The American High-Society Calendar Still Runs on Horses, Yachts and Collector Cars
America’s old guard returns to the same annual fixtures, usually with a standing reservation and work to do.Read More
Every few years, fashion discovers old money all over again. In March 2025, GQ reported nearly a million #OldMoney posts on Instagram. The trouble is that a weekend of shopping can buy the uniform, while learning the calendar takes years. The appetite for watching society is much older than the hashtag, with prep style coming in and out of vogue with regular cadence, from Breton stripes and neon polos to penny loafers and cable knits. But while that prep cosplay persists, it's really the events calendar that most will never see. Music festivals refresh their lineups and concert tours add dates as demand rises, but the landmark events we’re talking about gain more importance through repetition.
Sport dominates because, in this crowd, a pastime often comes with a six- or seven-figure asset, inherited or acquired, and upkeep to match. A racehorse requires breeding and training, while a yacht must be kept seaworthy through winter. A concours-bound collector car can spend years being returned to the paint and upholstery it wore when new, all for one morning on Pebble Beach’s fairway. That maintenance separates this circuit from other gatherings of the rich. Sun Valley convenes corporate power, while Frieze, Fashion Week and the Met Gala depend on what is new that year, placing all four in the realm of the contemporary rather than the intergenerational, old-money calendar that defines the others on this finely tuned list. The Winter Show and Palm Beach dinner remain because their proceeds support institutions long after the guests leave.
Leaving an impression is what makes these events longstanding traditions and markers of being established. The season runs year-round, but August is where it jams, so the tour opens at the track and follows the calendar through to spring.
- Saratoga Race Meet and The Travers
- Monterey Car Week & the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
- Nantucket Race Week and the Opera House Cup
- The Hampton Classic
- The Far Hills Race Meeting
- The Winter Show Opening Night Preview
- Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach Annual Dinner Dance
- The Masters Tournament
- The Kentucky Derby
- The Devon Horse Show
Saratoga Race Meet and The Travers
- Saratoga Springs, New York
- Meet July 3 to September 7, 2026 - Travers Day August 29
John Morrissey, a former bare-knuckle champion with political ambitions, put together Saratoga's first thoroughbred meet in 1863, and the first Travers followed a year later on the present course. That makes it older than the Kentucky Derby and still the summer's defining race for the leading three-year-olds. On an ordinary morning, breakfast is served on the Clubhouse Porch while the horses train below. Travers Day runs by its own rules. The gates open earlier, at 9 a.m., and the Clubhouse breakfast gives way to a scramble for the free backyard picnic tables, each staked out at dawn under a tablecloth. General admission costs $25 in advance.
Monterey Car Week & the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
- Pebble Beach, California
- August 7 to 16, 2026 - Concours Sunday, August 16
At Pebble Beach, more than 150 Concours entrants tackle the Tour d'Elegance along 17-Mile Drive and Highway 1. The public can watch without charge, and completing the route carries a practical reward, since a tie in class later goes to whichever car proved it could still make the drive. Sunday begins before breakfast. At 5:30 a.m., spectators file onto the 18th fairway for Dawn Patrol as the cars roll out of the marine fog. Judging starts at 8 a.m. Specialists assigned by marque examine originality and restoration accuracy before honorary judges weigh design. The 75th edition brings the restored Sunbeam 1000 HP, which set a 203.79-mph land-speed record at Daytona in 1927.
Nantucket Race Week and the Opera House Cup
- Nantucket, Massachusetts
- August 12 to 16, 2026
Nantucket’s regatta week builds toward Sunday. Hosted by Nantucket Yacht Club and Great Harbor Yacht Club, it opens with the Women’s Regatta. By Friday, the two-day Nantucket Regatta has brought classic yachts and modern racers onto the Sound, with the Opera House Cup supplying the finale. The event began in 1973 over drinks at Gwen Gaillard’s Opera House Restaurant, where local sailors and liveaboards organized a wooden-boat race in her honor. Today it remains the East Coast’s first all-wooden, single-hulled classic-yacht regatta, with previous fleets including the America’s Cup winners Intrepid and Columbia.
