The American West’s Most Exclusive Private Clubs Sell Solitude by the Acre

A mountain with its own guest list has become the American West’s newest status symbol. Take Utah’s Wasatch Peaks Ranch, where guests forgo cameras and GPS tracking, then ride an airport-style shuttle to heated bubble lifts. The club covers more than 12,000 acres, yet sits only 35 miles from Salt Lake City’s airport, expecting membership to top out at 450 families after each undergoes months of vetting. Members buy wild country with its human variables edited out. Its initiation did not come scandal-free, since even a private mountain must overcome the hurdles of county zoning. As the project was underway, five Morgan County residents spent years trying to put the ranch’s zoning before voters. The ranch responded with a $10 million lawsuit against them and an activist, alleging the opposition had frightened investors. A judge halted construction. A 2024 settlement retired the claim and placed 2,300 acres under a conservation easement. Once papers were signed, the excavators returned like clockwork.

It was the city clubs that first taught wealthy people to pay for a room full of approved company. Western developers have attached that social filter to a deed and several thousand acres, just as buyers began expecting more from a second home than a place to spend Christmas week. Private-club membership among American golfers has risen nearly 50 percent since 2019, according to the National Golf Foundation, while most new course projects are private. Near Steamboat Springs, Discovery Land has proposed reviving Stagecoach Mountain Ranch, dark since 1974, as a six-lift private mountain with 613 market-rate homes. This is all pending county review, of course.

Developers followed their buyers west, toward larger parcels and tax codes that take a gentler view of accumulated wealth. California, unsurprisingly, has regulated the hell out of leaving: a vacation house elsewhere does not establish domicile, and a home on its side of Lake Tahoe still answers to Sacramento. The ski business supplied a more immediate incentive. Epic and Ikon, the rival pass networks sold by Vail Resorts and Alterra, respectively, make another day on the mountain feel free until fresh snow sends thousands of skiers toward the same marquee resorts before breakfast. Those crowds made the private alternative easy to sell. Home sales pay for the lifts and annual dues keep them running, while capped membership keeps the skiing uncrowded and the houses scarce. The clubs below turn that calculation into a permanent family address, with the skis already waiting beside a lift without a line.