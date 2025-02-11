9 Extraordinary Amsterdam Hotels to Visit During Tulip Season

From hidden bars to quirky museums to “secret” courtyards, Amsterdam is a city of endless surprises, and its hotels are no exception. From historic landmarks transformed into luxurious retreats to sleek, design-forward spaces that showcase the city's innovative architectural ethos, there’s something for every traveler. Immerse yourself in the city's charm with a canal-side stay, wandering through picturesque alleyways, or elevate your experience—literally—by spending the night in a repurposed, sky-high crane.

There’s really no wrong time to visit Amsterdam; in the winter, there are Christmas markets and ice skating, the fall beckons with beautiful foliage and food festivals, and in the summer, you can enjoy a sunny day on a canal by boat or paddleboard. As spring nears, there’s the world-renowned tulip season, during which the Netherlands bursts into a sea of color and visitors come to see and pick (if allowed) the beautiful blooms. King’s Day is on April 27, a national holiday when thousands of revelers paint the city in a sea of orange to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander—the perfect event to plan your next trip to the Netherlands around.

Book one of these extraordinary Amsterdam hotels as your launch point to see the Dutch capital and sleep somewhere with a story behind it.