build a replica of the Venice Canals and the Arc de Triomphe in the middle of the Nevada desert? The United States is a relatively young country—or so I was told on a recent visit to Cairo, where anything under 2,000 years old is considered contemporary.

So, of course, in Las Vegas, we built our own antiquity. Guests checking into Caesars Palace are greeted with a 15-foot statue of Julius Caesar and a replica of Michelangelo’s David. The Venetian boasts Murano glass chandeliers and Renaissance-style frescoes on the ceiling, while the Bellagio has an 8.5-acre man-made lake inspired by Lake Como. It’s so utterly American to build a miniature replica of European splendor in the middle of one of the most unforgiving landscapes in the country (Death Valley is a mere two-hour drive west). I felt the city’s perverse, childlike innocence and ambition—who tries to rebuild the Eiffel Tower?—when flying overhead at night on a helicopter tour, the glittering lights a shining neon sliver in the dark desert below.

It is a land of extremes. All around the city is brutal, arid wilderness. The Desert National Wildlife Refuge, just north of the city, is the largest wildlife refuge outside of Alaska, home to rugged hiking trails and the largest population of Desert Bighorn Sheep in the country. The nearby Hoover Dam is a triumph of Art Deco architecture and a symbol of human ingenuity harnessing the forces of nature to fuel industrialization. When I visited last fall, the sheer scale of the project felt like a relic of a bygone era.

Maybe it was only in the vast expanse of the Southwest that American hedonism could reach peak form. Mystery surrounds the state of Nevada, which has the highest percentage of open, public land in the contiguous U.S., with roughly 80 percent (or 56 million acres) belonging to the federal government. Lawlessness prevails both within and outside the city limits—visit the Atomic Museum, where you’ll learn nuclear testing was only discontinued in 1992. Nevada is also the epicenter of extraterrestrial lore, as just north of Las Vegas is the notorious, heavily militarized Area 51. In Las Vegas, the veil is thin.

And it’s in this wild, remote place that Americana found its most perfect form. You’ll see it in the neon lights of all-night casinos; in the kitsch of Elvis wedding chapels luring lovesick couples into holy (and hurried) matrimony. Nearly all of the 55 chapels in the city offer Elvis impersonators to officiate or perform. The King seduced in his youth, but he’s equally intriguing in the dissolute, peanut-butter-sandwich largesse of his old age (and decidedly American). Las Vegas may not be the most sophisticated city in the world, but it’s entirely, uniquely our own. Some people say that Vegas is just like Dubai, but I strongly disagree—aspirants like Dubai can’t ever match Vegas, even though Wynn is opening an outpost in neighboring emirate Ras Al Khaimah in 2027.

Sin City is America, distilled and unabashed. There’s a romance to the Vegas showgirl that endures: Taylor Swift donned the vintage headpieces while promoting her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, while Pamela Anderson performed the role of an aging star in The Last Showgirl, both of which were released in the last two years. And there is a beauty to the city, particularly in the early hours of the morning and at sunset, when the sky is bathed in magenta, and the Spring Mountains are cast in a dreamy pastel glow. There’s truly nothing like a desert sunrise.

Not that you need to heed the rules of time—the fluorescent lights of the casinos and hotel lobbies make you feel like you’re living in an eternal twilight of a never-ending day. The oxygen diffusers pump out energy, and the smell of cigarette smoke is delightfully naughty. New York may be the city that never sleeps, but Vegas is the city that never wakes. The permissiveness of post-midnight exists in daylight, too—time simply ceases to exist.

A world of endless night fosters endless creativity, too. Las Vegas is underrated as an arts capital; the local populace becomes quite imaginative living in a world of 24/7 permissiveness. Area15 is a trippy dream, as are the street art murals of the Arts District and the colorful installations at Seven Magic Mountains just beyond the city. This dedicated, year-round community is also responsible for the installations and monuments erected at Burning Man each year, giving new meaning to “my culture isn’t your costume.”

And what’s haunting Las Vegas today is what’s haunting our country at the moment: everything is too expensive, and the house is winning a little too blatantly. People aren’t partying enough, or turning off their phone to speak to strangers at the bar, or drinking enough martinis to keep nightclubs in business. (Visiting my old Manhattan haunts this spring, I was horrified to witness 11 p.m. closings throughout the city). I feel like Lexi Featherston in that sixth-season episode of Sex and the City, right before she falls from an open window: “No one’s fun anymore. Whatever happened to fun? God, I’m so bored, I could die.”

But I’m happy to report that a good time can still be found in Vegas at 3 a.m., drinking a gin-and-tonic in a smoke-filled casino on the Strip. Las Vegas is fabulously tacky, but it’s also fabulously fun, and snobby travelers may as well lean in. This land is your land, too.