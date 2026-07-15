The A.I. Founder Starter Pack: How to Make a Uniform Look Like a Strategy
The men building the future have a uniform, and it costs a fortune to look like it costs nothing. Here is the 2026 kit.Read More
When several hundred of the most powerful people alive gathered in Idaho this month for the Allen & Company conference—the invitation-only retreat the press calls summer camp for billionaires, held July 7 through 11—the tech founders who now outnumber the media moguls arrived dressed to a man in the same costume, with nary a suit in sight. The uniform is a plain gray T-shirt that looks like it costs $12, but in fact costs $300, and that gap—between what an outfit looks like and what it rings up—is the entire organizing principle of how the technology class dresses now.
The template belongs, as all of it does, to Steve Jobs, who asked Issey Miyake to make him a lifetime supply of black mock-necks and paired them with Levi's and New Balance until the whole thing passed for monkish indifference. It was nothing of the sort. "He made me like a hundred of them," Jobs told his biographer, delighted. The costume of not caring was, even then, custom-ordered and signed by a designer, the opposite of thoughtless dressed up as thoughtless. Every founder since has been answering that same black turtleneck, and the answers have lately sorted into houses of worship.
There is the Zuckerberg school, which spent a decade in the gray Brunello Cucinelli tee—north of $300 a shirt, because the man who could buy Hanes by the container chose Italian cashmere-blend instead—before undergoing the most scrutinized "glow-up" in Silicon Valley. The Zuckerberg of today wears gold chains, shearling, oversized graphic tees and, in the video that ended Meta's fact-checking program, a Greubel Forsey watch that retails for $895,500 and takes roughly 6,000 hours to build by hand. Asked to explain the sudden horological awakening, he offered the finest sentence in modern menswear: "Watches are cool." There is the Jensen Huang school—he skipped Idaho this year—which is a single garment worn for two decades, rooted in the black moto jacket he has made his own, most memorably a Tom Ford number from the GTC 2024 keynote that cost nearly $9,000, embossed to look like lizard because California bans the real thing for ethical reasons.
And then there is the Sam Altman school, the purest form of the creed, expensive-looking-cheap casual, undone by a single conspicuous object. Altman turned up to last year's Sun Valley in a plain tee and Vuarnet sunglasses, having said, with a straight face and a jab at the man in the shearling, "I don't like smart glasses." He was back again this month, meeting the cameras head-on beside his board chairman as though he had nothing to hide. Herewith, the 2026 A.I. founder starter pack—18 pieces for the man who wants to look like he's too busy solving intelligence to have gotten dressed, and who understands that this is the most expensive look there is.
The A.I. Founder Style Essentials
- Save Khaki United Twill Original Chino
- Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2)
- Brunello Cucinelli Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest
- Loro Piana Varallo Bomber Jacket
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket
- Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser
- Levi's 501 Original Jeans
- Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Rugby Standard Sweatshirt
- New Balance Made in USA 990v6
- Common Projects Original Achilles
- Vuarnet Altitude 05 Sunglasses
- Oura Ring 5
- AirPods Max 2
- Bellroy Card Slip
- Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L
- Carl Friedrik The Carry-on
Save Khaki United Twill Original Chino
Save Khaki United has been cutting the chino a founder can wear without a second thought since 2006: garment-dyed, micro-sanded cotton twill, sewn in Los Angeles, until it feels broken in on the first wear. It carries no logo and comes in a dozen washed neutrals, the entire appeal for someone who has ruled that dressing below the waist is a solved problem.
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2)
Meta buried a 12 MP camera, open-ear speakers and a live A.I. assistant inside a Wayfarer, the frame Ray-Ban has made since 1952, so none of the hardware shows until the capture light blinks on. The second generation shoots ultrawide and translates a menu in real time, then holds a charge for eight hours with another 40 folded into the case. For a certain founder, it doubles as a field test, the frontier he is funding worn on his own face.