The Hampton Classic
- Bridgehampton, New York
- August 23 to 30, 2026
The East End closes its summer at a horse show. The Hampton Classic absorbed the older Southampton Horse Show in 1977, then moved to its present 65-acre grounds in Bridgehampton five years later. Competition begins with local riders and builds toward the $400,000 five-star Grand Prix at 2 p.m. on the final Sunday, when an international field takes the main ring and the VIP tents fill for one last lunch before Labor Day. General admission is charged by the carload (Monday is free), but ringside tables work differently. Outside Opening Day, they are booked for the week rather than by the afternoon, with guest lists submitted in advance and passes held at will-call under the table name.
The Far Hills Race Meeting
- Far Hills, New Jersey
- October 17, 2026
Nobody in Somerset County uses the full name—locals call it the Hunt. The meeting returns to Moorland Farm this October for its 105th year running. The racing is steeplechasing, and the reserved parking is the day's social map. Returning holders have first right of refusal on the same plot and must renew by June 1, while newcomers can join a waitlist. Those few yards of hillside become a dining room assembled before the first race, with field glasses for the racing and a menu built to survive the October wind. Far Hills has directed more than $22 million to regional healthcare, including the nearby Steeplechase Cancer Center.
The Winter Show Opening Night Preview
- New York, New York
- January 21, 2027
In January, society trades the racecourse for the Park Avenue Armory's drill hall. The Winter Show began in the mid-1950s as a benefit for East Side House Settlement and now gathers more than 70 international dealers under one barrel-vaulted roof. Its 5,000-year span can place an Egyptian object within sight of contemporary ceramics. Before the doors open, more than 120 specialists examine every work for authenticity and age, then assess its condition. Opening Night gives collectors the earliest sweep through the booths, accompanied by jazz and the swift appearance of reserved stickers. Ticket proceeds support East Side House programs serving more than 15,000 New Yorkers in the Bronx and northern Manhattan.
Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach Annual Dinner Dance
- Palm Beach, Florida
- Late February - 2027 date TBA
Palm Beach has grander dinners and longer drop-off lines. The one with real civic weight is held inside a preservation project. The foundation completed a $2.7 million rehabilitation of Bradley Park in 2017, restoring its tea house and Artemis fountain and adding a crushed-shell path through 4.4 acres beside the Lake Trail. Once each winter, a glass pavilion rises on the lawn for the invitation-only Dinner Dance. The 44th edition in 2026 drew more than 400 guests and raised over $4 million for architectural and botanical preservation. The money also maintains the archives and conservation easements, along with zoning fights that seldom reach the place cards.
The Masters Tournament
- Augusta, Georgia
- April 5 to 11, 2027
Augusta National calls its spectators "patrons," a word that telegraphs the expected manners. The public lottery for 2027 tickets opened June 1 and closed June 20, almost 10 months before the first practice round. Holders of the four-day Series Badge occupy a patron list closed to new applicants and renew year after year. Inside the gates, phones stay behind, cameras are confined to practice days and news still travels by hand-operated scoreboard. One collapsible, armless chair is allowed per person. Regulars set theirs down early, then walk the course until play approaches. Amen Corner covers the approach to Nos. 11 through 13, and knowing where to wait matters almost as much as holding the badge.
The Kentucky Derby
- Louisville, Kentucky
- First Saturday in May; the 153rd runs May 1, 2027
The 153rd running of the Derby brings as many as 20 of the season's best three-year-olds to Churchill Downs for 1¼ miles, the first leg of the Triple Crown. Grandstand seats and hospitality packages are for sale. The longer view belongs to the Bluegrass farms east of Louisville, where pedigrees are plotted years ahead and a single promising colt can rearrange a family's calendar for a decade. Friday's Kentucky Oaks gives the fillies their own marquee race before the grandstand fills again on Saturday for the most exciting two minutes in sports (at least, for a select few). Churchill Downs has staged the Derby every year since 1875, which makes the first Saturday in May immovable.
The Devon Horse Show
- Devon, Pennsylvania
- Late May 2027 (dates TBA)
Devon began in 1896 as a one-day Main Line horse show with roughly 30 classes. By 1914, it was already the country's largest outdoor show, complete with canvas-shaded boxes for spectators who preferred their equestrianism seated. The Country Fair arrived in 1919 to benefit Bryn Mawr Hospital and still runs on more than 2,000 volunteers. That roster is as revealing as the box list. Families return to staff the Tea Cart and work the Candy booth, where a lemon half pierced with a peppermint stick remains the local initiation rite. In the Dixon Oval, the program moves from carriage driving to show jumping. The fair has contributed more than $18 million to Bryn Mawr Hospital.