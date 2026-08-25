The American West’s Most Exclusive Private Clubs Sell Solitude by the Acre
Yellowstone Club, Crazy Mountain Ranch and Wasatch Peaks Ranch lead a Western club circuit built on vast terrain, capped membership and serious discretion.Read More
A mountain with its own guest list has become the American West’s newest status symbol. Take Utah’s Wasatch Peaks Ranch, where guests forgo cameras and GPS tracking, then ride an airport-style shuttle to heated bubble lifts. The club covers more than 12,000 acres, yet sits only 35 miles from Salt Lake City’s airport, expecting membership to top out at 450 families after each undergoes months of vetting. Members buy wild country with its human variables edited out. Its initiation did not come scandal-free, since even a private mountain must overcome the hurdles of county zoning. As the project was underway, five Morgan County residents spent years trying to put the ranch’s zoning before voters. The ranch responded with a $10 million lawsuit against them and an activist, alleging the opposition had frightened investors. A judge halted construction. A 2024 settlement retired the claim and placed 2,300 acres under a conservation easement. Once papers were signed, the excavators returned like clockwork.
It was the city clubs that first taught wealthy people to pay for a room full of approved company. Western developers have attached that social filter to a deed and several thousand acres, just as buyers began expecting more from a second home than a place to spend Christmas week. Private-club membership among American golfers has risen nearly 50 percent since 2019, according to the National Golf Foundation, while most new course projects are private. Near Steamboat Springs, Discovery Land has proposed reviving Stagecoach Mountain Ranch, dark since 1974, as a six-lift private mountain with 613 market-rate homes. This is all pending county review, of course.
Developers followed their buyers west, toward larger parcels and tax codes that take a gentler view of accumulated wealth. California, unsurprisingly, has regulated the hell out of leaving: a vacation house elsewhere does not establish domicile, and a home on its side of Lake Tahoe still answers to Sacramento. The ski business supplied a more immediate incentive. Epic and Ikon, the rival pass networks sold by Vail Resorts and Alterra, respectively, make another day on the mountain feel free until fresh snow sends thousands of skiers toward the same marquee resorts before breakfast. Those crowds made the private alternative easy to sell. Home sales pay for the lifts and annual dues keep them running, while capped membership keeps the skiing uncrowded and the houses scarce. The clubs below turn that calculation into a permanent family address, with the skis already waiting beside a lift without a line.
Yellowstone Club
- 1 Yellowstone Mountain Club Trail, Big Sky, MT 59716
Every Western club now copies Yellowstone, or drafts its argument against it. Its roughly 15,000 acres include 2,900 skiable acres and a Tom Weiskopf golf course. Membership is capped at 914, with real estate and approval required at the door. Forbes put condos just below $7 million and houses above $20 million in 2024. Growth now centers on Eglise, where CCY Architects’ 14,000-square-foot lodge sits above the club’s first gondola and anchors a 1,000-acre expansion. The land remains political. A 2025 Forest Service exchange involving Yellowstone and five other landowners moved 3,855 public acres into private hands and 6,110 private acres into public ownership, increasing federal acreage while closing historic access routes. Its combination of scale and oversight remains the benchmark for every new Western club.
Crazy Mountain Ranch
- 52 Hammond Creek Rd, Clyde Park, MT 59018
Crazy Mountain Ranch sells memberships without the normal process of property closing. There is no for-sale real estate; only an invitation to an 18,000-acre working cattle ranch with lodging, a 20-building Western town and a new Coore & Crenshaw golf course. Tobacco behemoth Philip Morris bought the property in 1999 and spent 22 years bringing Marlboro loyalists out to inhabit the advertising campaign, Stetsons included. Lone Mountain Land Company acquired it in 2021, kept the cattle operation and confined new club buildings to the town so the wider ranch could remain unsubdivided. The golf course has since drawn a state lawsuit over alleged illegal water use for irrigation. Access depends on an invitation, while the ranch itself remains largely intact.
Powder Haven
- 3900 N Wolf Creek Dr, Eden, UT 84310
American businessman Reed Hastings has turned the residential side of Powder Mountain into the West’s most useful experiment in private skiing. A $157 million phase announced in April 2026 adds two private lifts and Arclodge, a 73,000-square-foot clubhouse due in 2028 with an outdoor pool, spa and climbing wall. Membership stops at 650 families and begins when a property closes. The first 39 lots sold out. Prado adds 34 homesites measuring as much as 4.5 acres. Members receive more than 3,000 acres of private terrain, while the public mountain remains open and is adding lifts of its own. Private real estate keeps an independent public resort in business, then reserves a less crowded version for its owners.
