10 Books That Authors Think Everyone Should Read

‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ by James Baldwin

I think there is an argument to be made that James Baldwin is the single most influential American novelist of the 20th Century. His impact was not merely literary or artistic, but was foundational to some of the most important political movements of his day and beyond. While several of his titles tend to come up in discussions of the greats, Go Tell It on the Mountain was one of those generational works that has been held in the utmost esteem ever since.

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