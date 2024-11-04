Diamonds, Design and Daring Cuisine: An Insider’s Guide to Antwerp
From Michelin-starred dining to secret art galleries, your insider’s guide to Belgium’s trendiest city.Read More
Antwerp isn't trying to be the next Paris or Amsterdam, and that's precisely its charm. This Belgian port city, often bypassed for its flashier neighbors, has quietly become one of Europe's most intriguing urban destinations. Architecture is a balancing act here, from old buildings that could give Florence a run for its money to the Museum aan de Stroom, a striking stack of red sandstone and glass boxes. And let's not forget Antwerp Central Station (Antwerpen-Centraal railway station)—a cathedral to transportation that's worth a visit even if you're not catching a train to London or Brussels.
Famous for its centuries-old diamond trade—the city still handles over 80 percent of the world's rough diamonds, making it the largest diamond district—Antwerp simultaneously dazzles with its avant-garde fashion scene. Best of all, though, is how Antwerp is big enough to have distinct, gem-hiding quarters, yet not so vast as to be overwhelming. The historic city center is compact enough to explore on foot, with each neighborhood boasting its own distinct personality. The medieval core around Grote Markt offers snapshots of Flemish history, while the trendy Zuid district pulses with gallery openings and pop-up restaurants.
But Antwerp's real gems? Its people. Antwerpenaars, as locals are known, embody a unique blend of Flemish pragmatism and cosmopolitan flair. Fiercely proud of their city and refreshingly down-to-earth, they personify the perfect blend of cosmopolitan cool and small-town charm. As local travel expert Tanguy Ottomer puts it: "Antwerp is a cosmopolitan city with the charm of a small village." He's not wrong.
In the years ahead, Antwerp is poised for even greater heights. With the KMSKA art museum back in action after a decade-long renovation, the Rubens House (Rubenshuis) undergoing its own massive revamp set for 2027 and fashion academy MoMu upholding the legacy of the "Antwerp Six"—a group of designers who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the 1980s and put Antwerp on the fashion map—the city continues to inspire new generations of creatives. Whether you're admiring the work of great masters in a world-class museum, sampling cutting-edge cuisine or simply people-watching in a picturesque square, Antwerp offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and contemporary cool. It's a city that proves you can have your waffle and eat it too—tradition and innovation, side by side.
The Ultimate Antwerp Travel Guide
- Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp
- August
- Hotel Julien
- Le Pristine
- Fine Fleur
- Het Gebaar
- Cobra
- Skybar Antwerp
- Dogma Cocktails
- BelRoy's Bijou
- De Muze
- Lies Mertens
- Verso
- Graanmarkt 13
- Kloosterstraat
- Helimo Helicopter Tours
- Kanaal
- MoMu—Fashion Museum Antwerp
- Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA)
- Gallery Circuit
Where to Stay
Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp
- Leopoldstraat 26, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Antwerp's first five-star hotel, Botanic Sanctuary, reimagines a 15th-century convent as a luxe retreat. Medieval charm meets modern indulgence with centuries-old beams and curated artwork. The spa, a greenhouse-inspired “winter garden,” nods to global bathing rituals. Three Michelin-starred restaurants and accommodations ranging from jacuzzi suites to the art-filled Antwerp Suite elevate the experience. Don't miss the locally-sourced breakfast—a gastronomic prelude to Antwerp adventures.
August
- Jules Bordetstraat 5, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
August, Vincent Van Duysen's masterpiece in the Green Quarter, breathes new life into a former military hospital and cloister. This 44-room boutique hotel marries historical gravitas with contemporary flair. Soaring ceilings and convent windows frame meticulously designed spaces. Three walled gardens, a spa, library and outdoor pool offer pockets of serenity. It’s right by the charming Art Nouveau mansions in Zurenborg and the De Koninck brewery.
Hotel Julien
- Korte Nieuwstraat 24, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Steps from Grote Markt and the Gothic Cathedral of Our Lady, Hotel Julien distills Antwerp's essence into a 22-room townhouse. Behind its historic 16th-century facade, a peaceful courtyard unveils a minimalist haven. Blonde wood, creamy tones and marble-meets-modern bathrooms create an ambiance of understated luxury.
Where to Eat
Le Pristine
- Lange Gasthuisstraat 13, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Sergio Herman's Le Pristine marries Italian romance with North Sea bounty in Antwerp's trendy heart. The all-day venue transitions seamlessly from cocktail bar to dining destination. Chef Chris Blom's open kitchen dazzles with inventive dishes like Eastern Scheldt lobster cannelloni. The shareable menu and inviting courtyard foster a convivial atmosphere that epitomizes Antwerp's culinary zeitgeist.
Fine Fleur
- Lange Gasthuisstraat 41b, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Nestled in the Botanic Sanctuary, Fine Fleur redefines Antwerpian fine dining. Chefs Jacob Jan Boerma and Thomas Diepersloot craft a culinary theater, where exceptional ingredients meet gutsy sauces and daring Dutch spirit. Standouts like plaice with kohlrabi and dill sabayon showcase their artistry.
Het Gebaar
- Leopoldstraat 24, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Roger van Damme's Het Gebaar is Antwerp's sweet-life sanctuary. This modern "gingerbread house" is both luxe and casual, famous for transcendent mille-feuille and reimagined classics. Van Damme's savory prowess shines in dishes like his expertly crafted Beef Wellington. With limited hours (lunch and dessert only, closing at 6 p.m.), securing a reservation is crucial.
Cobra
- Leopoldplaats 3, Antwerp, 2000, Belgium
Cobra, the brainchild of fashion insider Esfan Eghtessadi, embodies Antwerp's artistic spirit. The shareable menu invites exploration: from reinvented lobster rolls to Oedslach beef entrecôte, culminating in a tearjerking tarte Tatin. Mixologists conjure cocktails worthy of the pop-art surroundings.
