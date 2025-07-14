Amsterdam’s New Culinary Era: The 15 Best Places to Eat and Drink

Amsterdam is often associated with rowdy visitors, crowded tourist attractions and billowing pot smoke. But the Dutch city, with its rich history, culture and culinary scene, is far more nuanced than that dated perception. Impressive museums, diverse food halls and a rapidly expanding restaurant industry are just a few of the city’s highlights. While the city hasn’t always been lauded for its dining landscape, to say the least, Amsterdam is embracing a more global sensibility. It now has multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, but the city is also home to cafes, hidden cocktail bars and bakeries—all of which are worth exploring.

Traditional Dutch cuisine tends to be less enticing, emphasizing meat and starch—think bitterballen, Gouda cheese and pancakes. The omnipresent French fries, while delicious, don’t really make for a complete meal (unless you’ve been partaking at one of Amsterdam’s “coffee” shops). However, the country has been redefining its cuisine in recent years, thanks in part to the many farms, both in the countryside and in cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Vegetables are becoming more trendy, and locally-sourced ingredients are a priority for Dutch chefs.

Instead of just visiting the requisite tourist spots, consider creating a culinary itinerary that encompasses both well-known and up-and-coming restaurants and bars. You certainly shouldn’t skip indulging in a caramel-filled stroopwafel, but you’d be remiss to ignore the thriving plant-forward restaurant scene that has been developing within Amsterdam for the past decade. There are also several stylish cocktail bars that welcome drinkers and non-drinkers alike. Whether you’re looking for a memorable high-end meal or a quick bite to eat on the go, Amsterdam has something for everyone—especially those who prefer to skip meat. Here are 15 of the best restaurants, bars and eateries around Amsterdam.