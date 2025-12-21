A Collector’s Edit of Covetable Luxury Gifts
The common thread? Uncompromising craftsmanship and enduring style.Read More
Whether she is the giver or the recipient, this gift guide is for a specific type of woman. She is refined yet effusive, a connoisseur and collector who gravitates to heritage brands, cutting-edge tech and creatives producing extraordinary designs. Yes, there's an underlying current of reverence for the featured designers and an assumption that our shoppers are part of a rarified world where a $6,000 trunk and $1,700 earrings are covetable splurges. That is, of course, intentional (and stating so is, perhaps, redundant). Spanning fashion, art, accessories, home decor and tech, these are the types of treasures that will be cherished for years and spark joy each time they're worn, used or displayed. Many of the items below have been personally tested by yours truly. Those that haven't are from brands or retailers I know and trust. All of the items are meant for those who appreciate craftsmanship, design and inimitable style.
21 Exquisite Gifts for Uncompromising Women
Amy Beager 'Wetlands' Screenprint
Neon pink and green can be challenging to pull off in any medium without looking like a Lily Pulitzer devotee, but Amy Beager's Wetlands is so layered and captivating, and there is so much to see and think about (I am not an art critic) that What to Wear in Palm Beach will be the last thing on your mind. The original, an acrylic and oil on linen, made its debut in 2022 at London's Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery as one of 12 works in the artist's Swan Maidens exhibition, which tells the story of a woman-swan torn between worlds.
In June of this year, Artsy and RHODES Editions launched Beager's first-ever screenprint, featuring this Mother Mary-type figure cradling the emblem that, since 2000 BCE, has symbolized transformation, purity, love, loyalty, intuition and other things synonymous with the most aspirational side of motherhood. This remarkable 25-color screenprint was produced in a limited edition of just 35, each signed and dated by Beager. In what can only be described as a Christmas miracle, it remains available on Artsy for you to purchase as a gift for the mother of your children.
Marie June Melting Pearl Earrings
A screenshot of these earrings has been stored in my cloud, in an album called "yes," for almost three years. Although I still do not own them—only because I find post-backed earrings to be an absolute nuisance—I'm glad to finally remember to share such a delightful accessory with our readers. Handmade in sterling silver and coated in 18K gold, luminous cultured freshwater pearls defy gravity in an interplay of precious metals. The earrings are dainty (less than an inch long) and striking, and the brand's commitment to being ethical and eco-friendly is inspiring; over 90 percent of the silver and gold in Marie Oliver's designs are recycled.
Imogen + Willie Madisonville Jacket
It takes a certain confidence to wear full-body painter's garb without worrying that you look like a toddler in costume. I've never gotten there (clothes meant to be "worn while creating"), but Imogen + Willie's Madisonville Jacket skims the surface. It is the best version of white: not eye-blinding, pristine or precious. The cuffs are smartly grey and black, avoiding the tragedy of ruining pure white anything with everyday wear. Patterned, cut and sewn in the USA and made from 100 percent cotton sourced from a family-operated, seventh-generation 8,000-acre regenerative farm in Alabama, the coat exemplifies American-made craftsmanship. The design was inspired by vintage club jackets, and the antique brass zipper is a thoughtful, subtle detail that complements this aesthetic. If you can get your hands on one (the style seems to sell out quickly), keep in mind that the sizing is unisex.
Hermès Festival des Amazones Bandana Shawl
If you're on the fence about purchasing a silk scarf for a woman whom you've never seen in a silk scarf, I assure you that any woman who receives this silk scarf will become the kind of woman who wears a silk scarf. With the exception of less than a handful of items (those sandals, that belt and those bracelets, all of which are usually only worn by people who do not understand the heritage of the brand but want to associate in the clearest way possible with an expensive luxury label), you can absolutely do no wrong with Hermès. This wonderfully oversized cashmere-silk shawl was designed by Henri d'Origny, the mastermind behind some of the most remarkable designs to emerge from the French fashion house over the past 50 years.
