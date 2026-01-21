The London Restaurant Openings to Watch in 2026
Delayed debuts, buzzy newcomers and a few high-stakes revivals are set to shape London’s dining scene this year.Read More
Last year was a big one for London’s culinary scene. 2025 marked the opening of dozens of restaurants, many of them, like Poon’s at Somerset House, welcome additions to the city’s vast dining scene. Things seem to be slowing down in 2026, although multiple new establishments are still set to debut every month early this year. Some of these eateries are delayed openings from 2025, like Simpson's in the Strand and Brasserie Angelica, both of which have been promised multiple times in recent months. Others, like Oudh 1722 and Impala Soho, are buzzy arrivals set to excite critics and diners alike.
Although London doesn’t exactly need more Italian restaurants or additional fancy sushi spots moonlighting as nightclubs, it’s all in the approach. After a memorable debut like Sino, showcasing modern Ukrainian dishes, the arrival of DakaDaka, a Georgian restaurant, has a lot of promise. As does the revamped Simpson's in the Strand, which tragically closed during the pandemic. Certainly, many more restaurants are set to be announced—and to be delayed—in the coming months, but we’re curious to see how the culinary scene here will evolve this year. From casual to high-end, here are some of the best restaurants set to open in London in 2026.
London's Most Exciting 2026 Restaurants to Watch
DakaDaka
- 10 Heddon St, London W1B 4BX
- Opening: January 17
Georgian cuisine comes to London courtesy of chef Mitz Vora. The restaurant, situated in Mayfair, promises wood-fired dishes cooked on a hearth and charcoal grill alongside Georgian wines. It will span two floors, with a dedicated wine and cocktail bar in the basement. Expect traditional offerings, like khinkali dumplings and khachapuri (cheese-filled bread), and a modern, upbeat atmosphere, including a DJ. It’s a great addition to a well-established street, and an exciting approach to a cuisine that doesn’t have much of a foothold in London yet.
Brasserie Angelica
- 49 Newman St, London W1T 3EB
- Opening: February 1
Part of the long-awaited Newman hotel, which is set to open its doors early this year in Fitzrovia, Brasserie Angelica is an all-day European bistro. Led by chef Christian Turner, the restaurant will offer comforting classics with Northern European influences. Gambit Bar will open alongside Brasserie Angelica, showcasing crafted cocktails, including low- and no-alcohol options, as well as bar snacks from Turner. Gambit will also host special events, like DJs and chess nights. The Newman has teased the opening of both the hotel and its restaurant and bar for what feels like years (and has changed the name of Brasserie Angelica three times), so anticipation is both high and wary.
Hoppers Shoreditch
- Tea Building, 56 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JJ
- Opening: February 2
Beloved Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers will debut its fourth London outpost in Shoreditch. Founded 10 years ago by Karan Gokani, Hoppers is known for its traditional cuisine, presented in a modern, casual way. The new spot, designed in a “tropical modernist” style, will also look to several different regions in India for inspiration, including Chettinad, Madurai, Bangalore, Kochi and Chennai. The existing locations are already very popular for a relaxed evening out, and the Shoreditch edition looks to be slightly more vibrant and exciting. Expect a crowd when it opens.
Osteria Vibrato
- 6 Greek St, London W1D 4DE
- Opening: February 26
Charlie Mellor and Cameron Dewar are teaming up on a new Italian spot, Osteria Vibrato, in Soho. The pair have described the restaurant as “a love letter to generosity, joy and substance,” and promise a menu that showcases the regional diversity of Italy. Expect fresh, hand-rolled pasta, grilled fish dishes and seasonal specials. The dining room is planned to be small and elegant, with the back of the restaurant reserved for a cocktail bar, which will serve the full kitchen menu. There will be a fixed lunch and pre-theatre for customers looking to enjoy an affordable meal, as well.
Simpson's in the Strand
- 100 Strand, London WC2R 0EZ
- Opening: February 28
Simpson’s in the Strand is one of London’s oldest restaurants, showcasing a classic British vibe and traditional dishes with sophisticated service since 1828. The restaurant closed in March 2020, but will finally reopen thanks to restaurateur Jeremy King. King has confirmed that diners can expect the return of the carvery trolleys—a quintessential London dining experience—and two dining rooms, two bars and a private ballroom. It’s taken a while for this one to return, but it should be worth the wait.
Forza Wine Soho
- Manette St, London W1D 4AL
- Opening: February 2026
Forza Wine will open its third location in Soho in February, following its successful outposts in Peckham and at the National Theatre. Like the previous restaurants, this one will focus on “unfussy” natural wines and snacks, ideal for spending time with friends. Expect returning favorites on the snack menu, like Forza’s signature cauliflower fritti with aioli, as well as a seasonal cocktail list. Forza is taking over the former Daroco site—a restaurant that didn’t last very long—and it has a great terrace, making it the perfect place to go as the weather warms up.
