Foxconn Chairman Young Liu wants his factories to build half the world’s A.I. servers within a couple of years. In a CNBC interview on Oct. 30, he said Foxconn had met its earlier goal of 40 percent and was aiming for 45 percent as early as 2027.

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On Nov. 17, Liu said Foxconn could draw on plants in Asia, North America and Europe to make Nvidia’s next generation of graphics processors and networking equipment. Nvidia gave no order value or delivery schedule for Foxconn. At a meeting with Taiwan’s premier on Nov. 23, Liu said cloud companies and A.I. developers were still buying computing power and that he expected demand across the industry to stay strong for at least two to three years. After Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia’s CEO, Foxconn shares rose nearly 10 percent in Taipei on Nov. 24, hitting their daily limit. That same day, Dell reported $60.2 billion in A.I. orders for the quarter, taking its own A.I. backlog to $132.3 billion.

Financing that expansion takes more than a full order book. Foxconn spent about $4.9 billion on companywide capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2026, up about 43 percent from a year earlier. Its cash-flow statement shows about $3.8 billion used in operating activities over the same period, even as profits rose.

Foxconn’s financing plan pairs long-term investment with corporate bonds and equity-related instruments, while using borrowing and management of receivables, inventory and supplier payments for short-term needs. Foxconn also said on Nov. 12 that it would use convertible bonds, which can turn into shares, as part of its financing mix. That leaves Liu balancing the factories he wants to build against cash tied up in supplying customers.

Liu is also courting OpenAI. Foxconn (officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry) first joined forces with OpenAI in November 2025 to co-design and develop server hardware and manufacture components like cabling, cooling systems and networking equipment in its U.S. plants. The initial agreement contained no purchase commitments or financial obligations; OpenAI received early access to evaluate the systems and an option to buy them.

At Hon Hai Tech Day on Oct. 30, Liu said he had met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and was working toward a further collaboration, with details still to be confirmed. Foxconn’s Nov. 12 results show the scale of the company behind Liu’s ambitions: quarterly revenue reached a record 3.02 trillion New Taiwan dollars (about $91.7 billion), up 46 percent year over year, with A.I. servers driving growth. The cloud and networking division, which includes those servers, supplied 54 percent of quarterly revenue.

“This is not fake demand,” Liu told Bloomberg on Oct. 30. “This is real. So that’s a good problem.”

Foxconn’s partnerships extend beyond Liu’s discussions with Altman. Foxconn has a finger in nearly every pie across the tech spectrum, including its role as Apple’s main iPhone assembler and a major manufacturer of Nvidia-based A.I. servers. Its Visionbay.ai unit announced a 5-megawatt Nvidia HGX B300 cluster in October.

Setting the standards

As Nvidia has set the standards for graphics processing unit design, Foxconn’s increased footprint could give Liu more influence over large-scale servers powering the A.I. era. “The designs at stake here are rack-scale systems, whole racks of GPUs built and liquid-cooled as one unit,” Joseph Wolff, founder and chief technology officer of A.I. server manufacturer eRacks Systems, tells Observer. Wolff’s Bay Area-based operation typically builds machines with one to eight GPUs for labs, universities, and small companies to run local A.I. models on hardware they own, so he sees the market from the small-buyer end of the supply chain. “If Foxconn and OpenAI settle those designs between them, the rest of the industry tends to follow, because component makers unfortunately often build to the biggest order,” he says.

This suits the companies building gigawatt data centers, but does less for the customers running one rack or server in an office, a portion of the market that Wolff says shouldn’t be undervalued.

More manufacturing capacity could help customers, though Foxconn’s expansion does not make it a rival to Nvidia’s chip-design business. “I welcome more players in the A.I. hardware space,” Ranjith Raghunath, chief executive of CX Data Labs, an A.I. data company, tells Observer. “The extreme dependence on Nvidia in the current environment simply isn’t sustainable, and Foxconn has a strong track record of high-quality, affordable manufacturing.” Foxconn’s server lines still use Nvidia chips, so adding assembly capacity alone does not remove that dependence.

One of the standards that Foxconn is working to improve is speed. A cableless compute tray co-developed for Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform allows automated assembly in about 20 minutes, down from more than two hours, TVBS reported on Nov. 2 after Hon Hai Tech Day. That is an assembly-time comparison, not a measure of how quickly an entire rack ships to a customer.

Speedier production could improve profitability, Yumei Dou, founder of A.I. investment and research company InAI Capital Advisor, tells Observer. Foxconn reported a companywide net margin of 2.57 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Central to Liu’s strategy for Foxconn is redefining its role in the tech market. No longer simply a “box mover,” he’s working to highlight the company as a more involved player in the A.I. server pipeline.