Morganthal Frederics Ninety-Eleven Sunglasses
There was a period of time (five years) that I was loyal to a single pair of sunglasses, steadfast in my belief that I'd never stray from what I mistakenly thought to be the perfect pair of non-prescription spectacles. That was until I met (was gifted) Morgenthal Frederics' Ninety-Eleven Sunglasses, the first version of aviators I have ever worn that do not make me feel like I should don a leather bomber, learn to fly planes and cosplay Tom Cruise. The design was inspired by the intricate, decade-defining creations of Jean Paul Gaultier and Yohji Yamamoto in the 1990s, and meticulously handcrafted in Japan from the finest titanium and acetate. Furthermore, they are ultra-lightweight—important for those who are quick to complain about their nose and ears hurting under the crushing weight of lesser frames (speaking from experience).
Buck Mason Vintage Interloop Sweatshirt
I first learned about Buck Mason from my husband, who once made me spend the better part of two hours in their Silver Lake store while he tried on everything, which was fine because it was a really welcoming experience, with comfortable places to sit and salespeople eager to hand me cold bottles of Topo Chico. Having tried, tested and ruled out every other high-quality, reasonably priced cotton knit label, he is almost unreasonably loyal to the brand's T-shirts and sweatpants. It finally made sense to me when I tried Buck Mason for myself. Their Vintage Interloop sweatshirt is crafted from a thick, 290 GSM cotton French terry (GSM stands for 'grams per square meter' and French terry typically ranges from 200 to 450, making 290 a sweet spot with satisfying weight but not bulk). The drop-shouldered, relaxed silhouette is accentuated by a semi-brushed back, 1x1 ribbing, small-batch dying and a natural enzyme rinse that develops character with each wear. This quality is consistent across Buck Mason's products, which all seem to bridge the gap between vintage nostalgia and modern practicality.
Alohas TB.490 Leather Low-Top Sneakers
I haven't owned a pair of Sambas since middle school, despite being tempted several times over the last few years to buy them again. What's stopped me from repurchasing the Adidas classic is that I can't justify a pair of shoes worn by every other Millennial on the playground and every teen girl in every pack of teen girls lolling around every mall in America (quite the trip down memory lane). For that reason, I was thrilled to find The Alohas TB.490, a cooler, not overplayed leather low-top that doesn't make me feel as though I've regressed to pre-pubescence. The white leather and suede upper features navy accents, marbled laces, a rubber sole, exposed stitching and a subtle embossed logo. What's more, they're made from sustainable leather—so you can showcase a commitment to eco-conscious style without sacrificing comfort or quality.
'Formula 1: The Impossible Collection'
If your recipient lives for speed and precision engineering, but a sports car with a bow on top or tickets to Monte Carlo aren't in the books this holiday season, consider this luxurious volume from the ever-reliable Assouline. Presented in a vivid yellow clamshell case, Formula 1: The Impossible Collection is loaded with stunning photography and insightful commentary, honoring and chronicling "the milestones that lifted Formula One from a gentlemen’s club in 1950 to a global sport with hundreds of millions of fans around the world." This second edition, published under Assouline's Ultimate Collection of ultra-luxury, handmade, oversized, collectible coffee-table books, was released this year, timed to coincide with Formula One's 75th anniversary.
Members Only Classic Racer Jacket
On a recent November evening, a coworker and I were invited to attend the opening of the new Members Only store and café in the West Village, where I was promptly reminded why iconic silhouettes never truly fade. The Members Only Racer Jacket, that quintessential emblem of insouciant cool that basically every very famous, middle-aged man in the 1980s made look so good, has been reimagined with a decidedly feminine twist. From the precisely tailored shoulders to the cleverly placed pockets (including a clandestine interior hideaway), every detail marries form and function in a cotton-poly blend that promises all-season versatility. If you find yourself on West 8th Street, pop in to see for yourself.
Marie Oliver Orca Skirt
I had never been compelled to consider wearing a top and bottom of the same pattern until I saw Marie Oliver's Polaris print, which is new for winter and applied to multiple pieces in the season's collection, such as the Orca skirt, this slinky turtleneck and a gorgeous quilted coat. Marie Oliver's geometric version of the Japanese Kumo (spiderweb) shibori technique is on full, glorious display in rich neutrals that make me wish I had a friend with a sunken living room who hosts Mad Men-style cocktail parties. I do not own the Orca skirt, but having owned and loved other versions of Marie Oliver's signature wrap skirt, I can vouch for the quality and versatility of this design. The skirt is made from a quilted cotton poplin that is reversible, and its silhouette is slightly asymmetrical, featuring a button and tie closure that results in a near-flawless fit.