Brunello Cucinelli Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Begin where Zuckerberg began. This is the gray tee raised to an art object, with its long-staple cotton, cut in Solomeo by a company that calls itself humanistic capitalism and prices its basics like entrées. It disappears across a conference room, which is exactly the 400 percent markup you're paying for.
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest
This vest is the founding relic of the genre and the one item here priced like a normal good. After the recycled-fleece style colonized finance and tech, Patagonia stopped stitching corporate logos onto it in 2019, reluctant to become the house brand of the finance bro.
Loro Piana Varallo Bomber Jacket
Loro Piana spins its baby cashmere into a honeycomb-jacquard bomber that passes for a gym zip-up until you clock the price and the total absence of a logo. The silhouette descends from the house's 2003 sailing jacket, the pedigree a founder pays for once a hoodie stops being enough.
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket
Arc'teryx builds the Beta SL from PFAS-free Gore-Tex and packs a helmet-ready hood, pit zips and taped seams into a shell that vanishes into a backpack. It is engineered for a Himalayan ridgeline in freezing rain, and the founder will wear it to walk four blocks for a matcha.
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser
Lululemon designed the ABC trousers as the literal tech-bro pant, with a gusset the brand will happily explain to you and a stretch fabric built for the guy who’ll never stop biking to the office. It looks like a chino and moves like a sweatpant, the compromise the whole industry has made with adulthood.
Levi's 501 Original Jeans
The 501 is the Jobs half of the equation and a useful corrective to everything above. Sometimes the anti-status object is exactly what it looks like: the jeans, worn until they fade, bought for less than the vest. Buy them stiff and let time do the styling.
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Rugby Standard Sweatshirt
Reigning Champ mills its loopback cotton in Canada and cuts it clean, the daytime workhorse for the man not yet ready to spend four figures on cashmere. The founder who treats the gym as a competitive advantage wears this from desk to squat rack.
New Balance Made in USA 990v6
The dad shoe's comeback lives in this pair. Jobs wore the 991, and the line leads straight to this gray suede-and-mesh workhorse, still made in Maine, still the most self-satisfied sneaker a man can own.
Common Projects Original Achilles
When the founder dresses up, he dresses down, in these: a plain Italian leather sneaker whose only marking is the gold serial number stamped on the heel. There’s never a seasonal redesign, so you’ll always get the same clean silhouette Common Projects has turned out since 2004.
Vuarnet Altitude 05 Sunglasses
Sam Altman's Sun Valley sunglasses were Vuarnets in this vein, wraparound frames built on the 1970s ski mask. The French house has ground its mineral-glass lenses since 1957, and this pair comes in the Skilynx tint that started the whole Vuarnet lens craze on the slopes.
Oura Ring 5
Oura shrank its titanium tracker 40 percent for the fifth generation and packed it with sensors that log more than 50 metrics off a pulse signal it claims is 100 times stronger than anything on the wrist. It clocks his sleep to the minute and, more usefully, gives him something to bring up unprompted about his readiness score.
AirPods Max 2
Apple rebuilt its over-ear cans around the H2 chip for the second generation, adding up to 1.5 times the noise cancellation and lossless audio over USB-C, in a muted anodized-aluminum shell sized for eight-hour stretches at the standing desk.
Bellroy Card Slip
Bellroy makes the wallet as a test of discipline, a leather slip barely thicker than the four cards it holds, with RFID shielding and a rear pocket for the one card he actually reaches for. He shed the bifold years ago as dead weight from a heavier era. For once, the minimalism is priced like it means it.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L
Peak Design built the Everyday Backpack with a weatherproof recycled shell, a magnetic latch the owner will demonstrate whether you ask or not and a padded laptop slot sized to the machine on which the future is allegedly being written.
Carl Friedrik The Carry-on
Carl Friedrik built its hybrid carry-on from an aluminum frame, a polycarbonate shell and leather trim, then let it ride across the globe on the backs of the characters in Succession. It rolls on Japanese Hinomoto spinner wheels, with a TSA lock that clicks shut with the satisfaction of a car door, crafted to glide from the private terminal to the hotel lobby without a sound.