Burro
- 2 Floral Court, Floral Street, London WC2E 9FB
- Opening: Early 2026
Conor Gadd, chef and co-owner of Trullo, will launch a new restaurant, Burro, early this year. The menu will feature Italian classics and dishes designed for the Covent Garden neighborhood, including bruschetta with Venetian chicken livers, duck and porcini tagliatelle and vitello al burro. It marks Gadd’s first solo venture and will also nod to his Irish roots in the design, which features a terrace. There are a lot of Italian restaurants coming to London this year, but this one feels particularly exciting.
MA/NA
- 30 Upper Grosvenor St, London W1K 7PH
- Opening: March 2026
The team behind Los Mochis and Juno Omakase is preparing to open another sleek, Japanese-inspired restaurant, this time in the heart of Mayfair. It’s been described as “modern Mayfair meets late-night Tokyo,” with an emphasis on the craft of Japanese cuisine. Not much has been revealed about the menu, but the address suggests it will be high-end and expensive. It will feature 156 seats along with a bar, which will showcase custom cocktails, wine and sake. In the past year, London has seen the openings of multiple club-like restaurants serving pricy sushi and wagyu, so it remains to be seen what will set this one apart. Still, Juno is highly rated, and we’ll never say no to well-prepared raw fish.
Langosteria London
- 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX
- Opening: Spring 2026
Raffles at the OWO already has plenty of dining options, including Mauro Colagreco, but there’s still space for more. This spring, the hotel will open a new iteration of Langosteria London, a favorite in Milan’s Design District. The plan is to import many of the favorite dishes from the original restaurant, which is known for its stylish approach and contemporary versions of traditional classics. The menu will feature the oyster bar with the plateau royale, robata dishes like the black grouper chateaubriand and, of course, a dedicated selection of pasta. The wine list will feature prominent and niche labels, and incorporate rare vintages. This is for those who like a fancy night out.
Oudh 1722
- 66 Union Street, London SE1 1TD, UK
- Opening: Spring 2026
This is one of the best buzzy arrivals of the year: Aktar Islam, the chef behind Birmingham’s two Michelin-starred Opheem, is bringing his refined Indian cuisine to London. Oudh 1722 will be a sister restaurant to Opheem and will be set across three floors in a Victorian building in Borough. Not much is known yet, but Islam has teased a menu that explores the defining dishes of different regions of India, including kebabs, biryani and curry. It marks Islam’s first restaurant in London and should bring the same sorts of accolades as his formative spot.
Impala Soho
- 4 Dean St, London W1D 3RS
- Opening: Spring 2026
Kiln is one of London’s best restaurants, and was at the forefront of the city’s current explosion of creative approaches to Thai food. Its former executive chef, Meedu Saad, has announced plans for his debut solo restaurant, Impala Soho. The Soho space centers around a charcoal grill, and the menu will showcase grilled dishes inspired by Egypt, as well as Saad’s time at Kiln. Expect a lot of attention to the sourcing of ingredients, particularly the meat and fish, and a seasonal approach that has become standard in London. It’s named for the 1964 Chevrolet Impala that Saad and his cousins drove across Egypt as teenagers, an idea that translates into the chef’s desire to cook food drawn from his memories. The buzz is strong for this one.
Buvette
- 2 Neal’s Yard, London, WC2H 9DP
- Opening: Spring 2026
After closing its location in Notting Hill in 2024, New York restaurant Buvette is planning a comeback to the U.K. Chef Jody Williams will open an 80-seat eatery in Neal’s Yard in Covent Garden, although very little is known about the restaurant. The New York menu features a beloved breakfast and French brasserie favorites later in the day, so this will likely be similar. Instagram photos tease dishes like Buvette’s signature waffle sandwiches and delicious-looking cocktails. Fingers crossed for better luck this time.
Padella Soho
- 2 Kingly St, London W1B 5PB
- Opening: Spring 2026
If you haven’t stood in a queue waiting for a table at Padella in Borough Market, you haven’t lived. The low-key restaurant is beloved for its pasta, so it’s not a surprise it’s coming to Soho’s Kingly Street. The new outpost will feature two floors with plenty of seating (thankfully). Guests can anticipate classic Padella dishes, like pici cacio e pepe and pappardelle with beef shin ragu, as well as new offerings. The announcement of the restaurant’s third site follows the release of founder Tim Siadatan’s cookbook, Padella, which allows you to bring the dishes home.
Major’s Grill
- 94 Piccadilly, London W1J 7PB
- Opening: 2026
Major Food Group brought Carbone to London in 2025, an opening that resulted in a scramble for reservations and a lot of questions about the high prices on the menu. Now they are planning a second U.K. spot: Major’s Grill, which will be located in the yet-to-open Cambridge House on Piccadilly. Very little has been announced and, in fact, Mario Carbone deleted an Instagram post about the restaurant, but if it’s anything like the New York version of The Grill, it will draw its vibes from American chophouses. Cambridge House has promised a debut this year (we’ll see), and Carbone London didn’t reveal a menu or details until a few weeks before launch. One thing is for sure, though: Major’s Grill will be heavily Instagrammable. It will also probably be very expensive.