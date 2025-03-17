Adrien Brody Heads to Morocco for Monos’ New Aluminum Luggage Collection

Fresh off his second Academy Award win for his portrayal of an architect in The Brutalist, Adrien Brody is now focusing on a different type of design. The actor stars in the new campaign for Monos’ first aluminum luggage collection, marking the first time the Canadian travel and lifestyle brand has partnered up with a celebrity.

Brody traveled to Morocco for the campaign, exploring Tangier with the suitcases in tow. "I love to explore, to travel, to get lost and find my way," Brody shared in a release. “Traveling reminds me that borders are irrelevant, no matter how different cultures or people may seem [and] we're all just people living our unique stories."

"We wanted to take our story somewhere unexpected—beyond the typical luxury travel destinations. Tangier, in particular, offered a visually striking setting with its rich cultural heritage and distinctive aesthetic—a blend of Moroccan, European and Mediterranean influences that feels both timeless and cosmopolitan," Hubert Chan, co-founder of Monos, tells Observer. "Morocco has an energy that is warm, vibrant and deeply authentic. Tangier is a true meeting point of influences—old and new, traditional and modern—making it a natural fit for this campaign."

The campaign, shot by Mexico City-based photographer Alexis Gomez, is inspired by the combination of solitude and connection, and the "journey itself." Brody explored Morocco with the aluminum collection, venturing around villages and historical sites.

Monos/Anthony Blasko. Adrien Brody with a piece from the Aluminum Collection.

"Adrien embodies the Monos ethos; he has a quiet authenticity and sophistication about him that we really admire," Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of Monos, tells Observer. "We weren’t aware of his award winning film when we began conversations, so seeing Adrien receive accolades for his recent performance was kismet, which is what the campaign and short film is all about. We filmed with him in Morocco and really leaned into the concept of spontaneity and travel."

The aluminum luggage collection is available in the brand's usual four sizes (Carry-on Plus, Check-In Medium, Check-in Large and Trunk) and three colorways (black, gold and silver). The exteriors are treated with a brushed finish, but the aluminum suitcases aren’t meant to stay pristine forever: aluminum’s natural tendency to develop a patina over time means that every piece of luggage will end up looking slightly different.

Each aluminum suitcase in the collection features reinforced riveted aluminum corner guards for extra durability, along with other functional details like TSA-approved combination latch locks and 360-degree swivel wheels. The blend of style and practicality extends to the interior, which is fitted with quilted black taffeta lining and a compression packing system. Like all of Monos’ luggage, the new collection prioritizes sustainability; the cruelty-free brand uses only high-quality, vegan materials, along with recyclable or reusable packaging.

Monos/Anthony Blasko Adrien Brody explored Tangier with the suitcases in tow.

The Monos aluminum collection, which ranges from $665 for the Carry-On Plus to $775 for the Trunk, is now available to shop online and at the brand’s retail locations.