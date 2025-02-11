9 Extraordinary Amsterdam Hotels to Visit During Tulip Season
From historic hotels to canal-side stays, these Amsterdam properties promise your experience will be memorable.Read More
From hidden bars to quirky museums to “secret” courtyards, Amsterdam is a city of endless surprises, and its hotels are no exception. From historic landmarks transformed into luxurious retreats to sleek, design-forward spaces that showcase the city's innovative architectural ethos, there’s something for every traveler. Immerse yourself in the city's charm with a canal-side stay, wandering through picturesque alleyways, or elevate your experience—literally—by spending the night in a repurposed, sky-high crane.
There’s really no wrong time to visit Amsterdam; in the winter, there are Christmas markets and ice skating, the fall beckons with beautiful foliage and food festivals, and in the summer, you can enjoy a sunny day on a canal by boat or paddleboard. As spring nears, there’s the world-renowned tulip season, during which the Netherlands bursts into a sea of color and visitors come to see and pick (if allowed) the beautiful blooms. King’s Day is on April 27, a national holiday when thousands of revelers paint the city in a sea of orange to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander—the perfect event to plan your next trip to the Netherlands around.
Book one of these extraordinary Amsterdam hotels as your launch point to see the Dutch capital and sleep somewhere with a story behind it.
Conservatorium
- Paulus Potterstraat 50, 1071 DB Amsterdam
Once a bank and then a music school, the Conservatorium Hotel is now one of Amsterdam’s premier luxury lifestyle addresses, adjacent to Museum Quarter. Reimagined by Milanese designer Piero Lissoni in 2011, the interiors blend historic elegance with modern sophistication. The 129 rooms showcase the latest technology and tasteful contemporary designs, with several rooms featuring unique layouts. Take their one-bedroom Concerto one-bedroom suite, for example, with historical arched windows that flood your room with sunlight and offer views of the Stedelijk Museum and hotel courtyard. At more than 10,000 square feet, the Akasha Spa is one of the most renowned in the Netherlands, with a gym, pool, jacuzzi, sauna and hammam. Guests can enjoy world-class dining at Taiko Cuisine and Barbounia, opting for Asian-inspired meals or Mediterranean delights. The hotel is within walking distance of the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and Vondelpark.
Faralda Crane Hotel Amsterdam
- NDSM-Plein 78, 1033 WB Amsterdam, Netherlands
Now for a hotel for thrill-seekers: the Faralda Crane Hotel Amsterdam is a hotel unlike any other, located in an industrial monument that was part of the former NDSM shipyard. Here, you’ll sleep in an actual 164-foot-high crane that still turns with the wind in one of three suites, Free Spirit, Secret or Mystique, offering unparalleled views of the city. The rooms range from 377 to 431 square feet, with bathtubs and eclectic art pieces. Head to the roof to spend some time in their heated jacuzzi, or for the truly adventurous, the hotel offers the chance to bungee jump straight from the crane, sending your adrenaline levels soaring as you take in the Amsterdam skyline from a whole new perspective.
Pulitzer Amsterdam
- Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Located in the heart of Amsterdam’s Nine Streets district, The Pulitzer Hotel is where Dutch history and modern luxury meet, combining 25 restored 17th- and 18th-century canal houses into elegant hotel property. Overlooking the city's historic central canal belt, each of the 225 rooms and suites is uniquely designed with vintage furniture, bold colors and stunning river views. Pamper yourself at their recently opened Beauty House (also in a canal house), where you can enjoy manicures, massages, hair treatments and more. At Jansz, you can indulge in refined yet relaxed Dutch cuisine such as green asparagus with anchovies, and on a sunny day, you should take a tour on the Pulitzer’s private boat gliding through the city’s canals in ultimate style. This is also a great way to see the Amsterdam Light Festival in December and January, where a series of mind-bending artworks are displayed along the waterways.
Amstel House Boats
- Amsteldijk 700, 1074 JH Amsterdam
Speaking of waterways, how about a stay in a traditional houseboat? Just across from the Amstel Hotel (no affiliation, though), you can stay in a variety of Amstel house boat studios overlooking the water. Cozy and cute, these rooms have en-suite bathrooms, a dining table and a bed to wake up with direct river views. Their Studio D, which opens this spring, will also feature some outdoor space to enjoy an outdoor sunny picnic—grab an assortment of Dutch cheese and soak up the natural beauty of Amsterdam.
