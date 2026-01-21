The London Restaurant Openings to Watch in 2026

Last year was a big one for London’s culinary scene. 2025 marked the opening of dozens of restaurants, many of them, like Poon’s at Somerset House, welcome additions to the city’s vast dining scene. Things seem to be slowing down in 2026, although multiple new establishments are still set to debut every month early this year. Some of these eateries are delayed openings from 2025, like Simpson's in the Strand and Brasserie Angelica, both of which have been promised multiple times in recent months. Others, like Oudh 1722 and Impala Soho, are buzzy arrivals set to excite critics and diners alike.

Although London doesn’t exactly need more Italian restaurants or additional fancy sushi spots moonlighting as nightclubs, it’s all in the approach. After a memorable debut like Sino, showcasing modern Ukrainian dishes, the arrival of DakaDaka, a Georgian restaurant, has a lot of promise. As does the revamped Simpson's in the Strand, which tragically closed during the pandemic. Certainly, many more restaurants are set to be announced—and to be delayed—in the coming months, but we’re curious to see how the culinary scene here will evolve this year. From casual to high-end, here are some of the best restaurants set to open in London in 2026.