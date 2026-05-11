10 Ambitious Gallery Shows to See During Frieze New York

Green-Wood Cemetery Chapel, Brooklyn

Through June 6, 2026

This show is neither in a gallery nor a museum, but is likely one of the most ambitious site-specific presentations currently on view in New York. With "El Cielo del Mar," Bony Ramirez takes over the neo-Gothic interiors of a cemetery chapel to stage his own interpretation of a spiritual and emotional journey, his signature playful characters inhabiting an expansive multimedia environment curated by Anne-Laure Lemaitre. The exhibition draws inspiration from secular, mythological and symbolic connections between the sea and the afterlife, with a title referencing both the healing power of the ocean—particularly within Caribbean culture—and its parallel to a greater beyond. Outside stands a large assemblage centered on a reclaimed boat, evoking difficult journeys and the mythological role of vessels transporting souls to the afterlife, from Charon crossing the Styx to the passage from the Nile to Duat. Inside the chapel, four wooden sculptures stand like guardian figures or fragmented self-portraits, introducing a subtle tension between protection and confrontation as they silently witness visitors moving through the space. At the altar, a monumental multi-paneled installation integrating stained glass, carved architectural elements and theatrical scenography transforms the chapel itself into an active participant in the work. A recurring horse motif—traditionally associated with freedom, passage and the untamed force of the sea—appears here wearing blinders, evoking the human struggle to grasp the fleeting nature of life. At the center of the space, a circular plinth invites visitors to leave behind a name or thought connected to grief beneath sculptures embodying the five stages of mourning. At once anthropological storytelling and collective ritual, the exhibition is an invitation to embrace and process grief as an essential element of the human journey.



