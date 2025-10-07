Jet Set: The Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals Worth Buying
From a cult-favorite Away carry-on to the softest leggings, these are the Prime Day finds worth shopping.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have arrived, and this year, it runs from October 7 to October 8. The two-day event is the optimal time to stock up on your tried and true travel essentials—or to try out that new product you've been contemplating for months. There's a lot to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to six items that are at the top of our list right now. From the most delectable lotion to a cult-favorite suitcase, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Amazon Prime sale.
Away Softside Bigger Carry-On Suitcase
Starting off strong with the centerpiece of any jet-setter's travel wardrobe: the carry-on suitcase. I'm often asked about my favorite luggage, and for the past several years, I've remained loyal to Away; I find their bags to be the most reliable, durable and also chic. I'm usually partial to the classic polycarbonate hardshell, but I've dabbled in the softside from time to time, and have to admit that it might be even more generous when it comes to creating extra space. And if you've been debating scooping one up, this is the time—the Softside Bigger Carry-On is 20 percent off for the Amazon Prime Day sales event, bringing it down from $245 to $196.
Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings
If anyone ever discovered just how many pairs of plain black leggings I own, I fear I'd never live it down. But really, is there any item in one's wardrobe that is worn quite as much as a good pair of black leggings? Especially when traveling, because I simply cannot be bothered to wear actual pantaloons while on a multi-hour journey—asking me to don anything with a buttoned waistband before a redeye is unacceptable behavior. I discovered Felina's leggings a few years ago, and fell in love with the ultra-lightweight version. These are nothing short of buttery-soft, and while I think that they're already pretty well-priced, they're marked down 25 percent for a pack of two during this Prime Day event.
Anker Charger With USB-C Cable
Despite the fact that my iPhone is so old and busted that it dies by 12 p.m., I almost never have a portable charger with me, which has become a greater issue when I'm traveling for work and realize I am in the middle of the African bush with no outlet for the foreseeable future. While I do have a stack of ancient, largely broken portable chargers in the depths of an old dresser, I'm thinking that this might be the time to finally break down and buy a highly-rated one. I'll be honest here—I am absolutely inept when it comes to technology, but I've heard good things about this new portable charger from Anker, which is apparently quite fast and high-tech, and can even charge a computer and a phone—at the same time! It's marked down 30 percent for Amazon Prime Day.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
I have tried so many different body lotions, but I always find myself coming back to my tried and true Kiehl's. Admittedly, this absolutely enormous bottle of my beloved Creme de Corps is in no way suitable to take with you on a trip (at least, not in my preferred carry-on, or really even in an enormous trunk, to be honest), but it is a non-negotiable in my routine, especially my pre- and post-travel regimen. Planes, in particular—and really, any kind of travel—tend to be incredibly drying on skin, so I like to absolutely slather myself in this lotion. It's so hydrating and non-greasy, and it's one of the only truly moisturizing options that actually seamlessly soaks into skin.
Kindle Essentials Bundle
Anyone who has spoken to me for longer than two minutes is probably aware of how much I adore my Kindle. And before you start waxing poetic about the joy of reading a physical book, I'm going to stop you—because I get it! I was once of the physical book-only faction; I was happy to eagerly debate anyone who dared mention an e-reader. That is, until I was packing for a five-day work trip and realized I would need to bring a second tote bag to fit the inappropriately high number of hardback books I was absolutely certain I'd power through. As a favor to both my back and my wallet, I finally purchased a Kindle Paperwhite on a long-ago Prime Day, and while I still appreciate a physical copy, I am simply obsessed with my Kindle. The fact that I can store countless books on this one relatively tiny device (shoutout to Libby and public libraries in general—you're doing the Lord's work) and read without a blaring light overhead? Absolute magic! But enough of my Kindle grandstanding, because you're just going to have to try it out yourself to appreciate this little wonder—and luckily, these are pretty much always marked down for Amazon Prime events, including the newest 2024 edition, which comes with a fabric cover and power adapter.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen SPF 50
It would be easy to throw a million beauty products in here, and while Amazon Prime events are a good time to stock up on your favorites (and perhaps try a few new ones), I'm not going to list out a whole array of skincare and makeup options to clutter up your space. I will, however, say that sunscreen is by far the most important step in any skincare routine, and you should be applying it every single day—and that includes travel. La Roche-Posay Anthelios never lets me down; the liquid-y formula blends surprisingly well for a mineral SPF, and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin—and it's 25 percent off right now.