The Dylan Amsterdam
- Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB Amsterdam
Another high-end property in the Nine Streets district, The Dylan is a five-star luxury hotel located in a 17th-century landmark building. With only 40 uniquely designed rooms and suites, you get a boutique hotel experience with a minimalist yet comforting design featuring warm shades of brown and serene canal or garden views. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the property's Michelin-starred restaurant, Vinkeles, offers French-inspired cuisine in a former 18th-century bakery, where exposed brick walls and candlelit ambiance set the stage for a tasty culinary experience. If you’re looking for something more low-key, head to Bar Brasserie Occo, which serves handcrafted cocktails and refined comfort food. Recharge in their “secret garden” on a warm day after a busy day of sightseeing in Amsterdam.
Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam
- Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam
Amsterdam’s largest hotel, with 402 rooms, is also full of history and offers an unbeatable location directly on Dam Square, in the heart of the city center. Open since 1865, it’s one of the oldest hotels in Amsterdam. After joining the Anantara Hotel Group in 2022, the hotel received a complete redesign, evidenced by sleek and sophisticated rooms with elegant light fixtures, sun-filled reading nooks and a dedicated pillow menu. The White Room, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, is an opulent dining space where chef Jacob Jan Boerma crafts innovative culinary creations. Their spa is also a must-visit, offering Asian-inspired therapies and modern wellness treatments, such as their Anantara Bespoke Massage, which is known as “passive yoga,” offering the ultimate body workout.
Hotel Tivoli Doelen
- Nieuwe Doelenstraat 26, 1012 CP Amsterdam
It doesn’t get more historic than the Hotel Tivoli Doelen, Amsterdam’s oldest hotel, which opened in 1883 and is situated in a building dating back to the 16th century. The hotel exudes warmth and sophistication, with elegant period details dotted throughout the 81 rooms and suites. The Empress Suite, named after Empress Elisabeth of Austria, a past guest, is filled with rich fabrics and antique furnishings, offering canal views. Another fun fact about the hotel? Rembrandt’s masterpiece "The Night Watch" was briefly housed here, adding to the property’s rich artistic legacy. Hotel Tivoli Doelen is conveniently located steps away from Rembrandt Square, the Hermitage Museum and the Flower Market.
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, by Hyatt
- Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam
Housed in a former public library, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht is a creative masterpiece with surreal, whimsical interiors, courtesy of Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, inspired by Amsterdam’s Golden Age, Alice in Wonderland and the city’s rich maritime history. The 122 rooms feature colorful tulip chairs, and the bathrooms are decked out in Delft blue ceramics. Dining at Bluespoon Restaurant and Bar is a delicious experience with farm-to-table Dutch cuisine and inventive cocktails. The Andaz Spa offers a tranquil escape with holistic treatments, a sauna and a fully equipped gym. With something new to discover at every corner, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave your hotel; however, its prime Jordaan district location will entice you to go explore landmarks like the Anne Frank House and Amsterdam Tulip Museum.
De L’Europe
- Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam
Hotel L’Europe, a LHW, is a timeless masterpiece embodying luxury and sophistication in the heart of Amsterdam. With a history dating back to 1896, this 111-room five-star hotel is the perfect retreat for travelers seeking a refined experience. Dine at Restaurant and Lounge Het Kasteel to get a true taste of Amsterdam with Dutch-inspired gourmet dishes. At Freddy's Bar, you can cap off your evening with expertly crafted cocktails in an inviting, cozy atmosphere. Last year, the hotel debuted a selection of 14 themed suites designed by local creatives—these rooms are for the whimsically-inclined, for a truly noteworthy stay. The Van Gogh suite, for example, includes a display replica of the famed artist's sketchbook, and before arriving, guests can choose a museum edition reproduction of a specific Van Gogh artwork for the room. Make sure to visit ‘t Huys, a dedicated space for Amsterdam-born brands in fashion, art, film and music. It’s a place to celebrate Amsterdam’s heritage and craftsmanship, and where you might discover your new favorite local artisan.