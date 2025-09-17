100 Leaders Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence

93. Terence Tao

Professor of Mathematics, UCLA

Terence Tao, widely regarded as “the Mozart of Math” and the world’s greatest living mathematician, occupies a singular position in the A.I. landscape. His extraordinary ability to process information, gain insights and draw connections between unrelated topics—qualities that made him legendary at UCLA—now positions him as a critical force in A.I.’s mathematical foundations. As an advisor to XTX’s $9.2 million fund supporting researchers using A.I. to advance mathematical capabilities, Tao is actively shaping how A.I. can be applied to push the boundaries of mathematical discovery. His recent high-profile feature in The Atlantic is just the latest to establish him as a leading authority on A.I.’s potential and limitations in mathematical reasoning.



What makes Tao particularly compelling is his nuanced understanding of A.I.’s constraints. His observation that A.I. still lacks a “sense of smell”—the human intuition that alerts when something doesn’t add up—represents one of the most insightful critiques of current A.I. limitations. His is the perspective of someone who understands both the profound potential and inherent boundaries of A.I. in mathematical contexts. His emphasis that human judgment remains crucial in mathematics provides a counterbalance to A.I. hype while simultaneously working to expand A.I.’s mathematical capabilities.



The reverence expressed by the mathematics community is evident in the hundreds of Reddit comments praising his breadth of research contributions and ability to discover and disseminate insights. The response to a single question in the /math subreddit: How extraordinary is Terence Tao?, underscores why his voice carries such weight in discussions about A.I.'s role in advancing human knowledge. As one Reddit user explained: “When I was an undergrad at UCLA, one thing that I consistently heard about him from professors, grad students and undergrads who worked with/studied under him was his insane ability to process information, gain insights and draw connections between unrelated topics. A few professors said they could just talk about their (unrelated) research with him and he could get up to speed on it lightning fast.”



Tao's recent political engagement adds another dimension to his influence. Previously avoiding politics, he's become outspoken about funding cuts to scientific research, particularly after President Trump froze UCLA funding from the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health. This transformation from apolitical academic to active advocate comes at a crucial time when A.I. research funding faces uncertainty. His unique combination of unassailable mathematical credentials and growing political voice makes him potentially influential in shaping A.I. research policy and funding priorities over the coming year, especially as debates about A.I. regulation and research investment intensify globally.



“The type of work I cherish the most is the type where, at the end of the project, not only have I understood some phenomenon or subject better, but can also present it in such a way that others also gain the same insight,” Tao says in 2006’s Insights From SMPY’s Greatest Former Child Prodigies: Drs. Terence (“Terry”) Tao and Lenhard (“Lenny”) Ng Reflect on Their Talent Development. “I find this type of progress—the discovery and dissemination of insights—more satisfying, in fact, than solving a previously unsolved problem, though I find the two are often related. One usually does need to discover a new insight, or to understand an existing insight more fully, in order to make progress on a problem. This type of work isn’t always a research paper; there are also some lecture notes for my graduate and undergraduate classes, for instance, that I am quite proud of, explaining quite standard material but with a spin on it, which gives it more meaning and relevance to the reader.”