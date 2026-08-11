The American High-Society Calendar Still Runs on Horses, Yachts and Collector Cars

Every few years, fashion discovers old money all over again. In March 2025, GQ reported nearly a million #OldMoney posts on Instagram. The trouble is that a weekend of shopping can buy the uniform, while learning the calendar takes years. The appetite for watching society is much older than the hashtag, with prep style coming in and out of vogue with regular cadence, from Breton stripes and neon polos to penny loafers and cable knits. But while that prep cosplay persists, it's really the events calendar that most will never see. Music festivals refresh their lineups and concert tours add dates as demand rises, but the landmark events we’re talking about gain more importance through repetition.

Sport dominates because, in this crowd, a pastime often comes with a six- or seven-figure asset, inherited or acquired, and upkeep to match. A racehorse requires breeding and training, while a yacht must be kept seaworthy through winter. A concours-bound collector car can spend years being returned to the paint and upholstery it wore when new, all for one morning on Pebble Beach’s fairway. That maintenance separates this circuit from other gatherings of the rich. Sun Valley convenes corporate power, while Frieze, Fashion Week and the Met Gala depend on what is new that year, placing all four in the realm of the contemporary rather than the intergenerational, old-money calendar that defines the others on this finely tuned list. The Winter Show and Palm Beach dinner remain because their proceeds support institutions long after the guests leave.

Leaving an impression is what makes these events longstanding traditions and markers of being established. The season runs year-round, but August is where it jams, so the tour opens at the track and follows the calendar through to spring.