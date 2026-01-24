10 Uplifting Reads to Banish the Winter Blues
After the fun and optimism of the holiday season, it’s not unusual to feel emotionally drained and a bit curmudgeonly. The season’s biting cold and howling winds do little to lift the spirits. And as the snow piles up, and the piles grow progressively grayer, things can look especially bleak. But at least we have books! The right story, devoured in a quiet, cozy corner, can offer more than just escape. It can reset your mood, recharge your imagination or even shift the way you see the world around you. Whether you’re in need of a little cheer to banish the January blahs or craving a full perspective reset, this list of uplifting reads is designed to warm the soul.
In our picks for the most heartwarming books to read in winter, you can meet lovers torn apart by a time slip, a writer trying to solve a mystery while avoiding her maddening (and maddeningly attractive) rival and a band of unlikely friends taking on class divides and impossible odds. Or perhaps you’d rather join a ghost on the hunt for her killer or visit a café where the back of the menu proves life-changing. Fancy a serving of fried tomatoes and a good giggle? Then you’re in the right place.
The best books to read when you need a lift
- 'Over My Dead Body' by Maz Evans
- ‘The Garden of Shared Stories’ by Clare Swatman
- ‘Great, Big, Beautiful Life’ by Emily Henry
- ‘And Then There was You’ by Sophie Cousens
- ‘Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café’ by Fannie Flagg
- ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ by Sophie Kinsella
- ‘The Help’ by Kathryn Stockett
- ‘Never Say Never’ by Danielle Steele
- ‘The Café on the Edge of the World’ by John P. Strelecky
- ‘You Are Here’ by David Nicholls
'Over My Dead Body' by Maz Evans
When we think of uplifting books, murder and inquests don’t usually come to mind. But Over My Dead Body defies the genre and delivers something rare: a ghost story that’s hilarious, life-affirming and compulsively readable all at once. Dr. Miriam Price has been murdered—only no one seems to have noticed. The police are ready to chalk her death up to excessive drinking and move on. It’s up to the newly deceased (and only mildly inconvenienced) Miriam to solve her own murder before the inquest draws the wrong conclusion. The twist? She’s certain someone killed her—she just can’t remember who, thanks to being slightly too drunk at the time. The suspect list is long, the clues are fuzzy, and to make things worse, the only living person she can communicate with is her elderly neighbor Winnie, who also happens to be her lifelong nemesis. Add it all up, and you’ve got a murder mystery with heart, bite and a wicked sense of humor.
‘The Garden of Shared Stories’ by Clare Swatman
You know the drill. Girl meets boy, and love begins to blossom. Only this particular love story comes with a time-bending complication: Emma and Nick soon discover they’re living two decades apart. It all begins in a rose garden, where a heartbroken and introspective Emma takes a seat on a quiet park bench. When Nick sits down beside her, something shifts. The two continue to meet in that same spot, exchanging stories of heartbreak and hope, joy and disappointment. What starts as an unlikely friendship deepens into something more. But just as a happy ending seems within reach, Emma realizes Nick isn’t from her present—he’s visiting from 1999. Still, who lets a 20-year time slip stand in the way of love? Emma’s not ready to give up. Not without a fight.
‘Great, Big, Beautiful Life’ by Emily Henry
When Alice Scott is invited to interview famous recluse and heiress Margaret Ives, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime. The catch? She’s not the only one up for the job. Enter Hayden Anderson, a seriously grumpy, Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer who’s eminently more qualified for the role. The pair is tasked by Margaret to spend a month living locally, interviewing her about her life; at the end of that time, she will choose which lucky writer gets to pen the biography of a lifetime. With inconvenient chemistry fizzing between them, the competition heating up and the details of Margaret’s story alternating between tantalizing and baffling, Alice must produce the best work of her life while trying to resist the pull toward her rival. Beautifully written, uplifting and compelling, this is a story that will fully immerse you and leave you deeply satisfied.
‘And Then There was You’ by Sophie Cousens
If you’re looking for humor and a whole lot of heart, Sophie Cousens’ books have them in bucketloads—and her latest novel And Then There Was You is no exception. Chloe Fairway is facing a dilemma: her 10-year college reunion is fast approaching, but her life is in shambles. She’s stuck in a job she doesn’t love and, worse, living with her parents after a brutal breakup. Once voted “most likely to succeed,” she dreads the idea of showing up to face her ex-classmates while feeling like a complete failure. Desperate to save face, Chloe turns to a dating service in search of the perfect plus-one—and to her surprise, she finds him. He’s handsome, intelligent, charming and, perhaps, a little too perfect. This warm, witty novel delivers big laughs and tender moments, while gently nudging readers to question appearances, expectations and what success really looks like. One thing’s certain: you’ll turn the final page smiling.
