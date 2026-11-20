Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on Nov. 19 offers a timely opportunity to celebrate what women entrepreneurs have built and to consider how to help more of their businesses grow. The ambition comes amid continued pressure on small businesses. Ninety-one percent of small- and mid-sized business owners said their costs have increased over the past year, yet 49 percent plan to expand their businesses over the next 12 months and 39 percent expect to hire additional employees. For owners pursuing growth, the challenge is building the people, processes and financial capacity to support a larger operation without allowing costs and complexity to outpace revenue. For women entrepreneurs, planning takes place against a backdrop of significant growth in business ownership and a persistent challenge of turning that growth into larger, more resilient companies.

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Between 2022 and 2025, the number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. grew by 12.1 percent, nearly twice the rate of growth for men-owned businesses. Yet the revenue at women-owned businesses grew more slowly over the same period, pointing to the difficulty of translating business formation into scale. Just 1.9 percent of women-owned businesses generate more than $1 million in annual revenue. For entrepreneurs who want to grow beyond where they are today, that gap raises an important consideration: the skills and habits required to build a business may need to evolve as the company grows.

Growth is personal. Some entrepreneurs want to build larger companies. Others deliberately keep their businesses small or closely held. Revenue alone does not define success. For owners who do want to scale, there often comes a point when working harder, adding another service or finding another customer cannot create the capacity needed for the next stage. The owner’s role needs to evolve along with the business.

Moving from owner to CEO

Most entrepreneurs start their businesses by doing a little bit of everything. They develop the product or service, build customer relationships, solve problems and make decisions. That hands-on approach gives an owner close knowledge of the business and can serve a company well in its early stages. As the company grows, however, that level of involvement becomes harder to sustain and can become a constraint on growth.

If every customer issue comes back to the owner, employees wait for approval and decisions consistently pile up on one desk, the business remains dependent on a single person. The owner’s time fills with keeping the operation moving, leaving less room to plan where it should go next. The company may have demand for more business, but not the systems or decision-making capacity to support it.

This is where the distinction between business owner and CEO becomes useful. An owner may spend much of the day working in the business. Acting as CEO requires dedicated attention to working on it: setting direction, monitoring performance, developing people and preparing for future needs.

Start by looking honestly at your calendar and decision-making. How many routine decisions still require your approval? Can employees solve problems when you are unavailable? How much of your week goes toward immediate tasks versus planning for growth? If nearly everything still comes back to you, a few deliberate changes can begin breaking that pattern.

Create problem-solvers, not dependency

One place to start is with the questions that reach your desk. When an employee brings you a challenge, resist the instinct to immediately provide the answer. Ask, “What solution would you recommend?” Give the employee room to evaluate the options, explain their reasoning and take ownership of an appropriate decision. That small shift is part of a pattern interrupt, a way to recognize when an established habit has stopped serving the organization and intentionally change it. Three steps can help:

Establish clear lines of accountability. Communicate with your employees about who owns a decision, what authority they have and when an issue should move to another level.

Align roles with the company’s goals. Define responsibilities, decision-making authority and measurable outcomes so employees understand what they own. Utilize these metrics as part of the performance management process.

Develop problem-solvers. Coach employees through questions and challenges so they can build the critical-thinking skills needed to make decisions themselves.

Effective empowerment requires clear expectations, room to exercise judgment and accountability for the outcome. There will be a learning curve. Someone may approach a decision differently than you would, and mistakes may happen. Allowing people to work through those experiences gives them a chance to develop judgment and gives the organization additional decision-makers.

Over time, owners shift their attention from answering routine questions to setting priorities, evaluating opportunities and planning for the business’s next stage.

Step back far enough to see the whole business

Creating capacity gives an owner space to see connections that can be difficult to spot when the day is consumed with immediate demands. Marketing, finance, talent, operations and customer service all affect one another. A successful marketing effort can generate demand that operations must be ready to support. A staffing decision can influence productivity and the customer experience. A technology investment may change how employees spend their time. Looking across the organization helps leaders identify places where processes can be connected, simplified or supported differently to increase efficiency. It can also reveal where growth is creating pressure: for example, when sales are increasing, but fulfillment is falling behind, or when a new customer segment requires capabilities the company has not yet developed.