Moose Knuckles Belle Dune Short Shearling Trim Puffer
It isn't easy to buy someone a winter jacket, because there are an overwhelming number of factors to consider. That said, if cold-weather protection is the top priority, Moose Knuckles' Belle Dune shearling-trimmed puffer will keep her warm in temperatures dropping to -4 degrees. It is simple, stylish and functional, neither too loud nor dull. Best of all, it's not one of three instantly recognizable jackets that are beyond predictable by this point and seem to exist for the sole purpose of screaming to the world that you're wearing brands some people think are cool. The fit runs small, so size up.
Ahikoza 'Amina Mini' Top Handle Wristlet
What is the point of a clutch that can't carry a phone, keys, plus cards, money and lipstick? Unfortunately, many of the designs on the market that can accommodate all of those things are either mind-numbingly basic or contain so much color, beading or sparkle that they completely lack versatility and really only work with one very specific outfit. I am of the mind that less is more, things should last, and everything should go together without trying too hard. This sumptuous, crushed suede, structured top-knot clutch effortlessly transitions from one look to the next, and is therefore "a go" if you're considering gifting it. Any woman who likes to get dolled up but is repelled by the thought of an overflowing wardrobe would welcome one.
Saddleback Leather Trunk
If you think you are shopping for "the woman who has everything," pause and ask yourself, "Does she really?" Because if she does not have a giant, full-grain, butter-soft yet impressively durable leather trunk, you now know what to gift her this holiday season. Saddleback's version comes with a 100-year warranty, among many other compelling features, such as a front door that drops open, allowing access to the trunk's contents without needing to lift the top—a thoughtful addition for those planning to turn theirs into a coffee table.
Saint Laurent Rhinestone Strawberry Earrings
Earlier in this guide, I mentioned my distaste for post-backed earrings. This is because I do not believe stud earrings make great "everyday" articles of jewelry, unlike many rings, bracelets and necklaces that can be comfortably worn for eternity. So, what then are earrings for? Statements! The most massive, flamboyant, sparkling clip-on statements money can buy! Why don't more designers make accessories like Saint Laurent? These fantastic rhinestone strawberries, which dangle a dazzling 3 inches, are not for everyone—but if you know a woman bold enough to wear them, here's her gift.
Dell XPS 13 + Snapdragon X Elite
If you're fatigued by how slowly your laptop churns while trying for the 800th time to get the fingers right in your artificially generated self-portrait inspired by the drawing Jack made of Rose before the Titanic sank, might I suggest Dell's XPS 13, powered by Snapdragon X Elite? The model offers on-device generative A.I., which, in layman's terms, means that because it's built specifically to leverage A.I. in a multitude of ways (understandably unlike the laptop you've had for more than ~2 years), it can do all of the generative things without setting off that panicky fan. It's honestly a game-changer if you're used to the challenges that come with running either one of the two most popular consumer A.I. tools on a laptop lacking such features. The XPS 13 is lightweight and because it's so efficient, it boasts an impressive battery life of almost 30 hours. It's the perfect gift for the one you love who isn't afraid of A.I. but is intimately familiar with the terror of a "vrooming" computer.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Headphones
I never thought I'd be an over-the-ear headphone person until I tried the Px8 S2, which Bowers & Wilkins calls "the best we've ever made." The buttery Nappa leather feels like marshmallows on the ears, and while durable, the design is also incredibly light. Other headphones I've tried have been just heavy enough that the band hurts the top of my head if I wear them too long. I realize how pathetic that sounds, but I know I can't be alone in this predicament. And while I am hardly an audiophile, I do firmly believe that music takes precedence over every other form of art, and I can appreciate the clarity and depth of sound that Bowers & Wilkins delivers with this model. The 30-hour battery life makes everything less annoying (it's a hard but necessary truth that most other gadgets in rotation still require near-constant charging).