‘Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café’ by Fannie Flagg
This 1987 classic is a must-read for anyone seeking a lift. The novel follows the burgeoning friendship between Evelyn Couch, a housewife in her 50s, and Ninny Threadgoode, an elderly woman living in a care home. As their bond grows, Ninny begins to recount the story of her younger days in Whistle Stop, Alabama—focusing on her sister-in-law Idgie and Idgie’s close friend Ruth, who together run the Whistle Stop Café. The narrative seamlessly moves between past and present, inviting readers into a world that’s tender, humorous and rich in Southern atmosphere. While the novel is uplifting and full of warmth, it also confronts serious themes, including racism, aging, sexuality and prejudice, with sensitivity and nuance. And since so much of the story unfolds in the café, it’s no surprise that food plays a central role, with moments bound to make your mouth water—including, of course, the now-iconic fried green tomatoes. More than 40 years after its publication, the book’s themes still resonate, and its humor, heart and unforgettable characters remain as vibrant and engaging as ever.
‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ by Sophie Kinsella
One thing you can be sure of when picking up a Sophie Kinsella novel? You’ll be thoroughly entertained. The late author’s best-known book Confessions of a Shopaholic, first published in the early 2000s, remains a beloved staple on countless bookshelves. Banish the winter blues by diving into the world of Becky Bloomwood, who seems to have it all—a fabulous London flat, an enviable wardrobe and a glittering social calendar that would make any It girl green with envy. The catch? Becky’s finances are in complete disarray. Her job, ironically, is as a financial journalist, but it’s both soul-crushing and badly paid, and her bills are spiraling out of control. So, faced with mounting stress, Becky does what many of us are guilty of: she buys a little something to lift her spirits. Hilarious, charming and filled with cringe-worthy mishaps you can’t help but root for, this novel will have you laughing out loud while feeling just a bit better about your own post-holiday credit card statement.
‘The Help’ by Kathryn Stockett
This classic novel, with its three unforgettable heroines, will have you hooked from the very first page. Set in 1960s Mississippi, it follows the lives of three women from very different worlds: Aibileen, a wise and kind-hearted maid still reeling from the loss of her son while raising the child of her white employers; Minny, an exceptional cook whose sharp tongue keeps getting her fired; and Miss Skeeter, a 22-year-old white college graduate who returns home to find her beloved family maid has mysteriously disappeared. Despite the risks and the enormous social divide between them, the three women unite to work on a clandestine project that challenges the status quo and threatens to upend the carefully upheld rules of their community. As secrets are revealed and minds begin to shift, what emerges is a powerful, often humorous, deeply moving story about courage, change and the power of women supporting one another. Though it doesn’t shy away from moments of heartbreak and injustice, this novel ultimately leaves readers with a renewed sense of hope.
‘Never Say Never’ by Danielle Steele
The latest novel from this billion-selling author follows Oona Kelly Webster, a woman who appears to have it all—beauty, success and a loving, devoted husband. But just before a celebratory trip to France marking 25 years of marriage, her seemingly perfect life unravels. Charles, her husband, drops a devastating revelation: he’s not only having an affair, but his lover is a man. Reeling from the betrayal, Oona decides to go on the trip alone, escaping to a village just outside Paris and settling into a sumptuous home originally built for the king’s mistress. As the days pass, the idea of returning home fades into the background. Oona begins to rediscover herself through slow, deliberate joys—befriending her vibrant Trinidadian neighbor, rescuing an abandoned dog and learning to embrace the rhythms of French village life. What begins as heartbreak gradually shifts into a story of healing, reinvention and second chances. Readers will follow Oona’s emotional arc with empathy and delight, feeling every twist of grief and every spark of renewal along the way.
‘The Café on the Edge of the World’ by John P. Strelecky
This book’s subtitle, “a story about the meaning of life,” leaves no doubt that while the setting may be a modest, remote café, the impact is anything but small. When a traveler stops in for a bite, he’s surprised to find three existential questions printed on the back of the menu: Why are you here? Do you fear death? Are you fulfilled? So begins a quiet but powerful journey of self-discovery, guided by three employees at the café who challenge his assumptions and offer unexpected insight. Through simple storytelling and clear-eyed reflection, Strelecky invites readers to pause, reconsider their direction and reconnect with what truly matters. Uplifting, thought-provoking and quietly profound, this novel will leave you entertained, refreshed and more in touch with your own sense of purpose.
‘You Are Here’ by David Nicholls
Ever felt lost? Both Michael and Marnie, the protagonists of Nicholls’ novel, begin their story alone and emotionally adrift. Michael’s wife has left him, and he’s retreating further into solitude, venturing out only for long, aimless walks. Marnie, meanwhile, is holed up in her London flat, working from home, avoiding her friends and anything that might stir up memories of her awful ex. Her one reliable escape? A good book. Then comes a meddling mutual friend, a twist of unpredictable British weather and an unexpected plan that sends the two of them—grudgingly—on an epic hike together. Neither is thrilled, but the journey turns out to be more than just a long walk through the countryside. As their paths entwine, what unfolds is a story of rediscovery, resilience and quietly blossoming connection. With humor, tenderness and an eye for the small moments that shape us, this heartwarming novel offers just the kind of transformation that makes it perfect for chasing away the winter blues.