The same thinking applies to revenue. Multiple revenue streams can contribute to a more sustainable business when they align with the company’s strategy. Adding a new product, service or market simply because an opportunity exists can stretch a business that already lacks capacity. Leaders need enough distance from daily operations to evaluate where an opportunity fits and what resources it will require.

Technology can play a role as well. Tools such as A.I. may help increase capacity for certain activities, from routine administrative work to analyzing information. But adopting new tools and integrating them effectively are two different challenges. Leaders still need to determine where technology makes sense within the company’s larger strategy, and whether employees have the training and processes to use it effectively.

Make financing part of the plan

The shift from owner to CEO also changes how a leader approaches the financial needs of the business. When most of your attention goes toward running the business today, financial decisions can become reactive. A need for capital may become urgent when an opportunity arises, equipment needs to be replaced or the company faces a cash constraint. By then, owners may have fewer options and less time to evaluate them.

Strategic planning gives owners more time to consider what future growth will require. Will you need additional employees? More space? New equipment or technology? Will a larger contract require you to carry more inventory or wait longer for payment? What financial capacity should be in place before you pursue the next major opportunity?

Trusted advisors can help owners evaluate those decisions. Consider the choice to purchase a building rather than continuing to lease. That investment requires thinking through the business’s long-term goals, the available financing and the expertise needed to complete the purchase. A commercial real estate broker can provide guidance on the property, a relationship manager can help evaluate financing options, and other experienced business owners can provide perspective and connections.

Building the right network can expand an owner’s capacity much like developing an internal team. Bankers, accountants, attorneys and other advisors bring specialized knowledge to decisions that fall outside the owner’s expertise. They can also help identify considerations an owner may not have encountered before, from financing structures to tax implications and legal obligations.

Those relationships may also need to evolve as the business grows. A relationship that worked well at one stage may eventually stop matching the company’s needs or direction. Owners should periodically assess whether the people and resources surrounding the business still align with where they want to take it. Knowing which relationships to draw on, which to evolve and when to seek different expertise is part of leading a growing company.

Creating more capacity to lead

For women business owners preparing for growth, the owner-to-CEO transition can start with three practical shifts.

Interrupt the pattern. Pay attention to the decisions and problems that repeatedly come back to you. Ask whether your involvement is necessary and identify decisions that can appropriately sit elsewhere in the organization.

Empower others to own decisions. Establish clear accountability, define outcomes and give employees appropriate decision-making authority. When they bring you problems, ask for their recommendation before supplying your own answer. If they are more accustomed to going directly to the business owner, reinforce the appropriate reporting and decision-making channels.

Protect CEO time. Reserve time for setting direction, reviewing performance, assessing market changes, developing people and planning for future needs. Schedule and keep that appointment on the calendar rather than leaving strategic work for whatever time remains at the end of the week.

When repeated consistently, these shifts can reduce the number of decisions concentrated with the owner while helping employees develop greater responsibility. They also give leaders more time to identify the operational, financial and talent investments required to support growth.

Building the next stage

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day celebrates the contributions of women entrepreneurs worldwide. It also offers a natural moment to consider what those businesses will require for their next phase, and whether their current structure can support those ambitions.

That next stage will look different for every entrepreneur. One owner may want to cross a revenue threshold. Another may be preparing to enter a new market, build a stronger leadership team or reduce the number of daily decisions that require her direct involvement.

As a company grows, the owner’s role needs to grow with it. Building capable employees, clarifying decision-making authority, connecting different parts of the organization and planning ahead for financial needs can reduce the company’s dependence on one person. That can also mitigate key-person risk, strengthen operational continuity and make the business more resilient.

For women business owners who choose to scale, the question must shift from “What more can I do?” to “What does my organization need to learn to do without me?” The answer can help clarify the people, systems, resources and leadership changes the business needs for its next stage.