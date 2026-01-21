10 Exhibitions Not to Miss During San Francisco Art Week

San Francisco and the Bay Area sit at the epicenter of one of the world’s largest pockets of tech wealth, with Silicon Valley just down the road and giants like Google on prime space along the waterfront. And yet the art world has long struggled to court this audience, let alone convert it into the kind of committed buyers who once fueled the early-2000s contemporary boom, when hedge fund managers played an outsized role in shaping the market. The money is here. The question is whether the cultural circuitry knows how to plug into it.

Now in its 12th edition, FOG Design+Art has become a critical proving ground for testing that connection. Beyond its annual, tightly curated international showcase, the fair has cultivated a local collector base while amplifying the strength of the city's existing cultural ecosystem. That ecosystem spans the ambitious programming of major institutions—from SFMOMA and the de Young to the now-nomadic ICA San Francisco and the recently opened Museum of the African Diaspora—alongside a gallery scene that is both resilient and increasingly self-assured, with established woman-led spaces like Jessica Silverman, Wendi Norris and Catherine Clark to newer, dynamic players such as Rebecca Camacho, Jonathan Carver Moore’s gallery and residency and the future-forward design gallery Future Perfect.

To navigate—or simply discover—the latest artistic energies of Golden Gate City, we’ve compiled a list of must-see exhibitions and installations on view during San Francisco Art Week.