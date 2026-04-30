5 More Timepieces to Follow at Phillips’ Geneva Watch Auction: XXIII

F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance "Souscription" No. 18

Lot 6 | Estimate: CHF 450,000-900,000

For plenty of independent collectors, the most interesting lot may be the F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance "Souscription" No. 18, dating to circa 2000. The Souscription series is effectively the origin story of F.P. Journe as an independent manufacture. Borrowing from a sales model used by Abraham-Louis Breguet in the late 18th Century, François-Paul Journe asked a small circle of collectors to place deposits on watches before they were made. Their trust helped fund the workshop; in return, they received some of the first pieces from what would become one of the defining independent brands of the modern era.



The Chronomètre à Résonance followed the original Tourbillon Souverain à Remontoir d'Égalité, with early supporters invited to order Résonance watches bearing the same numbers as their tourbillons. This example belongs to the original group of 20 and is further distinguished by its two-tone platinum and 18k pink gold case, a configuration believed to have been made in only five Souscription Résonance examples. Of those, three are known to feature 18k white gold dials, including this watch.



The watch's estimate is CHF 450,000-900,000. That range is already serious, but early Journe has a way of becoming more than just another lot once bidding starts. This example sits close to the beginning of the story: one of the first 20 Résonance watches, tied to the original Souscription clients and made before F.P. Journe had become shorthand for the modern independent market. This is one to watch closely.