Diamonds, Design and Daring Cuisine: An Insider’s Guide to Antwerp

Antwerp isn't trying to be the next Paris or Amsterdam, and that's precisely its charm. This Belgian port city, often bypassed for its flashier neighbors, has quietly become one of Europe's most intriguing urban destinations. Architecture is a balancing act here, from old buildings that could give Florence a run for its money to the Museum aan de Stroom, a striking stack of red sandstone and glass boxes. And let's not forget Antwerp Central Station (Antwerpen-Centraal railway station)—a cathedral to transportation that's worth a visit even if you're not catching a train to London or Brussels.

Famous for its centuries-old diamond trade—the city still handles over 80 percent of the world's rough diamonds, making it the largest diamond district—Antwerp simultaneously dazzles with its avant-garde fashion scene. Best of all, though, is how Antwerp is big enough to have distinct, gem-hiding quarters, yet not so vast as to be overwhelming. The historic city center is compact enough to explore on foot, with each neighborhood boasting its own distinct personality. The medieval core around Grote Markt offers snapshots of Flemish history, while the trendy Zuid district pulses with gallery openings and pop-up restaurants.

But Antwerp's real gems? Its people. Antwerpenaars, as locals are known, embody a unique blend of Flemish pragmatism and cosmopolitan flair. Fiercely proud of their city and refreshingly down-to-earth, they personify the perfect blend of cosmopolitan cool and small-town charm. As local travel expert Tanguy Ottomer puts it: "Antwerp is a cosmopolitan city with the charm of a small village." He's not wrong.

In the years ahead, Antwerp is poised for even greater heights. With the KMSKA art museum back in action after a decade-long renovation, the Rubens House (Rubenshuis) undergoing its own massive revamp set for 2027 and fashion academy MoMu upholding the legacy of the "Antwerp Six"—a group of designers who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the 1980s and put Antwerp on the fashion map—the city continues to inspire new generations of creatives. Whether you're admiring the work of great masters in a world-class museum, sampling cutting-edge cuisine or simply people-watching in a picturesque square, Antwerp offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and contemporary cool. It's a city that proves you can have your waffle and eat it too—tradition and innovation, side by side.