Wasatch Peaks Ranch
- 4919 W Wasatch Peaks Rd, Morgan, UT 84050
At Wasatch Peaks Ranch, privacy has become an unwavering part of its operating policy. The club controls more than 12,000 acres, with over 3,000 acres of private skiing and a Tom Fazio course 35 miles from Salt Lake City’s airport. Membership is expected to stop at 450 families after a months-long, multigenerational review. GQ reported that financially qualified applicants have been turned away. One guest signed a waiver barring photos, video and GPS tracking, then rode an airport-style shuttle to heated bubble lifts. They counted perhaps 50 or 60 people on the mountain and learned that members do not carry their own skis. Bare lots were starting around $10 million. The result is serious terrain with almost no public record of who used it.
Marcella Club
- 9143 N Mayflower Mine Rd, Park City, UT 84060
Tiger Woods’ first mountain course opened to Marcella members in early July for what the club calls a “preview year.” Tusky, the Utah Mammoth mascot, struck the ceremonial shot with a hockey stick and an exploding golf ball. Skyline stretches roughly 8,000 yards over valleys and exposed ridges above Jordanelle Reservoir, with a formal opening planned for 2027. Marcella spreads the useful parts of membership across Utah: golf at Jordanelle Ridge, ski bases at Deer Valley and a lounge on Park City’s Main Street. Ambush, a second 18-hole course by King Collins Dormer, is under construction along a mile-long ridgeline. All 500 Golf & Ski memberships sold before Skyline was finished, giving the preview year a complete membership from its first tee time.
Hoback Club
- 3355 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025
Hoback Club opened Jan. 26 with 25 residences and no front desk. The one- to seven-bedroom apartments can be booked for four nights or two weeks, placing a residence-club format directly on Rendezvous Mountain. Ski valets repair equipment overnight and return it warmed. The spa runs through hot pools, cold plunges and several types of sauna, while the Great Hall cellar carries more than 500 wines. Membership is by invitation or referral. Owners and approved renters form the core, with limited Mountain and Dining memberships extending access beyond them. It was reported in February that annual membership starts at $150,000.
Caldera House Alpine Club
- 3275 W Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025
Caldera House understands that Jackson Hole’s most useful luxury may be a place to leave the skis and park the car. Its Alpine Club sits steps from the tram, with oversized lockers, boot dryers and tuning downstairs. Valet service extends to the car. Members also receive a private lounge beside the spa and fitness studio. The building operates as an eight-suite hotel, although its club rooms remain private. Unlike the deed-bound mountain compounds, Caldera functions as a local utility, gathering the pieces Teton Village makes scarce under one roof. When the tram line forms before sunrise, a permanent parking space and boots waiting near the lift can matter more than another thousand acres.
Snake River Sporting Club
- 14885 Sporting Club Rd, Jackson, WY 83001
Thirty minutes south of Town Square, Snake River Sporting Club covers nearly 1,000 acres between the river and Bridger-Teton National Forest. A working ranch occupies the middle, with private fly-fishing water and an equestrian program carrying the Western brief through summer. The 38-room Sylvan Lodge soft-opened in June 2025 and became fully operational that September. Its access model is unusually legible. Regular membership includes golf; Sporting membership omits it; and National membership is available to people who do not own property within 200 miles. Guests at the lodge and club cabins receive a temporary membership. That makes Snake River the most porous club here and gives a prospective owner time to fish the private water, use the spa and study the dining room before considering real estate.
Martis Camp
- 7951 Fleur du Lac Dr, Truckee, CA 96161
Martis Camp has spent two decades fitting second-home life into 2,177 acres. A private high-speed chair connects members to Northstar resort, Tom Fazio designed the golf course, and the Family Barn handles weather with bowling lanes, a cinema and an upstairs art loft. Its sharper advantage is dynastic: membership includes adult children and can pass to future heirs. In November, the club paid a reported $25.75 million for the former Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, securing 275 feet of Tahoe shoreline and a 3.2-acre lakefront parcel. The addition supplies the one asset its Martis Valley compound lacked. Seven home sales averaged about $7.64 million in the second quarter of 2026.
The Alpine Club
- San Sophia Station, 697 Mountain Village Blvd, Mountain Village, CO 81435
Telluride’s first fully private on-mountain club is taking shape at 10,540 feet inside San Sophia Station, where the gondola meets the Bridges ski run. Southworth’s 26,000-square-foot club will pair lockers and a ski valet with an indoor-outdoor après room and spa. Pembrooke & Ives is finishing the interior in weathered wood, aged metal and saddle leather. Facilities are scheduled to open in summer 2027. Founders and Friends & Family memberships have sold out, while a limited pre-opening release remains available. Standard membership is possible without buying property, although owners at the neighboring Ridge Collection receive it with the deed. The smart location keeps a ski day and dinner in town on the same gondola route.