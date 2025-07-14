Amsterdam’s New Culinary Era: The 15 Best Places to Eat and Drink
Amsterdam is often associated with rowdy visitors, crowded tourist attractions and billowing pot smoke. But the Dutch city, with its rich history, culture and culinary scene, is far more nuanced than that dated perception. Impressive museums, diverse food halls and a rapidly expanding restaurant industry are just a few of the city’s highlights. While the city hasn’t always been lauded for its dining landscape, to say the least, Amsterdam is embracing a more global sensibility. It now has multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, but the city is also home to cafes, hidden cocktail bars and bakeries—all of which are worth exploring.
Traditional Dutch cuisine tends to be less enticing, emphasizing meat and starch—think bitterballen, Gouda cheese and pancakes. The omnipresent French fries, while delicious, don’t really make for a complete meal (unless you’ve been partaking at one of Amsterdam’s “coffee” shops). However, the country has been redefining its cuisine in recent years, thanks in part to the many farms, both in the countryside and in cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Vegetables are becoming more trendy, and locally-sourced ingredients are a priority for Dutch chefs.
Instead of just visiting the requisite tourist spots, consider creating a culinary itinerary that encompasses both well-known and up-and-coming restaurants and bars. You certainly shouldn’t skip indulging in a caramel-filled stroopwafel, but you’d be remiss to ignore the thriving plant-forward restaurant scene that has been developing within Amsterdam for the past decade. There are also several stylish cocktail bars that welcome drinkers and non-drinkers alike. Whether you’re looking for a memorable high-end meal or a quick bite to eat on the go, Amsterdam has something for everyone—especially those who prefer to skip meat. Here are 15 of the best restaurants, bars and eateries around Amsterdam.
Restaurant Breda
- Singel 210, 1016 AB Amsterdam
Restaurant Breda, located along a canal in the Nine Streets, serves thoughtful dishes that pair Dutch ingredients with a French sensibility. It’s open for lunch and dinner, offering a multi-course tasting menu for each (guests can select how many they prefer). The selection changes regularly and highlights seasonal ingredients alongside menu favorites, although every dish is carefully constructed and presented with an ideal balance of flavors. There’s a strong wine list—including non-alcoholic choices—with a focus on French bottles. It’s the perfect place for a special occasion, like a birthday or an anniversary, but lunch is also a relaxed, enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. Come hungry and be sure to book a table in advance.
Restaurant De Kas
- Kamerlingh Onneslaan 3, 1097 DE Amsterdam
Established in 2001 in a rundown greenhouse, Restaurant De Kas has developed into one of Europe's most exciting plant-forward restaurants. Almost all of the ingredients come from De Kas’ greenhouses and gardens, including vegetables, fruits and herbs. They offer a set menu for lunch and dinner with a choice of courses, and everything arrives as a seasonally-appropriate surprise. Vegetarians and vegans are easily catered for (there is some meat and fish on the menu), and it’s quickly evident how De Kas earned their Michelin star and their Michelin green star. Reservations can be a challenge, so plan ahead and book as early as possible.
Restaurant Flore
- Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam
Boasting two Michelin stars and a Michelin green star, Restaurant Flore is the brainchild of Dutch chef Bas van Kranen, who highlights vegetables in his artful plates. It’s a seven-course tasting menu, and guests can opt for the omnivore or plant-only version, with the possibility for a wine or juice pairing. The room itself, which was recently redone, is chic and modern, with nods to nature on the walls and the adjacent canal on the wavy ceiling. The experience of dining goes beyond the good itself, including a visit to the kitchen to see the ingredients and a series of snacks before the meal even begins. Those on a budget can book the shorter three-course menu, which is offered for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays. (The longer seven-course menu goes for €250 while lunch is available for €150.)
Choux
- De Ruijterkade 128, 1011 AC Amsterdam
Choux, a modern vegetable-forward restaurant on Amsterdam’s waterfront, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Although it is not explicitly vegetarian, the eatery showcases the best of local produce over a three, four or five-course tasting menu (you can also opt for vegan). There’s a focus on sustainable and no-waste practices, including in the homemade soft drinks, and the dishes are both creative and extremely photogenic. It’s lively and contemporary, and those interested in natural and organic wines will find much to enjoy on the drinks list. If you prefer something lighter, book early for the three-course pre-theater menu highlighting the best dishes. Reservations are a must.
Restaurant De Mark
- Durgerdammerdijk 73, 1026 CB Amsterdam
Venture slightly out of town to experience Restaurant De Mark, a lakeside eatery that feels more countryside than city. There’s a terrace for warmer days, although even the intimate dining room is filled with light year-round. The menu is seasonal, with the choice of a set coursed meal or something à la carte, and diners can expect dishes showcasing Dutch ingredients like vine tomatoes and fish from the nearby North Sea cooked on a wood fire. It’s hip and modern, and gives visitors to Amsterdam an opportunity to get out of the touristy throngs for a few hours. Be like the Dutch and hop on a bike to get there from the city center.
Restaurant Blauw
- Amstelveenseweg 158-160, 1075 XN Amsterdam
The Netherlands has a large Indonesian population, with many Indonesian restaurants dotted throughout Amsterdam. One of the most famous is Restaurant Blauw, which serves an array of regional dishes inspired by the Indonesian archipelago. It’s a casual, neighborhood spot with affordable prices and a variety of options for both meat eaters and plant-based diners. It’s best enjoyed with a group or family so you can share multiple dishes or opt for one of the set menus, like the authentic rice table—a great way to get to know the cuisine if you’re not already familiar. It’s recommended to book ahead, but you can also risk it with an impromptu arrival and hope for a table.
