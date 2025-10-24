The Return of Slow Travel: Discover Iconic Cities Across the U.S. by Streetcar

A subsection of Gen Z longs for the days before cell phones and social media, even ditching high-tech devices for “dumb phones.” Grandmacore is rising in popularity among the younger generation. Gilmore Girls, which debuted 25 years ago, boasts a fan base that is bigger (and more loyal) than ever, thanks to a streaming resurgence.

In the travel sector, this cultural shift has sparked increased demand for analog experiences. According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, Americans are leading the charge in what the hospitality giant calls “time travel”—a term coined to describe the growing popularity of trips and activities rooted in nostalgia. Travelers are also embracing a more leisurely pace (in other words: a much-needed and intentional reprieve from the frenetic rhythm of daily life). Slow travel continues to gain momentum, as people swap rigid, nonstop itineraries for immersive ways to explore that encourage deeper connection without the hustle—whether that’s discovering a new destination entirely or uncovering a different side of an old favorite.

If you’re feeling the pull of the past and the urge to slow down, consider ditching the car in favor of the old-school sightseeing on a historic trolley. Streetcars were invented in New York City in 1832, and the first models were horse-drawn. Electric vehicles became more widespread at the end of the 19th century. Nearly 200 years later, this vintage mode of transport is attracting a new demographic of travelers drawn to its convenience and charm. Not only does it fill the proverbial nostalgia cup, but it’s also a relaxing way to gain a different perspective and connect with both the present and future of some of America’s most dynamic cities. And as multi-generational travel continues to rise, streetcars provide a fun way to make those core memories with loved ones (especially grandparents) that doesn’t require clocking 20,000 steps in a single day.

With the United States set to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year (though you hardly need a milestone to justify a trip), it’s the perfect time to plan a visit to one of the country’s best cities—and take in the sights from a streetcar.