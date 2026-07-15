Observer’s 2026 A.I. Power Index: Who Controls the Capital Flow in A.I

Power in artificial intelligence has stopped moving through the channels everyone was trained to watch. There was a time (not long ago, though it already feels quaint) when you could rank the field by compute and capital raised, and the ranking would roughly match reality. That scoreboard no longer explains who wins.

There are other A.I. Power Lists, but ours asks one question and holds to it: Who, over the last twelve months, has controlled the flow of capital in artificial intelligence? The money, where it moves, who moves it and who is waiting.

The honorees below make decisions that everyone (downstream and up) follows, but the mechanisms of power in A.I. shift faster than in any other sector that history has ever chronicled, so whether their leverage compounds is a question we look forward to asking next year.