Little Collins
- Eerste Sweelinckstraat 19F, 1073 CL Amsterdam
Brunch is the focus at Little Collins, a charming little restaurant in the hip neighborhood of de Pijp. It’s walk-in only and weekends tend to be busy, but the Australian-inspired menu and coffee selection make the wait worthwhile. Dishes range from poached eggs with Aleppo butter and garlic labneh to cauliflower and fennel fritters, and diners can also partake in bakery items like loaf cake and burnt Basque cheesecake. Vegans and vegetarians have plenty of options, and there’s a decent wine list, too. Little Collins is the sister restaurant to Brio, an Italian-influenced eatery that offers dinner alongside their equally popular weekend brunch.
Foodhallen
- Hannie Dankbaarpassage 16, 1053 RT Amsterdam
Foodhallen, a lively food hall set in a former tram depot, is the best place in Amsterdam for a casual meal. It’s home to an array of food stalls, restaurants and bars, with cuisines from around the world. Pita, which serves kebab and falafel, is a standout (be sure to try their fermented garlic sauce), as is Mr. Temaki, which offers sushi and poke bowls in a mix of Hawaiian and Japanese influences. For a Dutch classic, head to De Ballenbar for stuffed bitterballen, or try the Indonesian street food at Toko Bumbu. There’s music on Friday and Saturday nights, and a generally upbeat atmosphere perfect for lunch or dinner.
Rosèl Amsterdam
- Spuistraat 214, 1012 VT Amsterdam
Rosèl Amsterdam is a recent addition to the Amsterdam food scene, and it’s an ideal pit stop for those who are hungry but don’t want the fuss of a restaurant. The brainchild of Bram van der Mey and Walt Eggink, Rosèl serves stacked sandwiches on pillowy focaccia, with options for both carnivores and vegetarians. There’s also good coffee—including iced espresso drinks—and cookies that are hard to ignore. The team focuses on local ingredients and quality, a rarity in quick eats. If you’re not sure what to order, go for the Rosèl, which combines grilled ham, a guanciale compote, mustard mayo and crunchy Dutch pickles for a satisfying bite.
Hans Egstorf Bakery
- Spuistraat 274, 1012 VX Amsterdam
You can’t come to Amsterdam without eating a stroopwafel, a thin, crispy cookie filled with caramel. And where better to try the local treat than at the oldest bakery in town? Hans Egstorf Bakery, established in 1898, presses and fills the cookies on the spot, handing you a hot, dripping stroopwafel that is a meal in itself. They also sell sourdough bread and pastries, including several types of croissants, and coffee. The storefront is extremely Instagrammable and the service is always friendly, but it’s the gooey stroopwafel that you’ll really remember.
Door 74
- Reguliersdwarsstraat 74, 1017 BN Amsterdam
Literally nestled behind a secret door, Door 74 is one of Amsterdam’s most beloved cocktail bars—and for good reason. The drinks are well-balanced and often whimsical, with a sense of vibrant fun on the ever-changing themed menus. It’s small, comfortable and stylish, usually with a hip crowd of both locals and tourists, and thankfully, it takes reservations. It’s best for couples or small groups rather than larger parties, and if you want to chat with the knowledgeable
bartenders, come on the earlier side. And don’t be afraid to order something unusual—Door 74 recently featured a golden drink inspired by the pyramids of Giza on the menu.
Flying Dutchman Cocktails
- Singel 460, 1017 AW Amsterdam
Award-winning bar Flying Dutchman Cocktails is one of Amsterdam’s best, offering a massive selection of spirits. The drinks menu is expansive, with a focus on original cocktails that use unconventional ingredients or that pair established flavors in a new way. There are non-alcoholic options along with a small selection of wine, beer and Champagne, and Flying Dutchman boasts a top-shelf spirits list that will make your wallet shudder. It’s a great spot for a drink before dinner or a late evening out in Amsterdam.
Chapter 1896
- Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam
Chapter 1896 is hidden behind a curtain in De L’Europe’s vast lobby. Although the hotel has dubbed it a speakeasy, it’s more of an intimate hotel bar with views of the canal. The aesthetic is based around a library, and the menu follows accordingly, with each drink based on a specific book or cultural movement. Although you can opt for a classic, the original cocktails are innovative and unusual (think: teriyaki punch in a vodka and sake drink). It offers a quiet respite away from the city center, with the option to order high-end snacks like caviar, oysters and smoked salmon.
Pulitzer’s Bar
- Prinsengracht 323, 1016 DZ Amsterdam
Pulitzer’s Bar pairs delicious cocktails with discerning service. It's a sleek, intimate space within the Pulitzer Amsterdam hotel, with lots of cozy seating areas, although it’s more fun to sit at the bar and watch the bartenders at work. The menu includes classics and originals, which change throughout the year and include a selection of good zero-proof options. There’s also wine, beer and spirits, including a list of local Dutch jenevers. If you’re peckish, the snack menu will tide you over, or you can just order the burger, perfectly paired with a cocktail.
Café de Sluyswacht
- Jodenbreestraat 1, 1011 NG Amsterdam
Situated on one of the canals, the visibly crooked Café de Sluyswacht dates back to 1692, when it was the home of a lockkeeper. It’s now a vibrant café and bar, with both indoor and outdoor seating (sit outside). It’s best for a drink—they have alcoholic and non-alcoholic options—although the café does serve snacks like bitterballen and French fries. It opens midday, making it a good pick for a respite while exploring Amsterdam, although things get much more boisterous in the evenings.