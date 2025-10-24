The Return of Slow Travel: Discover Iconic Cities Across the U.S. by Streetcar
Travelers are trading traffic for historic trolleys.Read More
A subsection of Gen Z longs for the days before cell phones and social media, even ditching high-tech devices for “dumb phones.” Grandmacore is rising in popularity among the younger generation. Gilmore Girls, which debuted 25 years ago, boasts a fan base that is bigger (and more loyal) than ever, thanks to a streaming resurgence.
In the travel sector, this cultural shift has sparked increased demand for analog experiences. According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, Americans are leading the charge in what the hospitality giant calls “time travel”—a term coined to describe the growing popularity of trips and activities rooted in nostalgia. Travelers are also embracing a more leisurely pace (in other words: a much-needed and intentional reprieve from the frenetic rhythm of daily life). Slow travel continues to gain momentum, as people swap rigid, nonstop itineraries for immersive ways to explore that encourage deeper connection without the hustle—whether that’s discovering a new destination entirely or uncovering a different side of an old favorite.
If you’re feeling the pull of the past and the urge to slow down, consider ditching the car in favor of the old-school sightseeing on a historic trolley. Streetcars were invented in New York City in 1832, and the first models were horse-drawn. Electric vehicles became more widespread at the end of the 19th century. Nearly 200 years later, this vintage mode of transport is attracting a new demographic of travelers drawn to its convenience and charm. Not only does it fill the proverbial nostalgia cup, but it’s also a relaxing way to gain a different perspective and connect with both the present and future of some of America’s most dynamic cities. And as multi-generational travel continues to rise, streetcars provide a fun way to make those core memories with loved ones (especially grandparents) that doesn’t require clocking 20,000 steps in a single day.
With the United States set to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year (though you hardly need a milestone to justify a trip), it’s the perfect time to plan a visit to one of the country’s best cities—and take in the sights from a streetcar.
Best U.S. Cities to Explore by Streetcar
New Orleans, Louisiana
The Big Easy may be known for its lively bars along Bourbon Street and open container laws, but there’s more to New Orleans than sipping Sazeracs and dancing to funk music. The city is home to the oldest continuously operating streetcar line in the world. Built by American streetcar manufacturer Perley A. Thomas Car Works, the St. Charles streetcar runs six miles from the Central Business District through Uptown’s historic heart, passing landmarked mansions, Tulane and Loyola universities and Audubon Park. Looking for a base full of character just steps from the streetcar line on St. Charles Avenue? The Pontchartrain Hotel offers a boutique stay with historic charm in the heart of the Garden District.
Dallas, Texas
A commercial hub and home to the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas draws heaps of visitors who are as enamored with its prominent landmarks and sports fandom as with its history. Travelers wistful for—or simply curious about—the early days of urban transit can hop aboard a throwback to an era long past, with transport traditions that remain. The M-Line Trolley (also called the McKinney Avenue Trolley) offers free service through Uptown and into the Downtown/Arts District of Dallas. Restored vintage streetcars, built in the early to mid-20th century, bear vintage names like Rosie, Betty and Petunia, while offering modern comforts such as air conditioning. Conveniently located near the historic streetcar line, Hotel Swexan allows visitors to hop on and explore the West Village shopping district, Klyde Warren Park and the Dallas Museum of Art, without needing a car.
San Francisco, California
San Francisco has many claims to fame—notably, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and the legendary cable cars. But the City by the Bay also has another historic mode of transportation that visitors are likely to see—yet may know little about. San Francisco introduced its historic streetcar service in 1962. Rather than building its own trolleys, the first car (#3557, now retired) came from Hamburg, Germany. Later, a fleet of 1928-built streetcars from Milan, Italy, was added to improve efficiency and expand the service. Nine of those cars are still in operation today on the F Line (better known as Muni), which runs from the Castro to the Embarcadero.
Boston, Massachusetts
Between the Freedom Trail, Boston Common, the Boston Public Garden and Faneuil Hall, Boston isn’t short on historic landmarks. To experience a piece of the past beyond the busy, big-name attractions, it pays to look beyond the brick-and-mortar buildings. Beantown was once home to one of the nation’s most extensive streetcar networks. While most of the lines have been modernized or replaced by subways, nostalgia seekers can still board vintage orange Presidents’ Conference Committee (PCC) streetcars of the Mattapan Line Trolley. This scenic, 2.6-mile route runs from Ashmont Station to Mattapan Station, tracing the Neponset River for much of the journey—making the ride especially picturesque in the fall, when the leaves change.
Denver, Colorado
Denver’s historic streetcar system once spanned over 250 miles, reaching from downtown all the way out to Boulder. By the 1950s, people shifted toward cars and buses, leading to its closure. Although the Mile High City no longer relies on vintage trolleys or tracks for public transit, not all of these charming relics are in retirement. The Denver Tramway Heritage Society operates scenic rides along the South Platte River aboard a fleet of preserved early 20th-century streetcars. The Denver Trolley stops at family-friendly attractions like the Downtown Aquarium and the Children’s Museum of Denver. On game days, the trolley turns into a football shuttle, carrying Broncos fans between Confluence Park and Empower Field at Mile High and back.