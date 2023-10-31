27 Ways to Style Mary Janes

Despite their resurgence in popularity, Mary Jane shoes have been a staple for centuries—a testament to their enduring appeal. The style's origin is not attributed to a single designer but, rather, evolved over many years—maturing from a little girl's shoe to a chic silhouette worn by women of all ages. Traditionally characterized by a low heel, closed toe, and a single strap across the instep, today’s Mary Janes come in various designs, materials, heel heights and price points. From ballet flats to pointed toes, block heels or platforms, these classic shoes can be dressed up or down, suitable for casual and formal occasions. Lest you think this shoe is limited in how it may be worn, let us reassure you: with proper styling, Mary Janes elevate a wide range of looks to new levels of polish and elegance.

Investing in a pair of Mary Jane shoes can be an excellent idea for several reasons, depending on your personal style, needs and preferences. But with an increasing number of covetable new arrivals every season, where does one begin in choosing the perfect pair? And, after you narrow down which silhouette is for you, how can you style your shoes so they're as versatile as possible? Below, we've paired our favorite Mary Janes in 27 ways. While we call out specific items from specific brands, the goal of this guide isn't to get you to purchase an entirely new wardrobe. Instead, we hope what you see below inspires you to pair the basics you already own in adventurous new ways. If you do need to refresh your closet, we've selected pieces in price points ranging from moderate ($$) to all-out splurge ($$$$).