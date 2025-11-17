Iconic Moments from 95 Years of Glittering Galas at The Pierre

Karl Lagerfeld once said that he measured distances in New York by how far they were from the legendary Hotel Pierre (now 'The Pierre, a Taj Hotel'). For 95 years, that ballroom therein has been the epicenter of glamorous New York life. It was a haven first to New York blue-bloods, then old Hollywood celebrities and then the fashionable jet set. Under its chandeliers, everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Valentino danced the night away, or, at least, stood in the corner drinking martinis. As the New York Times once joked, “The ambiance might at first be intimidating to one who is not the King of Sweden or the Shah of Iran or a princess or Arab sheik or a lumber baron or a cosmetics heiress or Madonna or Joanne Carson, the divorced wife of Johnny Carson, or the Reagans, all of whom have or do occasionally stay here or live here.”

The greatest part of the allure, however, has always been that any guest, or indeed, any New Yorker who might have wandered through the hotel’s doors, could find themselves partying among them.

Bettmann Archive

1930: Helen Hazard and Margaret Goddard, two of the wealthiest women in New York, gathered outside The Pierre shortly after it opened.

Getty Images

1931: Coco Chanel perched at the Pierre on her first visit to New York in 1931. Decades later, the first Chanel Fashion show in America would be hosted at the hotel.

Bettmann Archive

1949: Eleanor Roosevelt was presented with the first American Award in Human Relations by the Bureau of Intellectual Education. It honored "her outstanding contribution to the cause of harmony among all men.”

Getty Images

1965: The leggy actress Ginger Rogers, so often paired with Fred Astaire, was the winner of the door prize at the 'Prestige Awards from France.’

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1968: Dionne Warwick, dolled up for a party thrown for her by Scepter Records, celebrating her three gold albums, Here Where There is Love, Dionne Warwick’s Golden Hits and Valley of the Dolls.

AFP via Getty Images

1968: The winds of change swirl through the hallowed halls of The Pierre as President-elect Richard Nixon, flanked by a trio of foreign policy heavyweights, charts a new course for America.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1970: The Pierre's grand ballroom is transformed into a dazzling showcase of style as the crème de la crème of New York society gathers for the Valentino Fashion Party.

Bettmann Archive

1970: Barbra Streisand, resplendent in a lavish fur coat and her signature bouffant hairdo, is the picture of '70s glamour the night she accepts Cue Magazine's coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award.

Getty Images

1971: British fashion sensation Twiggy, the face that launched a thousand pixie cuts, gives a twirl in her Pierre suite as she debuts the enchanting hooded velvet cloak she'll wear to the American premiere of her new film, The Boy Friend.

Penske Media via Getty Images First Lady Pat Nixon poses for a picture at the Pierre Hotel in New York. (Photo by Sal Traina/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1972: First Lady Pat Nixon had designers bring their couture to her suite at The Pierre for her to try on.

Getty Images

1974: Two legends, Bianca Jagger and Lauren Bacall—wearing privacy-protecting sunglasses—sat side by side at Yves Saint Laurent’s Fashion Show. This was the first time he showed his haute couture in America.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1974: The statuesque actress Lois Chiles, the epitome of '70s sophistication, stands alongside fashion visionary Yves Saint Laurent at his first-ever U.S. showcase of his haute couture collection.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1974: American socialite and style icon Lee Radziwill, exuding her signature blend of elegance and charm, mingles with the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein at the Richard Rogers Awards Dinner.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1975: Automotive innovator John Delorean, the man behind the iconic gull-winged car, escorts the stunning model-turned-actress Cristine Ferrare into The Balloon Ball.

Getty Images

1976: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who is pictured in The Pierre rotunda mural, attended a fashion show for Valentino.

Getty Images

1976: Natalie Wood and husband Robert Wagner, looking glamorous in a limousine, about to enter the hotel.

WireImage

1976: Doris Day, America's eternal sweetheart, attends an event on the arm of husband Barry Comden, her megawatt smile lighting up the room.

Penske Media via Getty Images

1976: Rising stars John Cazale and Meryl Streep, on the cusp of legendary careers, celebrate acting luminary Lee Strasberg's 75th birthday in the Pierre's hallowed halls.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1979: Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters and future Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan make a power couple at the Ladies Home Journal Women of the Year Awards.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1982: Hollywood power couple Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood make a striking pair as they sweep into the premiere party for Firefox.

Penske Media via Getty Images

1983: Karl Lagerfeld was a longtime devotee of the hotel and mesmerized by the view. He once mused that looking out from The Pierre was “like being in a kind of spaceship, floating over the sea, especially up here [on the 39th floor].”

