America’s Most Haunted: 13 Spots Where the Dead Supposedly Refuse to Check Out

Americans spent over $11 billion on Halloween last year, yet somehow we're still pretending our fascination with the macabre is seasonal. The truth is, dark tourism—you know, that peculiar urge to vacation where terrible things happened—has become a year-round industry, and nowhere does it better than the United States, where we've commodified our ghosts with the same enthusiasm we bring to craft beer and artisanal donuts.

Sure, Salem and New Orleans remain the predictable haunts, trading on centuries-old reputations while tour guides in period costume shepherd crowds past the same "haunted" Starbucks. But America's genuinely unsettling destinations require more effort, whether it’s the abandoned sanatoriums where you can overnight in the tuberculosis ward, hotels where the staff acknowledges their spectral colleagues, or geological anomalies that defy scientific explanation.

What makes a place truly spooky isn't the gift shop selling "I Survived the Ghost Tour" T-shirts. It's the weight of documented tragedy, the architecture of isolation, the kind of silence that makes you realize how loud your own heartbeat is. It's standing in a prison's solitary confinement cell, watching empty piano keys depress themselves, or staring at unexplained lights dancing across the Texas desert. These 13 destinations deliver that specific American brand of horror: part historical tragedy, part entrepreneurial exploitation, entirely effective at making you question that shadow in your peripheral vision. Pack your skepticism alongside your electromagnetic frequency reader—you'll need both.