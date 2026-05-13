7 Timepieces to Follow in Christie’s Important Watches Sale in Hong Kong

Christie's Important Watches sale returns to Hong Kong later this month as part of the auction house's 40th anniversary celebrations in Asia. Held on May 27 and 28 during Spring Hong Kong Luxury Week, the two-part sale will be led by the first installment of Kronos: Titans of Time Collection, a 23-watch single-owner assemblage of modern wristwatches with a total low estimate exceeding HK$100 million.

Five watches from the Kronos collection will cross the rostrum in the Important Watches sale, with the remaining pieces scheduled to go on the block in November. The broader auction also includes The Eternity Collection, The Chronicle Collection and other notable consignments, bringing together major pieces from Patek Philippe, F.P. Journe, Audemars Piguet, Greubel Forsey, Cartier, Harry Winston and others, for a total of nearly 300 lots.

At the front of the sale is a Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon Ref. 5002P-001 in platinum, one of the most complicated modern wristwatches produced by the manufacturer. Beyond the top spot, the sale includes an early Black Label F.P. Journe, a Philippe Dufour-linked Greubel Forsey project, a ruby-set Royal Oak made for Dobner, a Beyer-signed Patek Philippe perpetual calendar, a platinum Cartier Crash and a Harry Winston Opus 3 by Vianney Halter.