Where to Drink
Skybar Antwerp
- Sint-Pietersvliet 7, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Perched on the 10th floor, Skybar Antwerp offers a surrealist twist on rooftop dining. Innovative cocktails vie with chef Glenn van de Wiel's global-inspired dishes for attention, but both avoid playing second fiddle to the panoramic views over the European city. As dusk falls, this nexus of port city grit and design world glamour transforms into a sultry lounge, mirroring Antwerp's evolution from day to night.
Dogma Cocktails
- Wijngaardstraat 5, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Dogma spearheads Antwerp's cocktail culture, marrying expert technique with playful creativity. Signature drinks like the Vera and Sage—a zesty blend of tequila, herbs and citrus—showcase their knack for Antwerpian-twisted classics. The vintage-accented interior sets the stage for serious libation appreciation, complemented by fresh oysters and artisanal charcuterie that nod to Belgium's rich culinary heritage.
BelRoy's Bijou
- Graaf van Egmontstraat 20, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
BelRoy's Bijou embodies Antwerp's innovative spirit, crafting house-distilled spirits and bottled cocktails with meticulous precision. Here, the drink is king—even glassware is chilled to -13 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal flavor expression. A curated tapas menu plays supporting act to the liquid stars, enhancing an experience that's equal parts science and art. This is one of three BelRoy’s locations in the city; there’s also BelRoy’s MAS and BelRoy’s at Nine.
De Muze
- Melkmarkt 15, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
A cornerstone of Antwerp's nightlife since 1964, De Muze is where the city's love for jazz and spirits harmonize. Saved by passionate regulars in 2014, this historic venue has hosted legends like John Lee Hooker. With its red-brick walls, long wooden bar and mezzanine seating, De Muze sets the perfect stage for nightly jazz sessions from 10 p.m.
Where to Shop
Lies Mertens
- Steenhouwersvest 11, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Near the UNESCO World Heritage Plantin-Moretus Museum (where you’ll find two of the oldest printing presses), Lies Mertens reimagines sustainable fashion with Antwerpian flair. Her d.b. wine bag, crafted from viticulture byproducts, epitomizes eco-chic innovation. At Patina, the adjacent guesthouse-gallery, walls finished with recycled Brusseleir plaster showcase a commitment to design that's as kind to the planet as it is pleasing to the eye.
Verso
- Lange Gasthuisstraat 9, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Verso curates a fine dialogue between established luxury and cutting-edge design. From Moncler to hometown hero Dries Van Noten, the selection mirrors Antwerp's dual identity as guardian of heritage and incubator of innovation. More than a boutique, Verso is a barometer for enduring style, catering to those who appreciate fashion's nuanced language.
Graanmarkt 13
- Graanmarkt 13, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
In a picturesque, renovated 17th-century townhouse, this brainchild of Ilse Cornelissens and Tim Van Geloven harmoniously blends boutique, restaurant and gallery. Their personally curated collection spans fashion, interiors and beauty, striking a delicate balance between established names and emerging talents—a microcosm of Antwerp's creative spirit.
Kloosterstraat
- 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
For those who seek retail therapy with a historical twist, Kloosterstraat is an antiquarian's dream. This narrow, vibrant street in Antwerp's south brims with tiny shops offering vintage furniture, collector's items, retro curios and other hidden gems. It's a treasure hunt come to life, where each store promises discoveries that bridge past and present.
What to Do
Helimo Helicopter Tours
Gain a bird's-eye view of Antwerp with Helimo Helicopter Tours. Soar over Europe's second-largest port unveiling Antwerp's industrial might and historical layers—from the 19th-century fortification belt to the Doel nuclear plant—in a thrilling, perspective-altering flight.
Kanaal
- Schelde Rijn Kanaal, 2040 Antwerp, Belgium
At the Dutch border, Axel Vervoordt's Kanaal transcends adaptive reuse, transforming a malting factory into a cultural crucible. Here, Anish Kapoor's "At the Edge of the World" anchors a complex where contemporary art collides with industrial grit. The Karnak space bridges millennia; ancient artifacts conversing with modern columns. James Turrell's "Red Shift" blurs perception lines, turning a chapel into a portal of light and space.
MoMu—Fashion Museum Antwerp
- Nationalestraat 28, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
MoMu, Antwerp's fashion epicenter, unravels the city's pivotal role in global style. Its must-see permanent exhibition charts fashion's evolution, spotlighting the game-changing Antwerp Six. But MoMu isn't trapped in amber; rotating exhibitions keep pace with fashion's flux, blurring boundaries between clothing, art, and cultural commentary.
Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA)
- Leopold de Waelplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
The Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA) has reemerged after an 11-year renovation as a revolutionary art space. Its vast collection, spanning seven centuries, is now displayed in thought-provoking dialogues between old and new. Painter Peter Paul Rubens' Baroque flourishes converse with Luc Tuymans' stark modernity, mirrored by the building's blend of 19th-century opulence and contemporary design. The museum doesn't clock out at 5 p.m., either. Thursday nights see DJs and performance artists transform galleries into cultural forums. Even the chi-chi restaurant, Madonna, extends the artistic dialogue to the plate.
Gallery Circuit
Traverse Antwerp's gallery scene, where tradition and avant-garde collide. Start at Tim Van Laere Gallery in Zuid for bold contemporary visions. At Gallery 51, trace photography's evolution from mid-century America to global perspectives. Newchild Gallery acts as the scene's seismograph, predicting artistic tremors. Thomas Gallery offers a homely art experience with wine and live music. Conclude at Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Kanaal, where art transcends conventional boundaries.