14K Gold & Diamond Sprinkle Donut Ring
To give credit where it belongs, I wouldn't know about the do-gooder jeweler Delicacies if not for Daily Provisions, which released a pair of 14K gold cruller earrings in collaboration with the brand. Thank you to team Danny Meyer for that hot tip! But because it is now well-established (in this guide, at least) that I'm not a fan of stud earrings, it felt particularly inauthentic to feature them—especially after I saw this delicious 14K donut ring topped with 16 sparkling diamond baguette "sprinkles." Every Delicacies purchase helps fight hunger by donating to organizations that provide food to those in need. Since its founding in 2013, the company has provided over one million meals, and each item comes with a card indicating how many meals were donated through your purchase. Proceeds from the donut ring provide 595 meals to people in need. Daily Provisions' aforementioned cruller earrings donate 750 meals. Don't have a sweet tooth? There's a 14K pasta necklace with charms shaped like elbow macaroni, farfalle, ravioli and penne rigate.
John Baldessari's Nose/Silhouette: Green, 2020 Screenprint
Last month, my friend Laura hosted a Dalí-themed dinner party at Main Projects, the gallery she owns with one-half of the Icy Gays duo, Eric Thomas Suwall. Between courses, an artist asked what kind of art I like, and I wasn't sure whether he meant the art I like to see in museums, or put on walls, the art I like to experience, or simply like to think about. Whatever he meant, it didn't matter because it was a question I have no interest answering—which I was polite about, of course. Defining art by style, medium, subject, school, technique, color or artist has always felt like a list-buiding exercise rather than providing another person with a greater understanding of who you are, which think is generally the purpose of any such question. I appreciate art that evokes an emotional response. It doesn't need to be a fuzzy or inspiring feeling; art that makes me uncomfortable is often more compelling. With that, I'll try to articulate how John Baldessari's Nose/Silhouette: Green, 2010, makes me feel and why I love it.
My eyes like following the irregularities in the circumference of the green blob encompassing the nose—a facial feature that, unlike eyes or smiles, no human in the history of the world has ever held responsible for being the cause of love at first sight. And yet that is what Baldessari forces us to see when we aren't doing laps around a face we're trying to imagine. Baldessari died on January 2, 2020, and I can't help but wonder how the generation-defining pandemic that unfolded three months after he passed would have shaped later works, had he lived through it. Baldessari's legacy is multilayered, but the part I return to the most is that his art pushed thinking about how the meaning of an image shifts depending on the context. The world didn't see noses for nearly year after Baldessari died (give or take, depending on your politics), which may have made some of us realize how much a nose can tell you about a person.
Zero Restriction Nicki Windbreaker
If your mother is like mine, she is a woman whose taste blows swiftly out the window when it comes to wardrobe staples she categorizes as "functional," thereby prioritizing "practicality" over style—even when it's entirely possible to achieve both. If your mother is like mine, her "light layer" is a shapeless jacket from a crunchy New England retailer that hits at the most unflattering point of the mid-thigh, has a lot of cords and zippers, and oddly placed strips of neon, making a lot of noise with every movement. The Zero Restriction Nicki Windbreaker is not that. Rather, it is a very cool item of everyday outerwear that would make an excellent gift for someone like my mother (and maybe also yours). The hip length balances the boxy fit, and the fabrication (water-resistant and windproof) offers superior protection against the elements. The adjustable hood, elastic cuffs, back vent and hidden zip pockets are smart, functional elements that also add comfort.
Dior Lily of the Valley Carafe
I do not own this Dior carafe, but I wish I did. If your recipient is a sucker for gorgeous glass, she will swoon if presented with such a gift. This Italian-made, hand-blown carafe encases a delicate sprig of lily of the valley, one of Mr. Dior's signature motifs. It's a charmer.
Polo Ralph Lauren Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren does everything right, and this corduroy puffer (from Polo) is no departure from the marvelous reliability that has come to define his collection of premium labels. On a silhouette as well-established as the hip-length puffer, it is rare to see a fresh take that doesn't inspire questions like, "But why?" Because Mr. Lauren has done it again. Somehow, every design from Ralph Lauren has an ingrained sense of vintage heritage that works for modern women who want their clothes to look clean, sleek and interesting, but never theatrical. With its rich, cotton-blend corduroy exterior, premium down fill and body-skimming, quilted construction, it's no wonder this jacket has sold out almost everywhere.