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1985: The silver screen's brightest stars align at the American Museum of the Moving Image Gala, where the dazzling Laura Dern and the debonair Treat Williams make a captivating entrance.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1985: Luminaries of the fashion world, including Willi Smith, Mary MacFadden, Carolina Herrera, Giorgio di Sant Angelo and the timeless Catherine Deneuve, gather to honor their own at the second annual More Fashion Awards.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1985: The ageless Lauren Hutton is the epitome of elegance as she graces the Best Awards Dinner Dance with her inimitable presence.

Getty Images

1985: Joan Collins alongside Andy Warhol. The Dynasty star displayed her hat collection at the hotel, which papers deemed suitable for lunch at The Pierre (if not much else).

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1987: James Earl Jones, the voice of a generation, claims his record-breaking sixth Drama Desk Award for his tour-de-force performance in Fences.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1987: Hollywood heavyweights Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman lend their star power to the 15th Annual Police Athletic League Superstar Awards Dinner, proving their commitment to uplifting the community.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1989: Jane Fonda and former flame Lorenzo Caccialanza attend the Old Gringo premiere.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1990: Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, known for her morning tennis matches and enviably sculpted legs, makes a striking appearance at the Awakenings premiere party, her discerning gaze forever shaping the fashion landscape.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1990: Comedy legend Robin Williams, his eyes sparkling with the same mischievous wit that endeared him to millions, arrives at the Awakenings premiere party arm-in-arm with his beloved wife Marsha.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1991: Gossip queen Liz Smith holds court, notebook in hand, at The Animal Medical Center's "Top Dog" gala, ready to dish on all the evening's juiciest tidbits.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1995: Ivana Trump, dripping in fur and flanked by Celia Nord, Robin Leach and Nikki Haskell, proves she's the ultimate fashion showstopper at The Pierre's decadent Fur Fashion Show.

Getty Images

1996: Supermodel Naomi Campbell and designer Luca Orlandi, a duo of unparalleled style, light up the red carpet at the star-studded 13th Annual Night of Stars.

Penske Media via Getty Images

1997: Fashion's reigning king and queen, Karl Lagerfeld and Linda Evangelista, hold court at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars, their combined charisma electrifying the room.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

1998: Downtown darling Chloe Sevigny and fashion rebel Alexander McQueen make a delightfully unexpected pair at the Fashion Group International party.

Getty Images

1998: The author Tom Wolfe, celebrating in his classic white suit, days after the publication of his novel A Man In Full.

Penske Media via Getty Images

2000: Two creative powerhouses, director Sofia Coppola and designer Anna Sui, unite to celebrate Lanvin (Hearts) H&M's boundary-pushing runway show.

Penske Media via Getty Images

2004: Dancers bring the holiday magic to life with their enchanting performance at the always-festive Marc Jacobs Holiday Party.

Getty Images

2004: James Gandolfini and Edie Falco looking diabolically good at the Alzheimer's Association Forget-Me-Not Gala.

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

2005: The statuesque Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads and sets hearts aflutter as she makes her grand entrance at the Eighth Annual Red Ball.

Penske Media via Getty Images

2010: Fashion powerhouses Diane von Furstenberg and Tory Burch join forces with Bill Clinton and Andrew Rosen to announce the CFDA's $1 million donation to the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund.

Will Ragozzino/BFA.com

2013: Designer extraordinaire Carolina Herrera transforms The Pierre for a night of unparalleled elegance and revelry to celebrate the Museum of the City of New York Directors Council Annual Winter Ball.

David X Prutting/BFAnyc.com

2013: Fashion royalty Lauren Santo Domingo is a vision of avant-garde elegance at SAVE VENICE's Black and White Ball.

Julian Mackler/BFAnyc.com

2013: The eternally chic Diane Keaton, topped with her trademark bowler hat, brings her one-of-a-kind style and grace to the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration Event.

Getty Images

2016: Debutantes flocked to The Pierre as soon as it opened in 1930, and they’re continuing to do so nearly a hundred years later.

Monica Schipper

2016: Activist Gloria Steinem and author Dorothy Pitman Hughes, still fighting for women’s rights in the ballroom at the Ms. Gala.

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

2017: Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark holds court at the Save Venice: Un Ballo in Maschera, Dangerous Beauty Ball, her regal presence adding an extra touch of enchantment to the already magical evening.

Ben Gabbe

2017: The film and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo performed a medley of songs to support The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's Hope Rising Benefit, finishing with the Beatles' Let It Be.

GC Images

2018: Baseball legend Derek Jeter makes a stylish exit from The Pierre, his effortless cool a perfect match for the hotel's timeless sophistication.

GC Images

2019: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and fashion maestro Michael Kors make a picture-perfect pair as they depart The Pierre for the Met Gala, ready to take the iconic event by storm.

GC Images

2019: Tiffany Haddish was positively sparkling as she departed the hotel for the Met Gala.

Getty Images for Accessories Cou

2025: Still stylish after all these years, Betsey Johnson attending the ACE Fashion awards at the hotel.